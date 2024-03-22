5 Makita Tools For Cutting Metal Conduit And Pipes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cutting through metal often requires something built for the job. You'll want to use something other than your run-of-the-mill woodworking saw, and that means you can set your sights on the Makita name, a brand with a long and reputable history. Makita offers quite a bit of options that will be able to cut through metal conduit and pipes, and you don't even have to break the bank if you don't want to. It'll come down to what types of jobs you're tackling because you can get away with more budget-friendly options — something the brand excels at.
Every tool on the list is available from Makita, and the brand can easily be found at Home Depot. If you shop online, you can order directly from Makita or Home Depot to get it shipped. Everything here is backed up with strong user scores showing buyers were happy with the purchase. A more in-depth explanation of how these tools were picked can be found at the end of the list.
18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 5-7/8 in. Metal Cutting Saw
If you're cutting through metal tubing, a good tool to pick up is the Makita 18V brushless cordless 5-7/8 in. metal cutting saw. It ditches the cord, meaning you have more maneuverability and don't have to worry about getting tangled up in anything while using it. Makita says this can tackle 2-inch conduit with one pass and cuts up to 2-1/4 inches of metal material before running into issues. If that's what your project requires, then this will be a perfect choice for you.
The Makita metal cutting saw is available at Home Depot for $274 where it has a 4.9 out of five user score, albeit based on just a few reviews. You can also pick this saw up on Amazon for just about the same price where it has a 4.5 out of five user score based on over 130 reviews. Keep in mind the battery is sold separately, so budget accordingly.
Makita 15 Amp 14 in. Cut-Off Saw
For $279 at Home Depot, you can pick up Makita's 15 amp cut-off saw. Makita says this is a good option for cutting light gauge metal, pipe, all thread, conduit, tubing, and rebar. It can tackle a wide variety of tasks, and that always helps add more value to a purchase. There are some potential downsides to point out, and the big one is this isn't cordless. That's not a big deal to a lot of people, but it does mean you'll need to be near a power source at all times to use it, limiting its maneuverability.
The saw is portable enough at 37 pounds, so you can take it to job sites if you need to. It has a 4.4 out of five score on Home Depot's website. The same saw has a 4.6 out of five rating on Amazon with over 400 reviews, so it's a well-liked saw among buyers. You'll just have to determine if a corded saw fits your needs.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Band Saw Tool
Dealing with pipes at a workstation is completely different than cutting pipes that are already installed. A typical cordless saw won't do for scenarios like this, and you'll need something built for cutting overhead pipes. The Makita compact band saw comes into play here, and you can pick it up from Home Depot for $329. Makita says this saw is built for one-handed overhead application, so this is far easier to use in those situations than other saws. This saw can tackle quite a bit, and if you don't have to use it for hanging pipes you can still use it for things on a regular table surface.
The user scores are a very solid 4.8 out of five on Home Depot's website. Some reviewers note this is a much better way of cutting than using a reciprocating saw, something Makita also offers, so it could be a worthy upgrade if you're cutting a lot of metal.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw
Reciprocating saws are handy in several areas, and outside of cutting through metal, you can also trim overgrown hedges or low-hanging branches in your yard without having to pick up a mini chainsaw. Makita's reciprocating saw is available at Home Depot for $219, and it lets you ditch the cord for more maneuverability, something not every saw on the list lets you do. This is also a good saw for cutting overhanging pipes, an ability it shares with just one other saw on the list. Like every Makita product here, the price includes the saw only. Getting a bundle with the tool, battery, and charger bumps the price up to $399.
You're covered with a three-year limited warranty with the purchase, as is standard with Makita power tools. User scores for this saw come in at a near-perfect 4.9 out of five based on 200 reviews on Home Depot's website. Whether it's cutting pipes or branches, this is a saw that has enough power for both.
Makita 12 Amp Corded Reciprocating Saw
If you don't need to use your reciprocating saw for landscaping, you might be better off going for Makita's corded option. Not only does this cut a lot of money off the initial purchase, but you're still getting something that can cut through metal tubing with ease. This saw will only work while plugged into a power source, so think somewhere like a garage or dedicated workstation. It can also cut through overhead pipes if the cord is close enough to let it work. The main appeal here over cordless is the big price drop — $159 from Home Depot — and not having to worry about your battery dying.
The user scores are solid at 4.7 out of five on Home Depot's website based on more than 240 reviews. Reviewers note they don't have issues cutting through metal or wood, so you can use this reciprocating saw for woodworking jobs if you want a tool that can pull double-duty. Makita says it can tackle metal, wood, drywall, plaster, and plastics.
Why were these saws picked?
Cutting metal isn't something any saw can do, so you'll need to be on the lookout for ones specifically made for doing it — and all five of the saws here are up to the task. Each saw is capable of cutting metal, but they aren't one-trick ponies where that's the only thing they can do. The reciprocating saws can be used for landscaping, and that's a nice boost for people who don't like buying tools that can't do many things. Everything here is readily available at Home Depot.
Everything is backed up by a user score of at least 4.0 out of five or higher, so there's no reason to suspect you're getting a tool that fails on people right away. If you have trouble with your purchase, Makita has a three-year limited warranty for all of them. This should be enough to give you nice peace of mind knowing your money won't just be flushed away.