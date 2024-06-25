Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Milwaukee Power Tools On Amazon

The sad truth about Milwaukee tools on Amazon is that nothing you'll find from the brand on the site is an official item, coming straight from a Milwaukee factory. This is because Amazon is not one of the authorized online retailers listed on Milwaukee's website. Because of this, the company has no presence or certified online storefront on Amazon.

If you don't know where your tool is coming from, it also means you won't know its origins. While there's always the chance the tool comes from a solid third party source, it's just as likely that you could be getting an overstocked item, a defective second-hand product, or even a deceptive bootleg. Even if the Milwaukee tool you acquire seems legitimate and works out for some time, your chances of getting a warranty from the company to cover and replace your tool in the event of a malfunction are slim to none. The same goes for accessories such as adapters, batteries, cables, and more, which may not possess the advancements of those sold from official sources.

It's worth noting that before any of the products go out to market, Milwaukee conducts extreme tests to ensure each tool conforms to the high standards set by both the company and its extensive customer base. This is something that can't be guaranteed from a third-party seller, which, at the end of the day, defeats the purpose of buying Milwaukee to begin with. Thankfully, there are countless retailers that carry official Milwaukee products at competitive prices, meaning you're bound to find something of guaranteed quality that works within your budget level.