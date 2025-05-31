10 Ryobi Tools You Should Buy Brushless
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Do you know the difference between brushed and brushless tools? The second seems to be the flashy new thing every toolmaker is getting in on, from Milwaukee with its MX Fuel to DeWalt with many of its no-brainer deals. Ryobi is in on the action, too, but is all this excitement about brushless tools justified? Should you care enough about them to switch your old tools for the new, brushless equivalent? Maybe. The answer depends as much on the tool itself as it does on the use you plan to make of it. However, we can highlight some tools that are at least worth considering.
Ultimately, which tools you buy is something you'll have to decide for yourself, but some of them are an easier choice than others. That might be because the brushed version isn't very good, or because the brushless model is as expensive as the old one and comes with few drawbacks. This means that while brushless tools can be great — they tend to be more energy efficient, last longer, and be more powerful — some of them are not worth the price.
Brushless is more than a marketing term, but that doesn't mean those tools are worth any price. Some Ryobi brushless tools are not worth recommending because they cost as much as the versions of premium toolmakers, and they probably aren't worth as much. With that in mind, we've found 10 brushless Ryobi tools that meet in the middle of affordability and effectiveness.
1/2 Inch Compact Impact Wrench
If you're already planning on getting a Ryobi impact wrench for your DIY projects, the Compact Brushless 4-Mode 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench is a no-brainer. Ryobi's brushed and brushless impact wrenches cost about the same, and with the brushless compact, they finally meet at the price point of $139.00. The 1/2-inch brushless compact is less powerful than either non-compact version, but it's much lighter, smaller, and less noisy. It will also likely last longer, and at 275 ft-lb, it has more than enough torque for most DIYers.
For this type of tool, there's no reason to go with the brushed version. You might briefly consider the brushed version if you use or plan to use your impact wrench for a lot of jobs that require more strength than the compact is capable of, but the tools that benefit more from being brushless are the ones that are placed under a lot of stress. The big Brushless 4-Mode 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench might be a better choice for that.
One last thing about compact impact wrenches — most of what we said about the 1/2-inch version is applicable to the 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench as well. The only exception is the torque comparison, since the compact brushless 3/8-inch is the most powerful option of this size, with 275 ft-lb against 220 ft-lb of breakaway torque of the brushed 3/8-inch.
4.5 Inch Angle Grinder/Cut-Off Tool
An angle grinder is a challenging tool to run on batteries. A brushless motor is useful when you need to make the best of a limited amount of energy, which makes brushless grinders very convenient. The same goes with cut-off tools, since the two are quite similar.
That's probably why Ryobi's version of this tool is branded as Angle Grinder/Cut-Off Tool. Ryobi actually sells many different variations of this type of tool, including some corded ones. If you plan to use this tool for long periods of time and a cord is not an issue, you might want to consider it. Otherwise, you will be better off with a brushed cordless angle grinder.
The Ryobi Brushed 4.5-inch Angle Grinder and the Brushless 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder aren't priced exactly the same way — one is twice as expensive as the other — but in absolute terms, the difference is about $70. That's a not too much to ask for an improvement so big. How big? Ryobi doesn't give us a lot to go off in the products' description beyond a vague "30% faster," but some users claim that the brushless version can spin much faster, and being brushless, it should consume less energy. That's part of what makes Ryobi's brushless tools so good, after all.
7.25 Inch Circular Saw
Like other kinds of saws, the circular saw is very power-hungry, meaning it will go through batteries very fast. In fact, it's among the single most power-intensive tool that you can hold in your hands. This makes powering this tool with batteries even more difficult than normal, and the cost of batteries alone could be well above the budget of most occasional DIYers.
For anyone in that camp, there's no reason not to get the corded version, one of the Ryobi tools we'd want during home remodeling. Alternatively, if you want to stay brushed and save some money to invest in batteries, we might suggest the 18V ONE+ 5.5-Inch Circular Saw as a cheaper, more battery-friendly unit. It's also available in a kit with an 18V/4.0 Ah battery directly from Ryobi.
