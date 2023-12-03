5 Must-Have Milwaukee Power Tools For Mechanics
Mechanics know that power tools can be incredibly useful in the garage thanks to their ability to add high levels of force in various applications, like removing even the most rusted and stuck bolts. They can also save a lot of time and the fatigue that comes from the manual twisting and turning that comes with hand tools. Plus, they can often squeeze into tight spaces and the deepest parts of an engine block without losing any leverage or power that you would if you were using a tool by hand.
Many mechanics will use Milwaukee power tools for the job. Among other products, the brand makes many cordless tools that are part of its proprietary system of interchangeable batteries and chargers, allowing you to power multiple tools with the same long-lasting lithium battery. Whether you're a professional mechanic looking to upgrade your tool kit or a DIYer looking to equip themselves with the same gear as professionals, there are several Milwaukee products you can add to your garage. Based on hands-on testing by reputable publications like Hemmings Motor News and Popular Mechanics, here are five must-have Milwaukee power tools for mechanics.
M18 Cordless 2-Speed Grease Gun
Motorized grease guns can save a lot of time and energy when used on doors and other parts of a car, and those savings can become exponentially greater when working on construction and agricultural vehicles like tractors and caterpillars. Milwaukee says the 10,000 PSI max operating pressure of its M18 Cordless 2-Speed Grease Gun is "industry-leading" — the second speed you can set it to being for max flow rate. Features include a locking trigger, an attached LED light, a plunger rod to gauge how much grease is left, and an innovative grease counter preset that can expel precise amounts of grease. Plus, it has a 48-inch flexible hose, so you'll be able to apply it in harder-to-reach areas.
Milwaukee's M18 Cordless 2-Speed Grease Gun is available from Home Depot for $229, which isn't exactly cheap — especially when factoring in the additional cost of an 18-volt battery and charger, if necessary. In Pro Tool Reviews' hands-on testing of the product, where the tool scored an overall 8.6 out of 10, the reviewer does say that its usefulness "may not necessarily be enough to cause frugal shoppers to spring" for the grease gun but does believe it's worth it for professionals looking to save time on the job site.
M12 Fuel ⅜-Inch High Speed Ratchet
Milwaukee says its M12 Fuel ⅜-Inch High Speed Ratchet is "35 percent faster than all other cordless competitors" thanks to its ability to generate 450 rpm and up to 35 ft-lbs of max torque. Speed and force are essential qualities for any good power ratchet, but you'll also want to make sure it's both durable and not too big that you won't be able to maneuver it within an engine block. Fortunately, the M12 ratchet won't be a problem in either case — it's made with a steel yoke housing and proprietary rubber that's resistant to corrosive materials commonly found in the garage. Its head profile maxes out at 0.75 inches. Features include an extended paddle switch, an onboard battery runtime gauge, and an attached LED work light.
One thing to note is that since it's motorized and fairly powerful, there are some situations where you'd be better off ratcheting manually. In its overall glowing hands-on review of the product, Hemmings Motor News suggests avoiding using the tool "where careful, gradual tightening is necessary." You can use this power tool manually as well. You can purchase the Milwaukee M12 Fuel ⅜-Inch High Speed Ratchet from Home Depot for $199.
M18 Cordless Tire Inflator
The Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflator is rated to deliver a maximum of 150 psi, which means it can top off 33-inch light truck tires in less than 60 seconds. Since it's cordless and only weighs 7 pounds, it can be used by professional mechanics or make for a great accessory to keep in your car for long trips or emergencies. It works just as well for passenger cars and medium-duty tires as it does for light trucks and has four memory presets, allowing you to quickly select the right PSI with the push of a button.
The product also includes an auto pressure check function that makes sure the correct PSI is applied and that the inflator shuts off when it hits that PSI, so there isn't any overinflation. It also comes with an all-brass Schrader chuck, Presta chuck, inflation needle, and inflation nozzle, and the tool has onboard storage for attachments and a 36-inch hose. A slightly annoying drawback, however, is the inflator's tendency to leak a little air when it's removed, as noted in the overall positive hands-on review from Pro Tool Reviews. Home Depot sells Milwaukee's M18 Cordless Tire Inflator for $179.
M18 Fuel 21-millimeter Random Orbital Polisher
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 21-millimeter Random Orbital Polisher is powerful enough to be used for even significant defects in a car's exterior, making it a must-have for any mechanic looking to make sure the outside of a vehicle is as in good of shape as its engine and undercarriage. It has eight speeds ranging from 2,400 – 4,500 rpm, a 6-inch pad capacity, and a variable-speed trigger with a lock-on capacity.
It handles well too, thanks to an ergonomic design with an optimized center of balance, 2.17 inches of battery clearance, and electronic motor feedback that maintains the polisher's speed and power while in use. Shop Tool Reviews tested the product and has highlighted the low level of vibration the tool produces despite its high power, as well as reported that there wasn't a threat of it stalling during use. However, one downside to the tool might be that it doesn't come cheap — although its price aligns with some other high-quality polishers from respected brands. If you're looking for a solid orbital polisher and have the budget for it, you can find the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 21-millimeter Random Orbital Polisher for $329 from Home Depot.
M18 Fuel ½-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench
A mechanic will find it hard to do their job without an impact wrench, and the Milwaukee M18 Fuel ½-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench is one of the best available — Popular Mechanics named it its best cordless impact wrench in 2023 after some hands-on testing with the product. The power of the wrench is its biggest asset; Popular Mechanics reported that "removing lug nuts on our F-250 Super Duty was no challenge" for the tool. With 1,000 ft-lbs of fastening torque and 1,400 ft-lbs of nut-busting torque, you'll be able to use the impact wrench on even rusted, stuck bolts. Bolt Removal is one of its four modes, and the tool can slow down to 750 rpm once a fastener is busted loose.
It's also durable, built with anti-corrosive materials, and allows for quick and simple tool-free socket changes with its ½-inch friction ring anvil. Despite its ergonomic design, you might find the tool a little cumbersome to use — it's fairly big and heavy, thanks in part to its large 5 Ah batteries. Those batteries are part of what makes the product such a powerful and useful tool to have in your garage. However, Popular Mechanics estimates it can last a full day of changing tires on two batteries. Home Depot sells the M18 Fuel ½-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench for $249 (though it's currently $20 off).