Milwaukee Fuel Vs. Regular Brushless Tools: Is There A Difference?

People looking to get the best performance out of their tools typically gravitate toward brushless motors as those are typically more durable than their non-brushless counterparts. Brushless motors work, as you might guess, without brushes. An electronic controller is instead used to operate the motor, and that comes with some notable advantages. Brushless motors are typically quieter, more durable, more power-efficient, and can also be lighter than brushed motors. Many tool manufacturers give buyers the choice between brushed and brushless, and the brushed motors are usually the budget-friendly pick. Milwaukee has an additional tier of hand tools as part of its brushless line of power tools called Fuel (not to be confused with MX Fuel), which is an improvement over its standard brushless tools.

The Fuel line still has a brushless motor, but this line boasts Milwaukee's top-of-the-line Powerstate motor that offers more torque and faster speeds than its normal brushless motor. On top of the performance gain, you get quality-of-life upgrades with the Fuel line, too, like a tri-LED light that does a better job illuminating dark areas by eliminating shadows over the single-light offerings you see on other tools. This might be overkill for basic DIYers, but bigger jobs benefit from what the Fuel line offers. As an added bonus, most Milwaukee brushless tools have the M18 branding which means the company's 18V batteries respectively are interchangeable. This makes it so you can save costs by omitting battery purchases once your collection is large enough.