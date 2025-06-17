10 DeWalt Tools You Should Buy Brushless

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Brushless tools have many advantages over brushed motors, but for occasional users, they only became a real option in recent years, as prices went down and tool stores started stocking more of them. DeWalt seems to be trying to make some of its brushless tools the norm, at least on its website. However, if some old, brushed tools still hold relevance, that doesn't seem to be the case for the brand's newest products. You can see for yourself by visiting the power tool page on DeWalt's website and browsing by newest: Pretty much all those tools are brushless. And while it's not just this brand (there are a lot of Ryobi tools you should buy brushless), DeWalt seems to have made the jump before the other major power tool makers.

Whichever brand you get them from, more often than not, brushed tools are still a little cheaper. Why spend extra on a different kind of engine if the first can do the job just as well? Well, maybe you don't. If you never use a tool to the maximum of its ability and aren't planning to wear it down, a brushless motor offers only marginal advantages. If, however, you need a stronger motor in a smaller, lighter tool, and you're worried about running through batteries fast, brushless might be the way to go. While much depends on your needs, some tools benefit more from a brushless motor than others. Let's take a look at some of them.