6 Of The Best Cordless Makita Impact Drivers Available (According To User Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Impact drivers are great when you need to drive fasteners quickly and easily into tough materials. They can save you a ton of time and energy when installing shelves or cabinets or assembling furniture or outdoor structures such as sheds, decks, and fences. Impact drivers are also immensely useful when you need to remove a stubborn or rusted bolt or screw that won't budge by hand. Makita, USA, which has factories around the world, manufactures a wide range of power tools that are available at many major retailers, so it's no surprise that the brand offers not one but several different kinds of impact drivers.

While all of Makita's impact drivers serve the same primary function, each model is different in some way from every other. Not only do some use different-sized battery packs (which are interchangeable with many other Makita cordless tools), but retailers often sell tools from previous generations within a certain class. For a variety of reasons, older generations are sometimes even preferred by professionals and DIY enthusiasts over their updated counterparts.

One good way to determine which impact driver is best for you is by relying on the user reviews of those who've actually bought and operated these tools. Unlike some brands — such as Milwaukee or Ryobi — Makita doesn't include customer reviews on its website, but retailers such as Home Depot and Amazon have hundreds, if not thousands, of their customers weighing in on Makita's power tools. Here are six of the best Makita impact drivers available according to user reviews, with product codes included so you can make sure you can buy the exact model you'd like. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.