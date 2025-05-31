10 Ryobi Tools You Should Buy Brushless

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you know the difference between brushed and brushless tools? The second seems to be the flashy new thing every toolmaker is getting in on, from Milwaukee with its MX Fuel to DeWalt with many of its no-brainer deals. Ryobi is in on the action, too, but is all this excitement about brushless tools justified? Should you care enough about them to switch your old tools for the new, brushless equivalent? Maybe. The answer depends as much on the tool itself as it does on the use you plan to make of it. However, we can highlight some tools that are at least worth considering.

Ultimately, which tools you buy is something you'll have to decide for yourself, but some of them are an easier choice than others. That might be because the brushed version isn't very good, or because the brushless model is as expensive as the old one and comes with few drawbacks. This means that while brushless tools can be great — they tend to be more energy efficient, last longer, and be more powerful — some of them are not worth the price.

Brushless is more than a marketing term, but that doesn't mean those tools are worth any price. Some Ryobi brushless tools are not worth recommending because they cost as much as the versions of premium toolmakers, and they probably aren't worth as much. With that in mind, we've found 10 brushless Ryobi tools that meet in the middle of affordability and effectiveness.

