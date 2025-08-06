13 Of The Cheapest Makita Power Tools You Can Buy In 2025
The Makita brand has a long history and has been building a reputation as one of the best power tool brands on the planet for decades. Consumers and professionals worldwide don't need to consider much before investing in the brand because they know it for reliability, performance, and innovation. Even if you're accustomed to the brand, you might not know that there are technologies you'll only find in Makita tools. The brand has become a staple of contractor trucks, jobsite trailers, and garages everywhere. It doesn't matter if it's drilling into concrete or trimming lumber on a remote location, Makita's got it covered.
The toolmaker's 18V LXT battery platform is one of the most popular among industry workers and DIYers. Makita 18V batteries are lightweight, but can reach good runtimes, support fast charging, and are compatible with hundreds of tools. Brushless motors, great build quality, and safety-focused electronics are common features of Makita tools, and help get the job done even in the most demanding conditions. What makes the brand even more appealing is that it offers everything from high-end cordless miter saws and demolition hammers to precision grinders and jobsite vacuums.
Except, Makita's top-tier offerings can climb well above the $500 mark. However, not everything under its banner requires a major investment. In fact, some of its most underrated tools are also the most affordable. Those are often reliable, stripped-down essentials that deliver Makita quality at a price nearly anyone can budget for.
XDT18ZB LXT Brushless Cordless Impact Driver
The Makita XDT18ZB 18V LXT Brushless Impact Driver is easy to recommend, as it doesn't cross the $100 line (it's usually sold for around $93 as a bare tool). This sub-compact unit offers up to 1,500 in-lb of torque and speeds of 3,600 IPM, all in a lightweight body. It's part of Makita's LXT ecosystem, meaning seamless battery compatibility and proven durability across an entire cordless setup. The brushless motor also boosts the runtime and reduces heat buildup, while the ergonomic grip and dual LED lights make it a pleasure to use in dark or awkward work zones.
This tool has a 1/4-inch hex chuck engineered for quick bit changes, and its balanced frame makes it ideal for long fastening jobs, if you want to avoid wrist fatigue. Despite its size, the XDT18ZB doesn't skimp on toughness. Assembling furniture, driving lag bolts, and automotive repairs are all possible with this driver, as it hits a sweet spot of size, speed, and strength.
XPH14Z LXT Brushless Hammer Drill
For serious drilling power without crossing into premium pricing territory, the XPH14Z 18V LXT Brushless Hammer Drill is one of the best choices, and represents some of the best value in Makita's cordless lineup. Priced around $95 as a bare tool, it offers performances that rival more expensive models in the same category. The XPH14Z is built around a brushless motor, and it delivers up to 2,100 RPM and 31,500 BPM, making it a versatile option for everything from standard wood and metal drilling to even masonry jobs.
This tool, too, is part of Makita's trusted LXT 18V system, making it compatible with the batteries many professionals and enthusiasts already have in their toolbox. That's a huge plus for anyone already invested in the brand. Ergonomics are excellent with the XPH14Z, too, with a rubberized grip that won't wear down during long jobs and well-balanced weight. While it's sold as a bare tool, meaning it doesn't include the battery and the charger, the XPH14Z is still a great choice for marrying performances and affordability.
HS7600 7.25-Inch Compact Circular Saw
Makita's HS7600 7.25-Inch Compact Circular Saw strikes the perfect balance between power and portability, even though it's a corded tool. It packs a 10.5‑amp motor that spins up to an impressive 5,200 RPM, giving it enough bite to handle framing, sheathing, and trim cuts. Despite its 7.25-inch blade, it tips the scale at just 8.6 pounds, light enough for overhead work, yet stout enough to deliver clean, straight cuts. What sets it apart is a rugged aluminum wraparound base and a low-guard design that's engineered for precise bevel and narrow cuts.
These are the kind of features that professional builders will appreciate. User reviews consistently praise its compact footprint and easy handling, often noting that it feels better balanced than some of its bulkier competitors. For setup and blade changes, Makita integrated a flat motor housing and an onboard wrench, small details that noticeably improve uptime. Whether it's framing walls, installing plywood sheathing, or outfitting a workshop, this tool delivers premium performances without the premium cost. At $123, this is an affordable, dependable workhorse that proves Makita's craftsmanship is still one of the best.
XFD15ZB LXT Sub-Compact Brushless Driver-Drill
A compact yet capable drill that doesn't make your budget evaporate? It must be the Makita XFD15ZB Sub-Compact Brushless Driver-Drill. At $113 for a bare tool, this driver-drill just had to be on our list. Despite its small frame, this brushless beast delivers smooth two-speed drilling of up to 1,900 RPM, for powerful performance on a variety of materials. Thanks to its compact, ergonomic design, it can fit in some tight spots and features a rubber grip that balances comfort with control, even during long stretches behind the trigger.
