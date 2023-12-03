5 Must-Have Milwaukee Power Tools For Mechanics

Mechanics know that power tools can be incredibly useful in the garage thanks to their ability to add high levels of force in various applications, like removing even the most rusted and stuck bolts. They can also save a lot of time and the fatigue that comes from the manual twisting and turning that comes with hand tools. Plus, they can often squeeze into tight spaces and the deepest parts of an engine block without losing any leverage or power that you would if you were using a tool by hand.

Many mechanics will use Milwaukee power tools for the job. Among other products, the brand makes many cordless tools that are part of its proprietary system of interchangeable batteries and chargers, allowing you to power multiple tools with the same long-lasting lithium battery. Whether you're a professional mechanic looking to upgrade your tool kit or a DIYer looking to equip themselves with the same gear as professionals, there are several Milwaukee products you can add to your garage. Based on hands-on testing by reputable publications like Hemmings Motor News and Popular Mechanics, here are five must-have Milwaukee power tools for mechanics.