How To Change A Drill Bit In Your Makita Drill (And What To Do If It's Stuck)

If a bit is stuck inside a standard drill and you can't use the drill's power to loosen the chuck, try to untighten it manually. If that doesn't work, try placing a wrench or vice grips around the chuck. However, before putting too much force on the drill, check to see if it is still under warranty. Makita has a limited warranty on many of its tools, so the company may be able to help with the problem.

If a bit is stuck inside an impact drill because the collar is stuck, you can either spray WD-40 on it and let it sit or you can place vice grips around the collar and lightly tap it with a hammer until it comes loose. If the collar is loose but the bit is still stuck, you can repeat the same process as with the collar to get it loose. However, you'll need to place something between the collar and the rest of the drill to keep it in its open position. We also recommend removing the Makita battery to ensure that you and your drill stay safe. To help ensure that drill bit do not get stuck in the first place, make sure you choose the right drill bits for your Makita drill.