What makes it shine is the brushless motor combined with Makita's LXT 18V battery platform, offering extended runtime and 1,500 in‑lb of max torque in a package weighing only 2.9 pounds. That's a serious torque-to-weight ratio that rivals larger drills but won't kill your arms on overhead or ladder work. Its compact size means it slips easily into tight cabinet spaces or between floor joists; Great news for professionals and casual users alike. At its price point, the XFD15ZB is a clear win for anyone building a cordless toolkit with serious versatility.
XMT03Z LXT Oscillating Multi-Tool
For those who like to have one tool that can do almost everything, the Makita XMT03Z 18V LXT Oscillating Multi-Tool is an absolute steal. Often found between $128 and $159, this cordless workhorse is built to handle sanding, plunge cuts, grout removal, scraping, and more, but still comes with the quality and durability Makita is known for. The tool features variable speeds ranging from 6,000 to 20,000 OPM and a 3.2-degree oscillation angle. This gives you smooth, precise performance on fine detail jobs and fast results when powering through tough material. Its ergonomic barrel grip and lock-on power switch, meanwhile, help make it comfortable during extended use.
While it's not the lightest option in the LXT lineup, the XMT03Z is reliable and built like a tank. The tool-less clamp design makes changing accessories fast and easy, and it comes with adapters to fit most major blade systems, giving you maximum flexibility without extra cost. While newer brushless versions exist, the XMT03Z still holds up as a dependable all-purpose option, especially for DIYers and pros looking for a versatile cordless tool. It may not be flashy, but this multi-tool earns its keep the moment you run into a job where nothing else is a good fit.
JR3051T LXT Recipro Saw
The Makita JR3051T Reciprocating Saw is a no-nonsense demolition tool that won't drain your wallet too much, being available at around $149. This is a tool built for demanding tasks, with an 11-amp motor that can cut through wood, metal, PVC, and some heavier materials with ease. A 1-1/8-inch stroke length combined with variable speed control means you can go from surgical precision to full-throttle chaos in just a few seconds. Changing blade is also quick and doesn't require a separate tool, which keeps things moving fast on the jobsite as well as in the garage.
Despite being corded, the JR3051T is fairly lightweight and well-balanced, making it just as effective for overhead cuts as floor-level demolition. It's got a rubberized handle for added grip and comfort, and its anti-vibration design helps reduce fatigue during extended use. Busting out drywall, pruning thick limbs, or hacking through old plumbing is easy with this saw. It's not stylish, but it gets the job done.
XDT13Z LXT Brushless Impact Driver
The Makita XDT13Z 18V LXT Brushless Impact Driver is one of the best cordless impact drivers by Makita, if nothing else thanks to its affordable price tag. Just like the brand's corded reciprocating saw, this impact driver is sold at $149 for the bare tool alone. What's impressive about it is that, while it stands at a meager five inches, the XDT13Z pumps out 1,500 in-lb of max torque, with up to 3,400 RPM and 3,600 IPM, pushing fasteners with authority without taking much space in the toolbox. Weighing in at just 3.3 pounds when equipped with a battery, it's a small powerhouse that won't wear you down when you're working. It features a robust metal gear housing, a one-touch 1/4-inch hex chuck for lightning-fast bit swaps, and dual LEDs that shine light into dark corners.
It's also all wrapped in rubber overmold for a comfortable grip. Plus, Makita's Star Protection electronics kick in to protect it against overload, over-discharge, and overheating during intense sessions. It may not have speed preset modes, but its torque-to-size ratio and ergonomic balance make it a perfect companion for decking, framing, automotive work, or any job where brute fastening meets precision.
XSS02Z 18V 6.5-Inch Cordless Circular Saw
The Makita XSS02Z 18V LXT 6.5-inch Cordless Circular Saw presents a nice balance of power, portability, and price. It's usually sold for $149 as a bare tool, the same as many Makita tools in this price range. It delivers serious cut‑through capabilities, thanks to its 6.5-inch carbide blade. This blade can handle plywood, trim, and even light framing without hesitation. It combines Makita's 18V batteries, the LXT line, with a brushless motor, resulting in a product with enough runtime and torque to be comparable to many corded competitors, with all the convenience of a cordless tool.
Weighing under seven pounds and featuring a soft-grip rear handle, this Makita cordless saw is pleasantly balanced and easy to maneuver on ladders or jobsite scaffolding. The built-in LED job light is small, but does make precise alignment easier, and users say the onboard bevel and depth gauges feel solid. Blade changes are tool-free and quick, too, which saves time. It's not the biggest saw in the shed, but it handles everyday crosscuts and bevels just fine. The noise is notably lower than full-size models, too. At under $150, the XSS02Z is a great pick for a cordless saw.
XAG04Z LXT Brushless 4.5- and 5-Inch Angle Grinder
Another compact yet powerful grinder that won't burn a hole in your wallet is the Makita XAG04Z LXT Brushless 4.5- and 5-inch Angle Grinder. This tool, too, hits the sweet spot between price and quality. It's sold for $169 as a bare tool and carries a brushless motor that delivers enough power to tackle metal grinding, masonry cleaning, and even light concrete work. It spins up to 10,000 RPM, providing smooth cutting and metal removal without bogging down, even when pushing through tough material.
