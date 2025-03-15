Is Makita A Good Brand Of Leaf Blower? Here's What Owners Have To Say
If you're looking to expand your tool arsenal, be it for professional or personal use, taking Makita into consideration isn't a bad idea. The brand is tenured and has a wide assortment of tools, from hand tools to corded and battery-operated power tools. On top of that, it isn't all expensive, high-end products, as there are even several Makita finds below $50 that are very much worth getting. Additionally, Makita has gone beyond typical shop tools like drills, sanders, and saws. Throughout the years, it has added various cleaning appliances to its catalogue as well.
For those in need of the right equipment to clean up all kinds of messes, Makita likely has you covered. For instance, the company has more than its fair share of vacuums on the market, which are perfect for cleaning up inside your home or business, or whipping your workspace into shape. Moving outside, Makita has a wide array of blowers, too, making yard and driveway cleanup simple should grass clippings, mounds of leaves, and other small debris accumulate. Still, one has to ask the question, if you need a blower, is Makita really the brand to go with?
Many have asked this question and many have given Makita's leaf blowers a try. Here's what customers have to say.
Many recommend Makita's blowers for more reasons than one
If you're considering a Makita leaf blower, you'll be delighted to know that numerous users recommend them.
"I have Makitas single 18v blower it is great size and weight. Moves cuttings well," said u/Living_Offer_8641 on Reddit of the 18-volt model. In another thread, u/Individual_Basil3954 echoed this sentiment, touting the power and effectiveness in their leaf-heavy area of the 18V LXT model — one of the top user-recommended Makita 18V tools. "Its so light quick and easy i prefer to use it around the house for cleaning up grass clippings and the driveway," added u/spuddycakes, while u/WRX_STD put their stamp of approval on the 40-volt blower. Numerous others in that thread gave Makita blowers in general the thumbs-up for use on everything from leaves to dirt to stray hairs and debris.
Meanwhile, GearLab gave Makita's 36-volt LXT leaf blower high praise with a score of four and a half stars out of five. Some of the elements highlighted as its strong points included its blowing strength, ergonomics, and easy battery interchangeability. As for Makita's lone corded blower model, the 203 mph, 145 cfm, 6.8 Amp electric blower, it has garnered some positive reviews from users, too. On the Home Depot website, user Sylvia recalled getting 20 years out of theirs before having to replace it. They praised its size and power, which was perfect for clearing their deck and yard alike.
All of these reviews paint Makita as the premier brand in leaf blowers, and some may feel that's the case. At the same time, one would be remiss not to touch on some of the issues users have reported dealing with across the line.
Not everyone is happy with their Makita leaf blowers
Naturally, like any piece of technology, Makita's leaf blowers aren't perfect. Many users have taken to the Internet to warn others of their shortcomings.
Redditor u/bingo_bingo wrote up a review of the 18-volt blower. While they credit it for its power level and manageable weight, unfortunately, the battery life and poorly placed air intake are noticeable hindrances. u/Not_Quite_Kurtz and others felt the same, warning potential buyers that they'll need extra batteries on hand should they buy the 18V model. Expanding on the battery issues, the Gardener's World review — an overall positive one for the 18V Makita cordless leaf blower — noted that it's frustrating trying to gauge how much battery life remains before it will need a recharge.
Moving away from battery problems, output from the blower could prove complaint-worthy in multiple ways. Some, like u/MarcusP2, have even mentioned that their power could be too much for some yards, making cleanup more involved than it really needs to be: "For my yard is almost too powerful to be useful lol. Throws stuff everywhere." However, others, like Amazon reviewer RSMS, found their Makita 18V LXT cordless blower to be too weak for their needs. Should you be unlucky enough, you could be in the same camp as Amazon user Max Zuleta, who couldn't even get their corded Makita blower to work for longer than a couple of weeks. "My last Makita air blower lasted me 15 years, this one lasted 2 weeks, very low quality for a Makita," they wrote in their review.
Makita leaf blowers might have their problems, and some might not rank them highly among the major leaf blower brands. Overwhelmingly, though, users seem to agree they're of good quality and get the job done.