5 Milwaukee Apparel Items To Keep You Safe And Comfortable On The Job Site
Professional workers encounter many dangers on the job site. Depending on the industry, people must routinely deal with hazards like dust, toxic fumes, dangerous heavy equipment, heights, exposed electrical components, and noxious chemicals. Some industries — like construction, manufacturing, and warehousing — are so hazardous that literally hundreds of thousands of U.S. laborers are injured on the job each year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Given the risks associated with manual labor and the innumerable injuries that workers suffer each year, it's critical that laborers protect themselves in any way they can. In addition to following safety regulations put forth by their own companies and government agencies like OSHA, one of the most basic ways for workers to project themselves is to wear clothing appropriate for the job. Fortunately, Milwaukee Tool — the company famous for producing high-quality power tools for mechanics – has a lineup of job site apparel that can help keep you comfortable and safe in even the harshest working conditions. When selecting products for this list, we searched specifically for items that have both highly positive reviews and real-world safety applications for workers. From shirts that keep you cool and protect you from the sun to knee pads and gloves, here are five Milwaukee apparel items to keep you safe and comfortable on the job site.
WORKSKIN Performance Shirt
If you work an outdoor manual labor job, you probably understand how harsh the sun can be. Even when it's not summer, the sun can be powerful enough to cause skin damage, dehydration, and heat strokes. Some of the best ways to protect yourself from the sun and its UV rays include wearing sunscreen, drinking adequate amounts of water, and wearing loose, protective clothing. However, many people dislike the way sunscreen feels on their skin, while others aren't comfortable wearing long sleeves or pants during extremely hot temperatures.
Fortunately, you can pick up a WORKSKIN™ Lightweight Performance Shirt from Milwaukee Tool. The work shirt features UPF 50+ protection from the sun's UV rays, and it's built with 100% lightweight polyester. The shirt is treated with an anti-microbial solution to prevent the growth of bacteria and the development of odors, and it features moisture-wicking material to help keep you cool, dry, and comfortable all day. The wrinkle-resistant fabric is exceptionally durable and won't pill, the sleeves are engineered to provide an enhanced range of motion, and a tagless neck prevents irritation and discomfort.
Multi-Functional Neck Gaiter
The sun isn't the only hazard you'll face on the job site. However, it is responsible for many of the risks manual laborers encounter. But sunburns and long-term skin damage are only two of the dangers posed by the sun. You'll also need to protect yourself from the intense heat and brightness, which can lead to problems like dehydration, heat stroke, and vision damage. Apart from the sun, dust is another widespread hazard on the job site.
Luckily, the Multi-Functional Neck Gaiter from Milwaukee Tool can help you counter both the sun and dust on the job site. Featuring UPF 50+ sun protection, the gaiter is built with lightweight materials and designed to keep you fresh and cool while working. It can be worn in five different ways, including as a mask, headband, or neck covering. Soak it in water and wear it under your hard hat to stay cool in the sun, or wear it over your face to avoid breathing dust. The gaiter is machine washable and features a one-size-fits-most design for extreme versatility.
Stabilizer Performance Knee Pads
The job site poses many risks for workers. Some of those risks are obvious, like the sun's damaging rays or a piece of heavy machinery. However, some of the most dangerous job site hazards are the ones you don't immediately notice, like invisible fumes or long-term physical damage. It's no secret that manual labor is hard on the body. However, many people don't take the proper precautions to protect themselves on the job site. You only have one body, and protecting it can go a long way toward keeping you healthy and active in the long term.
Milwaukee's Stabilizer Performance Knee Pads are a fantastic way to protect your joints on the job site, especially if you have to kneel or work on the ground for extended periods. These knee pads are built with supportive foam and gel padding while a flat outer shell provides stability and protection for long hours working on the ground. They feature a hinged thigh strap for increased mobility that won't pinch or bind, even in tight workspaces, and they're built with high-quality, durable materials to stand up against even the most demanding job sites.
Free-Flex Work Gloves
Gloves are something that many people don't like to use. Maybe it's because gloves can impede our ability to perform intricate tasks or get a solid grip on tools. Or maybe some people just don't like the way gloves look or feel on their hands. Despite the negative reputation they have on some job sites, gloves are valuable tools to keep your hands safe and prevent a lot of uncomfortable problems like blisters, cuts, and burns. Whether you like to use them or not, gloves are absolutely essential for some tasks, and every worker needs a solid pair in their kit.
The Milwaukee Free-Flex Work Gloves provide reliable protection for your hands without sacrificing mobility or comfort. They feature Smartswipe™ fingertips, palms, and knuckles, allowing you to use your cell phone and other smart devices without removing your gloves. The fingertips are also designed for enhanced dexterity, enabling you to manipulate small tools or perform intricate tasks. They have a built-in terry cloth to remove sweat and a breathable lining to prevent odor buildup and keep your hands fresh and comfortable all day long.
FREEFLEX Insulated Bib Overalls
If you've ever worked a manual labor job in a cold winter environment, you understand just how critical it is to have the proper apparel. Working outdoors in the cold is bad enough. Pair the frigid air with rain or snow, and your working conditions can quickly become unbearable — if you don't have the proper cold-weather equipment, that is. Wearing normal jeans and a jacket is rarely enough protection in these conditions. If you really want to stay warm and comfortable while working manual labor in the winter, you'll need something a bit more hardcore than standard denim.
Don't worry — you can pick up a pair of FREEFLEX™ Insulated Bib Overalls from Milwaukee Tool to keep you warm, dry, and comfortable on blustery job sites. The bibs are designed for enhanced movement and mobility, featuring articulated joints and a custom crotch gusset that allow you to stretch and move freely, unlike traditional bulky coveralls. They're built using lightweight materials for enhanced dexterity, but they remain water- and wind-resistant for all-day comfort. The insulated bibs will keep you exceptionally warm in the winter while the reinforced high-wear zones will stand up to even the harshest job site conditions. The bibs feature eight pockets for enhanced utility and built-in knee pads for superior comfort in all scenarios.
Why did we choose these items?
We considered two primary criteria when choosing items for this list: user ratings and utility for workers. Every product on this list is highly rated by real customers on various websites. Users rave about the durability and practicality of the items, citing real scenarios in which these products made a difference in terms of safety, comfort, and utility. Each product covered in this article is also highly useful for workers in a variety of industries. We've already mentioned that safety is critical on the job site. Each item on this list provides unique and valuable benefits and safety applications for workers across the board, from construction to auto repair and everything in between. Finally, we also considered price when composing this list. Each item discussed here offers an affordable price tag, allowing workers to protect themselves on the job site without breaking the bank.