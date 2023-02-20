Here's Why Halogen Lightbulbs Are Banned In The United Kingdom

As time wears on, it's becoming clear that the writing is on the wall when it comes to products and services that are destructive to the environment. It's taken a long time for governments to react, but we're finally seeing legislation that attempts to tackle some of the biggest issues humanity faces when it comes to climate change. Even the U.S. is discussing a ban on internal combustion vehicles in the near future.

Some of the changes being made are sweeping and potentially life-altering for some, like the EU's move to end the sale of diesel- and gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, or the U.K.'s clean air zones. Other changes are smaller and may not have as great an impact on the day-to-day lives of those that have to follow them, although governments and proponents hope that these small changes will still be enough to move the needle, even if only slightly. One of the smaller changes to come about in recent years was the United Kingdom's move to switch to more efficient lightbulbs, targeting halogens first and moving to phase out fluorescent bulbs later on.