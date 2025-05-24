What Comes In Milwaukee's 7-Tool Combo Kit And Is It Worth Buying?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Anyone who's found themselves in need of a few handy tools in a hurry has no doubt given a long, hard look at any number of the tool "kits" available from many of the major tool manufacturers. But snatching up every multi-tool kit you lay your eyes on is, perhaps, not the smartest, or the cheapest way for one to build out their fledgling arsenal of tools. After all, kits are hardly cheap, and if you're not careful, you could end up with a garage full of tools you don't use for the sake of owning one that you do.
There is, however, one collection that may be worth a look, in Milwaukee's M-18 FUEL 7-Piece Combo Kit. Now, there are many things to consider before purchasing any Milwaukee Tools device, and for many, price is high on the list. While the 7-piece FUEL combo kit is hardly cheap, it assembles an array of tools that could prove handy for both pro builders and DIY home improvers alike. As for the tools assembled for this kit, there are 7 primary offerings, chief among them a 6 1/2" Circular Saw, a SAWZALL Reciprocating Saw, and 1/2" Hammer Drill/Driver.
Rounding out the kit is a 1/4" Hex Impact Driver, a 1/2" Mid-Torque Impact Wrench w/ Friction Ring, and a 4-1/2" – 5" Braking Grinder Paddle Switch, as well as a cordless LED Work Light. It also includes two tool bags, an M18 battery charger and a pair of 18V Lithium-Ion batteries.
Users are pretty happy with their Milwaukee combo kits
That is quite a collection of tools indeed, and if you're familiar with Milwaukee's M18 line of devices, you know the batteries are all interchangeable. So, if you already have M18 gear in your garage, you're getting a little power pack upgrade to boot. And if you're familiar with the Milwaukee brand, you know it's well-respected in the power tool arena.
Industry esteem aside, if you are looking to invest in the company's 7-Piece M18 FUEL Kit, you might want to check out what some users have to say about the assemblage. If that's the case, you'll be happy to know that the kit is well-reviewed by consumers on the Milwaukee Tools website. So much so that it currently holds a 4.7 stars out of 5 rating. Among the four and five-star ratings, you'll see headlines like "Best Tools I Ever Used!," and "What professionals NEED and what hobbyist DESERVE." Among the accolades, folks praise the price, the combination of tools in the kit, and the solid M18 battery packs included.
There are, however, a few customers who were less than satisfied with their purchase. Complaints in the 1, 2, and 3-star review department call into question the quality of the included work light, which one user even calls a "cheap throw-in." Of the other detractors, a big issue for some is Milwaukee's customer service, which many felt was lacking. So, that's something you might want to consider on the off chance that you do run into any issues with your order.
Where to buy Milwaukee's M18 FUEL 7-Tool Combo Kit
Now that you know what's in Milwaukee's M18 FUEL 7-Piece Tool Kit, and what people in the world generally think of it, you might have a few questions as to what it will set you back should you choose to buy one. As we noted, such kits are rarely cheap on the retail scene, and the Milwaukee kit is no exception to the rule. You should know, however, that the price of the kit may vary depending on where you purchase it. And just for the record, Milwaukee does not sell its own wares on its website.
The collection is, of course, sold through several other retailers, including the likes of Ace Hardware, Summit Racing, Grainger, Ferguson, and Acme Tools, among others. If you buy the kit through Ace or Acme, the kit will cost you a cool $849. The price goes up $50 if you go through Summit, and it's currently listed for $938 via Grainger. One of the pricier options we found online was Ferguson, which is listing the Milwaukee tool kit for a whopping $1,248.75.
While Milwaukee conveniently lists the various outlets in which their products are sold, the site typically does not note Amazon among them. Still, the company does operate a storefront through the site, and it's not uncommon to find a slightly better price for Milwaukee Tools on Amazon. That would seem not to be the case with this particular tool kit, which lists for $998 there.