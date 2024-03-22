5 Makita Tools For Cutting Metal Conduit And Pipes

Cutting through metal often requires something built for the job. You'll want to use something other than your run-of-the-mill woodworking saw, and that means you can set your sights on the Makita name, a brand with a long and reputable history. Makita offers quite a bit of options that will be able to cut through metal conduit and pipes, and you don't even have to break the bank if you don't want to. It'll come down to what types of jobs you're tackling because you can get away with more budget-friendly options — something the brand excels at.

Every tool on the list is available from Makita, and the brand can easily be found at Home Depot. If you shop online, you can order directly from Makita or Home Depot to get it shipped. Everything here is backed up with strong user scores showing buyers were happy with the purchase. A more in-depth explanation of how these tools were picked can be found at the end of the list.