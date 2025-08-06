13 Of The Cheapest Makita Power Tools You Can Buy In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Makita brand has a long history and has been building a reputation as one of the best power tool brands on the planet for decades. Consumers and professionals worldwide don't need to consider much before investing in the brand because they know it for reliability, performance, and innovation. Even if you're accustomed to the brand, you might not know that there are technologies you'll only find in Makita tools. The brand has become a staple of contractor trucks, jobsite trailers, and garages everywhere. It doesn't matter if it's drilling into concrete or trimming lumber on a remote location, Makita's got it covered.

The toolmaker's 18V LXT battery platform is one of the most popular among industry workers and DIYers. Makita 18V batteries are lightweight, but can reach good runtimes, support fast charging, and are compatible with hundreds of tools. Brushless motors, great build quality, and safety-focused electronics are common features of Makita tools, and help get the job done even in the most demanding conditions. What makes the brand even more appealing is that it offers everything from high-end cordless miter saws and demolition hammers to precision grinders and jobsite vacuums.

Except, Makita's top-tier offerings can climb well above the $500 mark. However, not everything under its banner requires a major investment. In fact, some of its most underrated tools are also the most affordable. Those are often reliable, stripped-down essentials that deliver Makita quality at a price nearly anyone can budget for.