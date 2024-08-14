Everything You Need To Consider Before Buying Milwaukee Tools

One of the first and most important things to consider before buying Milwaukee tools is what tool line you want to buy into. If all you're planning to do is buy some new hand tools, you can basically disregard this information. However, if you're in the market for power tools, you'll need to familiarize yourself with Milwaukee's primary tool lines: M12, M18, and, to a lesser extent, MX FUEL.

The good thing about Milwaukee's power tool lines is that the names are relatively self-explanatory. M12 refers to the company's cordless 12-volt power tools, while M18 is the name of Milwaukee's cordless 18-volt power tool roster. MX FUEL, on the other hand, refers to specific brushless versions of both 12-volt and 18-volt tools. For example, an 18-volt drill in the MX FUEL line is referred to as an M18 FUEL drill, while a regular 18-volt drill is simply called an M18 drill. It gets a bit more confusing, though, as there are brushless M18 and M12 tools that are not members of the FUEL line. You'll need to pay close attention to these labels when shopping for Milwaukee tools to ensure that you get the device you want and need.

The M12 line is Milwaukee's entry-level collection. The 12-volt batteries are less powerful than their 18-volt siblings, but they also weigh less and are easier to maneuver. Brushless motors tend to be more efficient, powerful, and longer-lasting than brushed motors, but they're also usually more expensive. If you're a professional tradesperson or a hardcore DIYer, you'll probably want to get as close to the top-of-the-line as possible. Casual homeowners and hobbyists, on the other hand, may be better off saving their money and opting for a 12-volt product.