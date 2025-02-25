5 Makita Cordless Lighting Solutions Any Homeowner Will Love
A big part of owning your first home is coming to terms with the fact that there are a lot of dark nooks and crannies all over the place. Whether you're trying to clean the house from top to bottom or are searching for some small doodad you've misplaced, you can never leave those dark spots unattended. Unfortunately, no matter how many fashionable lighting fixtures you install, hanging and standing lamps probably won't light up every single dark spot in your home.
It's for this reason that we have cordless lighting from hardware brands like Makita, powerful sources of illumination that you can carry or set anywhere in the house for that extra bit of light in your life. While some of Makita's cordless lighting solutions may have optional cords you can use if you're so inclined, the real star of the show is the rechargeable battery packs, which allow you to swap and use whatever lights you need when you need them.
Makita makes and sells a variety of different lighting options powered by its 18V battery pack framework, many of which are available for easy purchase on Amazon and backed up by positive feedback from users and professionals. For more information on how we selected these lights, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.
The Makita LED Flashlight will light up the darkest spots
Every proper household needs at least one reliable handheld flashlight, full stop. You never know when you'll need some spontaneous illumination, whether you're trying to find a dropped screw in a dark basement or are trying to find your way to the kitchen in a blackout. If you need something small enough to hold in your hand but powerful enough to light half a room, try the Makita LED Flashlight, available on Amazon for $59.00.
This handheld illuminator is equipped with a single yet potent LED light, which delivers up to 200 lumens. That light can be spread or focused by turning the focusing ring on the front for situations where you need a wider or narrower beam. The head of the light has a 12-point pivot, adjusting from 60 to 110 degrees, and it's also got an aluminum construction for an extra bit of durability. With an 18V battery pack plugged in, you can stand the light up on its own or use its detachable hook to hang it from a perch.
Amazon shoppers have given this light a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, with several users saying it's a great option for those either already in or looking to get into the 18V battery system. One user notes that it's great for finding objects in the late-night dark without blinding yourself.
Spot the difference with the Makita LED Spotlight
Even if you want your cordless light to be small enough to fit in your hand, a smaller light may not always have the illumination power you need to really highlight things in the dark. If you live on a farm or have a large yard, for instance, an ordinary light may not be able to highlight missing objects or the occasional wild pest. For a little more lighting power in a not-much-bigger package, try the Makita LED Spotlight, available on Amazon for $109.39.
This handheld lighthouse uses a small array of LED lights to deliver powerful illumination in four toggled modes: Spot, flood, spot/flood hybrid, and strobe. On its highest spot/flood setting, it delivers up to 1,250 lumens up to 700 yards away, more than enough to spot a raccoon in the trash in the dead of night. The head pivots up to 90 degrees, and with the help of a 5.0Ah 18V battery pack, you can get up to 7 hours of continuous operation on the spot mode.
The Makita LED Spotlight has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from Amazon users. Not only that, it's also gotten the thumbs up from Pro Tool Reviews' Kenny Koehler, who calls it an excellent lighting solution for both closed confines and wide-open spaces, especially for outdoor settings like camping and yard work.
Illuminate a whole basement with the Makita LED Lantern
If you have a single hanging fixture handling all of the lighting in your basement, it should go without saying that a sudden burnout would be particularly annoying. If you don't have a spare lightbulb in your hands while working in the basement, you won't be able to light things up again. In this circumstance, you'll be glad you have the Makita LED Lantern within arm's reach to restore light to the whole room. It's available on Amazon for $53.89.
This lean and mean lantern delivers light in three modes: A full 360-degree spread for illuminating an entire room, a 180-degree fan for just lighting up one side of the room, and a flashlight tip for small spots. The variable LED delivers 90 lumens in flashlight mode, 310 lumens in 180 mode, and 620 lumens in 360 mode. The lantern can stand on its own with an 18V battery pack attached or hold onto a perch with its hook. You can leave it there for up to 21 hours while it's in 180 mode with a 5.0 Ah pack.
The Makita LED Lantern has received a 4.7 out of 5 rating from Amazon users, who enjoy the all-in-one convenience of a hybrid lantern and flashlight. One user noted that it's a great alternative to propane lanterns and has become their go-to for both camping and power outages.
The Makita LED Flood Light spreads the shine
Straightforward LED lights and flashlights are best used in indoor or otherwise enclosed settings. They can work outdoors in certain circumstances, but if you're looking for more long-term outdoor lighting, that's a job for a flood light and its wide, powerful spread. If you're in the market for a flood light for the backyard, try the Makita LED Flood Light, available on Amazon for $108.99.
This rugged standing light is designed with outdoor illumination in mind, featuring a sturdy metal frame with Makita's proprietary XPT technology for extra water and dust resistance. It's got two operating modes. Low mode delivers 440 lumens of light for up to 17 hours, while high mode delivers 750 lumens. You can freely angle the light up and down using the knobs on the side, and while it can be fully powered by an 18V battery pack, you can also plug it into a traditional outlet if there happens to be one nearby.
The Makita LED Flood Light has an Amazon user rating of 4.6 out of 5. Users enjoy the robust and sturdy construction of the light, as well as the wide and bright throw of its light.
Go heavy-duty with the Makita Cordless Work Light
It's one thing if you just need light to spot a dropped object or to illuminate the driveway, but it's another matter if you need reliable light for in-depth work. When you're a homeowner, after all, you never know when you might need to perform a spontaneous indoor or outdoor repair. For lighting you can really rely on in any situation, try the Makita Cordless Work Light, available on Amazon for $170.41.
This all-business light delivers clear illumination on three powerful settings: 750 lumens on low, 1,500 lumens on medium, and a mighty 3,000 lumens on the highest setting. An 18V battery pack is inserted into a closing compartment on the back, which also helps to protect the inside from any dust, dirt, or water that may be passing by. Since this light uses LEDs rather than halogen bulbs, the light doesn't get as hot. That also makes it a great alternative for users in the United Kingdom, where halogens are banned.
The Makita Cordless Work Light has a 4.7 out of 5 rating from Amazon shoppers, as well as another thumbs up from Kenny Koehler over at Pro Tool Reviews. Koehler says that its powerful throw and hybrid power options make it great for any work situation that doesn't require some kind of specialty light.
Let other users light your way
The most important thing for any tool, cordless lighting included, is that it's reliable and effective. For gauging reliability, there's nothing better than positive feedback from users and professionals. To select the preceding Makita products, we focused on 18V cordless lighting tools with at least a 4 out of 5-star user rating on Amazon and/or positive feedback from an accredited hardware publication.