What Comes In Milwaukee's 7-Tool Combo Kit And Is It Worth Buying?

Anyone who's found themselves in need of a few handy tools in a hurry has no doubt given a long, hard look at any number of the tool "kits" available from many of the major tool manufacturers. But snatching up every multi-tool kit you lay your eyes on is, perhaps, not the smartest, or the cheapest way for one to build out their fledgling arsenal of tools. After all, kits are hardly cheap, and if you're not careful, you could end up with a garage full of tools you don't use for the sake of owning one that you do.

There is, however, one collection that may be worth a look, in Milwaukee's M-18 FUEL 7-Piece Combo Kit. Now, there are many things to consider before purchasing any Milwaukee Tools device, and for many, price is high on the list. While the 7-piece FUEL combo kit is hardly cheap, it assembles an array of tools that could prove handy for both pro builders and DIY home improvers alike. As for the tools assembled for this kit, there are 7 primary offerings, chief among them a 6 1/2" Circular Saw, a SAWZALL Reciprocating Saw, and 1/2" Hammer Drill/Driver.

Rounding out the kit is a 1/4" Hex Impact Driver, a 1/2" Mid-Torque Impact Wrench w/ Friction Ring, and a 4-1/2" – 5" Braking Grinder Paddle Switch, as well as a cordless LED Work Light. It also includes two tool bags, an M18 battery charger and a pair of 18V Lithium-Ion batteries.

