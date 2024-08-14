Everything You Need To Consider Before Buying Milwaukee Tools
Milwaukee is one of the top names when it comes to power tool brands. The company is immensely popular with tradespeople like mechanics, electricians, and plumbers, and some of Milwaukee's top-rated tools in 2024 include things like leaf blowers, chainsaws, and power grinders. Milwaukee supplies everything from tools for new homeowners to high-quality tool sets for casual DIYers, and the company even sells apparel to keep you safe and comfortable on the jobsite. Milwaukee products aren't typically the cheapest on the market, but they're also not the most expensive, and you can find various Milwaukee tools under $100.
If you're in the market for some new tools and are considering Milwaukee, you probably already know a thing or two about tools and how to use them. Even if that's the case, you may not be 100% familiar with the Milwaukee brand. It's important to research a company's history, products, warranty information, and more before investing in it. Doing so can help you avoid making unnecessary purchases and ensure that you get the tools needed without any extra hassles. Don't worry, though — you don't need to go scour the internet yourself. We'll break down everything you need to know about Milwaukee products, so you can save your hard-earned money and get the right tools for all your projects.
Milwaukee offers various different levels of gear
One of the first and most important things to consider before buying Milwaukee tools is what tool line you want to buy into. If all you're planning to do is buy some new hand tools, you can basically disregard this information. However, if you're in the market for power tools, you'll need to familiarize yourself with Milwaukee's primary tool lines: M12, M18, and, to a lesser extent, MX FUEL.
The good thing about Milwaukee's power tool lines is that the names are relatively self-explanatory. M12 refers to the company's cordless 12-volt power tools, while M18 is the name of Milwaukee's cordless 18-volt power tool roster. MX FUEL, on the other hand, refers to specific brushless versions of both 12-volt and 18-volt tools. For example, an 18-volt drill in the MX FUEL line is referred to as an M18 FUEL drill, while a regular 18-volt drill is simply called an M18 drill. It gets a bit more confusing, though, as there are brushless M18 and M12 tools that are not members of the FUEL line. You'll need to pay close attention to these labels when shopping for Milwaukee tools to ensure that you get the device you want and need.
The M12 line is Milwaukee's entry-level collection. The 12-volt batteries are less powerful than their 18-volt siblings, but they also weigh less and are easier to maneuver. Brushless motors tend to be more efficient, powerful, and longer-lasting than brushed motors, but they're also usually more expensive. If you're a professional tradesperson or a hardcore DIYer, you'll probably want to get as close to the top-of-the-line as possible. Casual homeowners and hobbyists, on the other hand, may be better off saving their money and opting for a 12-volt product.
Milwaukee tools are made both domestically and abroad
Another factor worth considering before buying Milwaukee tools is where they're built. Though the company was founded in the United States, it is now owned by the Hong Kong-based manufacturing company, Techtronic Industries. That means that Milwaukee is now an international business that sells its products across the globe. It also means that Milwaukee's manufacturing centers are much more spread out than they were in the company's earliest years.
These days, Milwaukee builds its tools all over the world. While it's still possible to get your hands on U.S.-made Milwaukee devices, the company maintains manufacturing plants across the globe, including in the United States, China, Germany, Vietnam, and Mexico. If you're someone who exclusively buys products made in the U.S., not every Milwaukee tool is for you. Today, only a handful of Milwaukee devices are built in the States, including products like Sawzall blades, hole saws, step drill bits, and some hand tools. Many of the company's most popular products, like its power tool lines, are manufactured elsewhere.
That said, and contrary to popular belief, the country of origin plays little-to-no role in a product's quality. The materials used and manufacturing process play a much larger role in tool quality, and those factors don't really have much to do with borders. In reality, many of today's most popular tool brands are built overseas.
Milwaukee offers a warranty on most of its devices
When shopping for any product — not just tools — it's vital that you check the warranty information. Failing to understand the type of warranty that comes with your products, if it comes with one at all, can have expensive consequences. Even when buying items from the most reputable store, there's always a chance of buying a dud or something with some kind of flaw. A warranty can protect you from those issues by providing you with a window during which the company will replace or repair your product free of charge if you encounter any defects.
Milwaukee provides a warranty on all of its tools — provided that you buy the product from an authorized retailer, that is. However, different Milwaukee tools come with different types of warranties. Depending on the product, your Milwaukee device may come with a limited warranty that lasts for anywhere from one to three years, a lifetime guarantee, a limited lifetime warranty, or various other forms of temporary and permanent coverage. It's critical that you check this information when buying a Milwaukee tool. Because warranties differ from device to device, the only way to truly understand the warranty for your product is to read the information yourself.
Fortunately, Milwaukee makes warranty info easy to find. Not only is the warranty information included in the product description for most Milwaukee items, but you can also visit the Milwaukee warranty page for a more detailed breakdown of the various warranty types offered by the company.
You can buy Milwaukee tools at various places
When it comes to buying Milwaukee tools, you have quite a few options. You cannot buy products directly from the Milwaukee website. However, you can find links to all of the available authorized retailers for every tool on the site by clicking the "where to buy" button on the product page. The menu will display a list of stores, both web-based and brick-and-mortar, that sell the item. Some of the more well-known retailers include Home Depot, Grainger, and Acme Tools, but you can also find Milwaukee products at stores like Summit Racing, Platt, Factory Authorized Outlet, and various others. When you click the button to view these options, you'll also be able to see local stores that carry Milwaukee tools in your area. Note that, even though each of the stores that appears on the list is an authorized Milwaukee retailer, the prices may vary. So, you should check a few places to find the best price before making your purchase.
But what about unauthorized dealers, and can you buy Milwaukee tools from places that aren't included on the site? You technically can buy Milwaukee tools from various other stores and sellers, including places like Amazon and even garage sales or pawn shops. However, doing so comes with a few risks. Buying from these places means you may not be able to take advantage of a warranty. Furthermore, not all sellers are honest, and when you purchase from a non-authorized retailer, there's no way to ensure that you'll receive a genuine Milwaukee product. Shopping on Amazon or looking for used tools can be a good way to save money, but you should do your research and think twice before buying Milwaukee power tools on Amazon or from another unauthorized seller.
What customers have to say about Milwaukee tools
When shopping for tools, it's important to consider what other owners and customers have to say about the products' quality and features. Milwaukee tools are consistently cited as some of the best on the market today, and the company's fans range from professional tradespeople like mechanics, plumbers, and electricians to casual DIYers, homeowners, and hobbyists.
Of course, Milwaukee has its detractors, too. But even then, it's often more about brand loyalty than product quality, meaning some people dislike Milwaukee simply because they prefer other companies like Ryobi or DeWalt. Overall, Milwaukee tools are routinely well-rated, and it's highly uncommon to encounter a Milwaukee device with fewer than 4 out of 5 stars based on customer reviews. Comment and review sections for these tools tend to be full of praise, and customers frequently reference the power, wealth of features, and high quality when describing their purchases and explaining why they're happy with their Milwaukee products.
Remember that using tools can be a subjective experience. It's important that you consider all of the factors covered here and do your own research to determine whether Milwaukee is the right brand for you. There are a lot of power tool brands out there, and comparing various devices and companies can go a long way toward protecting your wallet and helping ensure that you get the tool you need without any extra hassle.