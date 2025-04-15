How Heavy Are Makita 18V Batteries (And Which Is The Lightest?)

Japanese power tool giant Makita began producing power tools in 1958 and was an early innovator of 18-volt lithium-ion cordless tools. The company refers to its existing LXT System as Willy Wonka would describe his chocolate factory: One system with endless possibilities. Boasting purpose-built motors, enhanced communication software, and 18-volt slide-style batteries, the Makita LXT System has over 350 solutions for work, play, or anything in between.

Advertisement

For instance, Makita's mini-blower, the Makita 18V LXT High-Speed Blower/Inflator, packs a gigantic punch in a compact package. It generates air velocities of up to 447 mph and a maximum air volume of 39 cubic feet per minute. However, the are some Makita tools you should avoid because of subpar performance and less-than-stellar reviews, like the 18V Makita LXT Canister Vacuum or the LXT Autofeed Screwdriver. Despite this, Makita remains a top dog in the highly competitive power tool industry.

At the heart of it all is Makita's lineup of 18-volt LXT lithium-ion slide-style batteries that deliver maximum power and efficiency. However, weight is a factor in the all-day usability of a cordless power tool, and the lightest Makita 18V battery is the 2.0Ah model (BL1820B-2). It weighs 0.8 pounds and can recharge in 25 minutes or less. Meanwhile, the 3.0Ah (BL1830B), 4.0Ah (BL1840B), and 5.0Ah (BL1850B) all weigh 1.4 pounds. The 3.0Ah battery takes 30 minutes to recharge, while it takes 40 and 45 minutes to recharge the 4.0Ah and 5.0Ah, respectively.

Advertisement