6 Makita Finds Under $50 That Are Actually Worth Buying, According To Reviews
With origins in Japan, Makita has proven time and time again that there's a reason it has become one of the most recognizable names in the global tools industry. These days, it can be impossible to walk through any hardware store without seeing its iconic blue color. Since its founding over a hundred years ago, Makita has had a long history of producing everything from everyday hand tools and professional-grade equipment to gadgets for outdoor adventures, like camping or mountaineering.
In general, Makita is known to be a relatively affordable brand that produces equipment that both professionals and amateurs can use. In fact, we've shared some of our favorite affordable Makita tools before, which include the likes of its Top Handle Jig Saw, 4.5-inch X‑Lock Angle Grinder, and 12V Max CXT Cordless 3/8-Inch Driver Drill. But, just because it's cheap, doesn't mean it's affordable enough for you.
If you're particular about your tool budget and have chosen Makita as your preferred manufacturer, we've rounded up a couple of products that might be great additions to your teal-colored collection for $50 or less. Unsurprisingly, Makita offers a lot of products at that price point. So apart from that, we considered reviews from buyers to determine what deserves a place on this list, and you can skip over to the end if you want to learn what we looked at. But, if you're eager to spend fifty bucks or less on a new toy, let's get started.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Power Source
Have you ever found yourself on a remote job site with a battery close to zero? Thankfully, the Makita Cordless Power Source is a great way to charge USB-compatible devices when you don't have a free plug nearby or a power bank on hand. Capable of charging up to two devices, each port can accommodate up to 2.1A output each.
While it's not the fastest output voltage out there, it is a little under what you'd expect from an iPhone charging brick that has a current of 2.2A. Designed to be ultra-portable, the Makita Cordless Power Source only weighs 0.4 lbs and comes with a belt clip that you can easily clip to your belt. But take note: One reviewer did mention that it can get quite heavy in tandem with the battery.
Apart from an on and off switch, there are also port covers, so you can rest easy knowing it won't gather dust when not in use, which is great for people who deal with dust, dirt, and grime for work. However, the only caveat is that it does not have USB-C ports, just two USB-A ports, which means you'll need to buy an adaptor if your phone's stock charger uses a USB-C cable or buy another cable. Available in both teal and camo green, the prices for this Makita power source range from $38.90 to $44.40. However, you'll need to factor in the cost of the 18V LXT battery if you don't own one yet.
Makita Ratchet and Bit Set
Whether you're a serious professional or an amateur with a knack for DIY, you're probably going to need to use a ratchet screwdriver at some point, especially when you're working with limited space on your job site. Compared to regular screwdrivers, they're known to get the job done significantly faster. So, why not get the Makita Ratchet and Bit set to add to your collection?
Designed to unfasten even the most stubborn of screws and bolts, the Makita Ratchet and Bit set has an impressive rating of 4.7 stars from more than two thousand people on Amazon. Retailing for $42.80, it comes with 47 pieces in total, which, apart from the screwdriver, also includes Phillips, Torx, slotted, hex, square bits, and sockets of different sizes. According to reviews, many people like its sturdy case, slide-out tab, and ease of use. Not to mention, this set joins our list of basic tools that a handyman should have in their arsenal.
Alternatively, if you just want the Makita ratcheting screwdriver without the kit, you can get it for just $11.95. Not only does it work in both directions, but it also has a rubberized handle for comfortable grip, as well as a lanyard hole at the end. On its own, it managed to gain a 4.4-star rating from over a thousand people on Amazon. Additionally, there are a few reviews praising its soft, ergonomic grip.
Makita Metric Drill And Screw Bit Set
Depending on your budget, Makita offers different versions of its hand tool sets that you can choose from. Collectively, they have garnered an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 10,000 Amazon reviewers. Among the various sets, you can snag the entry-level Metric Drill and Screw Bit Set option for only $46.60. Made for use with wood, metal, and masonry, this set is composed of 75 pieces that span the typical bits that people tend to look for, such as insert bits, hex power bits, and Brad point wood drill bits, which come in four different sizes.
Aside from Titanium nitride-coated high-speed steel, it also has straight shank masonry hammer drill bits. Plus, it also comes with a carrying case, wherein each bit has a home. As a reviewer noted, you may need to buy another set if you're looking for bits that can be used on harder surfaces, like glass, ceramic, or tile.
Alternatively, if you have a little more budget, Makita's 104-piece set, which sells for $111.05, or a 200-piece set that goes for $250.18 may actually be more up your alley. In general, they'll come with more hand tools that can work for more types of renovation or repair needs. However, if you're learning how to use a drill for the first time, we have a nice guide for changing the Makita drill bit (even if it's stuck) that you should definitely check out.