The tool's compact design and soft-grip rear handle make it easy to control, whether you're working on a rail frame or a weld seam, and its weight of just over four pounds keeps fatigue at bay for longer sessions. A paddle-type switch also adds a layer of safety in case you drop the grinder, while the geared spiral bevel allows for optimal torque in compact spaces. The spindle lock lets you swap discs in no time, as we've come to expect from the brand. And don't overlook Makita's Star Protection electronics, which helps guard against overheating and over-discharge, an especially helpful addition for extended use.
5007FA 7.25-Inch Circular Saw
The Makita 5007FA 7.25-Inch Circular Saw is a reliable option for most jobs and a solid choice comparable to those sold by the best major power tool brands, while being a little cheaper than those options, typically being sold for $169. Powered by a 15‑amp motor and an electric brake, it delivers clean, confident cuts through plywood, framing lumber, and sheet goods, while the lock‑on trigger ensures steady, fatigue‑friendly operation during long sessions. Weighing in at roughly 10 pounds, it strikes a balance between heft and maneuverability, perfect for both tough on-site tasks and weekend workshop projects.
The magnesium shoe and baseplate are durable, while built‑in depth and bevel adjustments allow for clean, precise 45-degree cuts and rip work. Ergonomically, the oversized soft‑grip rear handle and rubber front grip are meant to help manage vibrations during overhead or angled cuts. Onboard blade and wrench storage make tool changes fast, keeping your workflow smooth. It might not have the featherweight feel of other compact offerings, but if you need more power, the 5007FA delivers.
XBU03Z LXT Brushless Cordless Blower
If you've only ever had corded blowers, the Makita XBU03Z LXT Brushless Cordless Blower is going to be a game-changer, removing the need to wrestle with cords while still providing serious airflow for blowing waste off your yard and removing jobsite debris. It's typically priced around $169 for the tool alone, comparable to most other tools on this list. Harnessing the efficiency of a brushless motor and the convenience of Makita's LXT battery ecosystem, the blower blasts air at up to 350 CFM and reaches speeds of 116 MPH. That's enough to clear leaves, sawdust, and light gravel in seconds. Despite its power, it remains relatively quiet, at just 60dB, and lightweight, clocking in at about four pounds.
The balanced weight of the tool and the variable-speed trigger make controlling airflow intuitive, whether it's a gentle sweep or an aggressive blowout. The easy-access air filter also simplifies maintenance, while the angled tube directs air exactly where you need it without needing to bend awkwardly. There's also a rugged polymer housing and a durable brushless motor that prefers batteries to gas. For under $200, the XBU03Z blends cordless freedom, power, and versatility into one package. The only issue is that, when used on max speed, it goes through batteries fairly quickly. That said, this blower is still an ideal pick for homeowners and DIYers, and confirms that Makita is a good brand of leaf blowers.
XAD01Z LXT 3/8-Inch Right-Angle Drill
The Makita XAD01Z LXT 3/8-Inch Right-Angle Drill is a standout tool in this list, even though we're starting to get a little pricier. This right angle drill is typically around $229 as a bare tool, which is expensive, but still better than some top competitors. Plus, the XAD01Z is a real powerhouse that delivers up to 1,050 in‑lb of torque and runs at 1,800 RPM, making it more than adequate for threading pipes, drilling studs, and working under cabinets. Its true strength lies in accessibility, though. The 90-degree configuration and slim 10.6‑inch body enable you to maneuver into closets, HVAC duct runs, and tight framing cavities where standard drills won't reach. Being lighter than four pounds, with a well-balanced body and a rubberized grip, this tool is comfortable to use even when you have to work in awkward positions.
It features a single-sleeve 3/8-inch hex chuck for fast bit changes and built-in LED lights to brighten up dark corners. Plus, Makita's Star Protection electronics guard against overload and overheating, increasing durability. While the XAD01Z isn't cheap, the combination of torque, portability, and build quality make it a good investment for many, especially those who do precision work in challenging environments.
XT614SX1 Six-Piece Combo Kit
The Makita XT614SX1 Six‑Piece Combo Kit is incredibly good value. Just look at Milwaukee's seven-tool combo kit, sold for $849, and compare it to this $437 bundle. Makita's kit is absolutely packed with versatile tools, including essential LXT tools like a compact drill, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, and more. Many of the tools in the bundle feature a brushless motor, rubberized grips, and Star Protection electronics, giving you incredible performances at a price that, outside this bundle, wouldn't even be enough to buy three serious power tools.
The drill is compact, the impact driver delivers up to 1,460 in-lb of torque, and the saws are more than capable to rip through wood. There's also an LED light, to keep the workspace illuminated. Everything fits in a carrying case that seems to be quite resilient and well-organized, to keep gear protected and ready to go. This kit features many of Makita's essential tools for new homeowners, and it will probably be enough to satisfy most user for a long time. If you're looking to build a collection of Makita LXT tools, this is a great place to start. The only drawback is the lack of large batteries, since the kit only comes with two LXT 18V/3Ah batteries.