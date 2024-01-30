How To Choose The Right Drill Bits For Your Makita Drill

So, you've just purchased a shiny new Makita-branded drill from your local hardware store. With the power of this spinning wonder, you can drill all kinds of holes for fasteners of all shapes and sizes. You can drill holes into your new wall-mounted picture frame, wall studs for running wires, or doors for mounting new deadbolts.

However, before you get too excited, there's something important you need to remember: the drill is only half of the equation. Before you can actually do any drilling, you need to have the right drill bits on standby. There are a myriad of drill bits necessary for different devices, hole sizes, and materials, and if you use the wrong one, you could potentially damage both your drill and the surface you're drilling, not to mention hurt yourself. In the name of safety and clean work, let's briefly cover what kinds of bits are for different kinds of jobs.