Makita 18V LXT Cordless L.E.D. Flashlight
Retailing for $38.50, the teal-colored Makita 18V Cordless Flashlight boasts an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 2,500 Amazon reviewers. With a pivoting head that can go from 60 to 110 degrees, it can generate up to 160 lumens of light. For added convenience, it also has a metal hook that you can use to hang it, but there's also a loop wherein you can add a wrist strap or lanyard.
Several users have noted that they like the single button, pistol grip, and adjustable head. Additionally, some people have mentioned that it has proven to be durable after a couple of falls at their work site. Although this price only applies to the flashlight unit itself, so it's best for people who have a spare Makita LXT battery. Plus, if you want the rugged, camo green variant, you should prepared to spend $86.
Using the same LXT battery, you can also get the Makita Compact LED Flashlight as well, which can work for up to 29 hours and is $49. And if you're curious, Makita has a ton of other cordless lighting solutions that you can consider adding to your tool kit. Although some of them might make your eyes water with their hundred-dollar price tags, they often come with pretty good ratings from existing owners. Depending on your job site, we've also listed a nice little guide for choosing the right Makita lights, too.
Makita Measuring Tape
For only $25.95, the Makita measuring tape lets you measure things using both the imperial and metric scales. Weighing under half a pound, the body is made of plastic in Makita's iconic blue shade, so it's easy to clean after every use, while the measurement blade is constructed out of sturdy alloy steel. For professionals, you'll be relieved to know that it has both MID and CE approval, which means it can be used for measurements that have legal implications in the EU.
On Amazon, Makita's measuring tape nets itself an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 350 reviewers, with reviewers praising its sturdiness compared to similarly-priced measuring tapes. In particular, they also mentioned that they like the magnetic end, as well as the auto locking capabilities. Once you've measured things, the next step may be that you need to cut them. It's no secret that Makita is known for its endless option for cutting tools.
Whether it's their saws, which are perfect for easily splitting flooring materials or for halving metal conduits and pipes. If you need something sliced, Makita probably has something for you. Because of this, it's unsurprising that another underrated Makita tool that costs less than $30 is its Quick Change Folding Utility Knife. With a plastic handle and stainless steel tip, over 93% of its 69 reviewers have given the 8m Makita Utility Knife five stars, so you know it can accurately cut where you've measured with ease.
Makita Interlocking Case
Don't have a home for your little Makita tools? Well, an interlocking case could be it. On Amazon, the entire set of Makita interlocking cases have garnered an average of 4.5 stars from over 2,200 reviewers. All four sizes come in the blue Makita color and are all stackable with interlocking latches, which means you can mix and match your preferred sizes. Apart from its rounded carrying handle, it also has recessed handles, which give you an alternative way of lifting.
Although most Makita interlocking case models are a little over the $50 price tag, its large variant fits the bill and retails for $49.47. Measuring 15.59 inches long, 15.5 wide by 8.3 inches high, it weighs around 4.3 lbs. While it is not considered water resistant, Makita claims it can hold up to an estimated 44 pounds without any problems. The Medium variant of this case isn't under $50 but is close enough at $51.11 if it's more suitable for you.
On the other hand, if you want something waterproof, Makita's small variant of the interlocking case can do the job. That is if you're okay with finding yourself a few dollars over budget at $52.94. And if you need an extra larger version of this storage case, you'll need to spend significantly more, as it is priced at $73.83. However, it's important to know that the XL version, which is 15.6 inches by 11.6 inches by 12.4 inches, is not water resistant, so you'll need to be mindful about bringing it outdoors.
How these budget Makita products made it to the list
To start making this list, we searched for Makita products that are still being manufactured and sold in the $50 or less category. Next, we tried to define what "worth it" could mean for different types of people. In some cases, it can be used in tandem with existing tools you may already own from the Makita ecosystem, such as batteries or power tools.
After all, the great thing about owning Makita tools is that they can be used seamlessly with each other. However, in others, they may have particular features that can set them apart from similar products of other brands, such as being certified to be used in legal settings, like the measuring tape or the hook for the flashlight. Regardless, all products mentioned on this list have a minimum of four-star ratings on average from at least a hundred verified buyers on Amazon.
We also looked at the various comments so we can adequately warn you about some frequently mentioned concerns. In addition, while it did not affect whether or not they were included in the list, we also added alternative options. For example, aside from the whole ratchet kit, we also mentioned that it was possible to buy the screwdriver on its own. We also noted when similar products were listed, but slightly exceeded the $50 budget, so you can decide whether the extra dollar or two is worth it for a different variant.