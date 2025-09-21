5 Technologies Exclusively Found On Makita Tools

Makita Tools has a long history in the power tool industry, having been in operation since 1915, no small feat for a tool company. Over the past century or so, the Japanese company has built a reputation for crafting tough and reliable gear that professionals and weekend DIYers alike keep going back to. Sure, good quality and availability of cheap Makita power tools help, but what really keeps Makita in the game is how it pushes the envelope with new tech.

Instead of sticking to the basics or jumping on bandwagons, Makita has, over the years, come up with a handful of innovations you won't find in rival brands' offerings. Some of these are small details you might not notice unless you're looking really hard and have compared Makita's products against those from its rivals. Conversely, some innovations have become big selling points that help Makita stand out in the crowded power tools market. From longer-lasting batteries to anti-vibration systems, here are five of the coolest technologies you will only find on Makita power tools.