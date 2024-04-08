Here's What The Icons And Numbers Mean On Your Makita Drill

There are a few tools that no handyman should be without and a drill is one of them. Not only do they make projects such as renovations and building furniture much easier versus using a screwdriver, but you can also add other drill extensions to your power tool that have nothing to do with drilling. It really has become a universal tool. Once you purchase a drill, it's important to understand how to use the tool. It's more than just inserting the right drill bit for your drill and screwing in a screw. Nowadays, many come with torque setting controls, speed switches, and an action collar if you buy a hammer driver.

If you just bought a Makita drill or you're still unsure how to use all the settings to achieve the most out of your power tool, this article will help explain what the icons and numbers are for. We'll be examining Makita's 18V LXT Lithium-Ion 1/2 in. Brushless Hammer Driver to discuss these features, but the information learned can easily be used for other drills and even other brands.