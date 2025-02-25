5 Makita Cordless Lighting Solutions Any Homeowner Will Love

A big part of owning your first home is coming to terms with the fact that there are a lot of dark nooks and crannies all over the place. Whether you're trying to clean the house from top to bottom or are searching for some small doodad you've misplaced, you can never leave those dark spots unattended. Unfortunately, no matter how many fashionable lighting fixtures you install, hanging and standing lamps probably won't light up every single dark spot in your home.

It's for this reason that we have cordless lighting from hardware brands like Makita, powerful sources of illumination that you can carry or set anywhere in the house for that extra bit of light in your life. While some of Makita's cordless lighting solutions may have optional cords you can use if you're so inclined, the real star of the show is the rechargeable battery packs, which allow you to swap and use whatever lights you need when you need them.

Makita makes and sells a variety of different lighting options powered by its 18V battery pack framework, many of which are available for easy purchase on Amazon and backed up by positive feedback from users and professionals. For more information on how we selected these lights, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.

