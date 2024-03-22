5 Milwaukee Apparel Items To Keep You Safe And Comfortable On The Job Site

Professional workers encounter many dangers on the job site. Depending on the industry, people must routinely deal with hazards like dust, toxic fumes, dangerous heavy equipment, heights, exposed electrical components, and noxious chemicals. Some industries — like construction, manufacturing, and warehousing — are so hazardous that literally hundreds of thousands of U.S. laborers are injured on the job each year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Given the risks associated with manual labor and the innumerable injuries that workers suffer each year, it's critical that laborers protect themselves in any way they can. In addition to following safety regulations put forth by their own companies and government agencies like OSHA, one of the most basic ways for workers to project themselves is to wear clothing appropriate for the job. Fortunately, Milwaukee Tool — the company famous for producing high-quality power tools for mechanics – has a lineup of job site apparel that can help keep you comfortable and safe in even the harshest working conditions. When selecting products for this list, we searched specifically for items that have both highly positive reviews and real-world safety applications for workers. From shirts that keep you cool and protect you from the sun to knee pads and gloves, here are five Milwaukee apparel items to keep you safe and comfortable on the job site.