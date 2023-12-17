Makita Tools That Could Help You With Your Next Concrete & Masonry Project
Working with concrete or masonry typically means upgrading your power tools, as your regular tools won't cut it. Luckily, it's not hard to track down an affordable set of tools that will make that project a breeze, and Makita is a good brand to look for. If you have a Home Depot handy, tracking down Makita products won't be difficult at all. Even if that's not the case, you always have online shopping as a resource to take advantage of.
Every item you find on this list will be backed up by high user scores by people who used them for concrete or masonry projects. It's important to know if something's up to the task before going ahead with a purchase. On top of being reliable tools, everything here is affordable enough to where you shouldn't feel like you're going to be breaking the bank — something Makita excels at. There will be a more in-depth explanation of why these tools were chosen at the end of the list.
18V LXT Lithium-Ion 1/2 inch Cordless Hammer Driver/Drill
A hammer drill is an important part of working with concrete and masonry as it provides more of a punch than your regular power drill does. You can pick up Makita's 18V cordless hammer drill/driver for $149 from Home Depot. It can deliver up to 750 inch-pounds of max torque, so there's not much it won't be able to take advantage of if you need to drill into concrete. If you just moved into a new home and want to do some basement remodeling, this is a perfect tool to have.
The downside to this tool is the fact the battery and charger are sold separately. If you do have a Makita 18V battery with a star symbol on it — indicating it's part of the Makita 18-Volt LXT line — you can swap that into the tool to save some cash. User reviews on the Home Depot website are 4.5 out of five, so there's a good chance you'll be happy with the purchase here. Some reviewers mention overheating while drilling, so be mindful not to punch too high above the drill's weight. If you run into a problem, you can take advantage of the three-year manufacturer warranty for a replacement. It's one of the most popular Makita power tools for DIY jobs, so it's tough to go wrong.
5 inch Dry Masonry Saw with Dust Extraction
Grabbing yourself a decent masonry saw will be important if you want to cut tile, concrete, and more. Makita offers a saw that does all that, and it'll also clean up after itself while you're cutting with a dust extractor. You can pick up Makita's 5-inch masonry saw for $207 from Home Depot and get to work on your DIY projects. It comes with a 13 Amp motor that will give you over 12,000 RPM, so it's capable of a wide range of tasks and certainly enough for your around-the-house work.
What you'll want to be aware of with this saw is that it isn't cordless. That's not the end of the world by any means, but if you're used to using cordless power tools, being tethered to an outlet can be difficult. The power cord is 8.2 feet long, so you have plenty of space to move around, but it's something to keep in mind. User reviews on Home Depot's website are 4.3 out of five. Some complaints that were brought up include difficulty securing the blade and more dust floating around than expected.
18V LXT Lithium-Ion 7/8 inch Cordless SDS-Plus Concrete/Masonry Rotary Hammer Drill
Drilling through concrete will be a breeze with the Makita cordless rotary hammer drill. There are three modes to choose from — rotation only, hammering with rotation, and hammering only — that will ensure you'll be able to use it for just about any situation you come across. What's even nicer is the fact this comes in at 7.7 pounds, making it lightweight enough to use for extended durations without becoming too fatigued. There's also a built-in LED light that illuminates your work area if you're having trouble seeing. To top it all off, this fully cordless power tool allows you to hammer concrete without being attached to a wall outlet.
User reviews for the Makita hammer drill come in at 4.7 out of five on Home Depot's website, and you can pick it up for $219. This price is for the tool only, so you'll need to have an extra battery lying around or spend a bit more to pick one up. Some reviewers mention the drill is not powerful enough for heavy work and drains the battery quickly, so just be aware that it's mostly going to be used for DIY jobs versus professional ones. If you're not doing demolition work, you should be fine with Makita's cordless drill.
18V LXT Lithium-Ion 8 foot Cordless Concrete Vibrator
If you're pouring concrete and want to ensure there aren't any air pockets left behind before it dries, you'll want to make sure you pick up a concrete vibrator. You can pick up Makita's concrete vibrator from Home Depot for $429, making it the most expensive item on the list. However, it's an essential tool if you want to make sure your job gets done right.
Makita says you'll get up to 25 minutes or run time under load, so the 18V battery you need here will last long enough to get the job done. User reviews for the concrete vibrator come in at 4.6 out of five, and there aren't any major flaws to point out. A few reviewers note it's not as strong as they expected it to be, so that'll be something to keep in mind if you're pouring yourself a new driveway. For smaller jobs, this vibrator will likely work just fine. The tool is backed by a three-year limited warranty from the date of purchase.
15 Amp 7 inch Corded Concrete Surface Planer with Dust Extraction Shroud
Trying to clean up the concrete underneath a rug can be very difficult, and that's where Makita's concrete surface planer comes into play. This tool can be used to remove any left-behind adhesive stuck on your concrete with ease. It also comes in handy if you are putting the finishing touches on a patio and need to smooth out some rough edges. You can pick this up from Home Depot for $319, but there are some downsides to mention. The biggest one is that it isn't cordless, so you'll need to ensure you run an extension cord or have an outlet handy. At 12.4 pounds, it's also not the lightest tool on the list, but it shouldn't be too difficult to wield.
User reviews for the surface planer are sitting at 4.9 out of five on Home Depot's website — only based on six reviews, however. Moving over to Amazon gives a better picture as it has a 4.6 out of five rating based on over 100 reviews. If you run into any problems using the surface planer, you're backed by a one-year limited warranty.
Why these Makita tools were chosen
These Makita tools all made the list thanks to high user scores and their ability to be used in various concrete and masonry tasks. Each item has a different use than the others, so buying all five from the list will give you a well-rounded collection to tackle several jobs. Nothing on the list is the most expensive tool Makita has to offer, and all of them will be relatively affordable — especially when you consider you can buy power tools as you need them. Not every job you encounter will require you to have all five from the list. This allows you to spend as much or as little as you please.