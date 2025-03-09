6 Makita Finds Under $50 That Are Actually Worth Buying, According To Reviews

With origins in Japan, Makita has proven time and time again that there's a reason it has become one of the most recognizable names in the global tools industry. These days, it can be impossible to walk through any hardware store without seeing its iconic blue color. Since its founding over a hundred years ago, Makita has had a long history of producing everything from everyday hand tools and professional-grade equipment to gadgets for outdoor adventures, like camping or mountaineering.

In general, Makita is known to be a relatively affordable brand that produces equipment that both professionals and amateurs can use. In fact, we've shared some of our favorite affordable Makita tools before, which include the likes of its Top Handle Jig Saw, 4.5-inch X‑Lock Angle Grinder, and 12V Max CXT Cordless 3/8-Inch Driver Drill. But, just because it's cheap, doesn't mean it's affordable enough for you.

If you're particular about your tool budget and have chosen Makita as your preferred manufacturer, we've rounded up a couple of products that might be great additions to your teal-colored collection for $50 or less. Unsurprisingly, Makita offers a lot of products at that price point. So apart from that, we considered reviews from buyers to determine what deserves a place on this list, and you can skip over to the end if you want to learn what we looked at. But, if you're eager to spend fifty bucks or less on a new toy, let's get started.