However, a brushless saw is the best choice for those that make heavy use of this tool, and not only because it helps save battery charge. Ryobi's 7.25-inch Brushless Circular Saw is quite affordable, at $129.00, and makes for a great, inexpensive upgrade to any brushed variant. The 18V ONE+ HP technology, which powers Ryobi's brushless tools, gives this saw 40% faster cutting than the non-HP version.
Alternatively, for the same price you could get the slightly smaller Compact Brushless 6.5-Inch Circular Saw. This unit only supports 6.5-inch blades, but it is slightly more energy efficient, being rated for 350 cuts instead of 325, and goes to 8,500 RPMs instead of the 7,000 of the non-compact version.
Reciprocating saw
Unlike the circular saw, the reciprocating saw is not the most difficult tool to run on batteries. That said, it's a lot more energy-demanding than a simple 1/4-inch drill, meaning it will still benefit significantly from a brushless motor and powerful batteries. However, choosing a brushless reciprocating saw can be a little complex, since there are a couple of options. First, you have the choice between the lightweight, small stroke length 18v ONE+ HP Compact Brushless One-Handed Reciprocating Saw and the bigger 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Reciprocating Saw.
What's the difference between the two? Stroke length aside –- 1.25-inch for the big one and 7/8-inch for the compact -– the two machines are similar. The compact option is more, well, compact, and both tools promise more energy efficiency than the non-brushed versions, as you'd expect. They're both found at around the same price of $119.00, and they have exactly the same speed of 3,200 SPM.
If you make constant use of your reciprocating saw and are looking for something that can be used in most circumstances, and you don't need a compact tool for overhead work, you might want to go with the regular brushless saw. If nothing else, the longer blade and stroke length make it more adaptable.
1/2 Inch Compact Drill/Driver
Taking a look online, it's clear that drill/drivers are among the most used tools by DIYers. That's not surprising — many home improvement projects start or end by opening a hole in the wall and driving screws. Of course, because drill and drivers are so popular, you might already have one that works well for you. If that's you, please keep using your trusty old tool. However, if you're looking for a replacement, you might as well upgrade to a brushless version.
The Ryobi 18v ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver is relatively cheap, at $129.00 for the kit with an 18V/1.5Ah battery or even cheaper — its just $86.25 for the standalone version. That doesn't mean this tool isn't powerful, however. While it doesn't have as much torque as either non-compact version, it's extremely comparable to Ryobi's old, bulky, brushed tool.
Both go to similar speeds, 1,700 and 1,750 RPMs, while the difference in torque is a little more pronounced, going from 450 in-lb in the compact to the 515 in-lb of the brushed drill/driver. There isn't a massive difference in price, either, with only $40 between the suggested retail price of the two. The same goes for the non-compact Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver, which is currently sold on Amazon for $79.52.
1/2 Inch Compact Hammer Drill
Unlike most of what we've looked at until now, hammer drills are a less common tool. They're not the most niche –- pretty much everyone knows what they're like and it's not hard to guess what they are for -– but most amateur DIYers don't have an immediate need for the fanciest brushless hammer drill around.
If that's the case, why would we suggest the $80.00 1/2-Inch Compact Brushless Hammer Drill by Ryobi? For one, because you can't go on using your impact driver as a hammer drill. Second, because brushless or not, this is an extremely affordable tool. It's so affordable that, at time of writing, the compact brushless tool costs as much as the brushed version.
In this case, brushless is clearly the way to go. So which brushless hammer drill is the best one for you? Is it the compact or the bigger, more powerful version? While the compact and non-compact brushless hammer drills by Ryobi have their differences, they should both work fine for homeowners taking on occasional renovation projects, even if the compact has 400 in-lb of torque.
As far as price is concerned, the suggested retail price of the two is about $50 apart. However, on Amazon they go for about the same price. Currently, the big PBLHM101B ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Hammer Drill is slightly cheaper, even though it is designed to be the more expensive option.
1/4 Inch Impact Driver
Just $72.24 for a fine brushless tool with excellent reviews and great stats? Ryobi is one of the best affordable power tool brands around, but this is a great deal even for its standards. Users are equally enthusiastic, calling this $72 impact driver a budget tool with premium impact and praising its low weight and high torque.
If you want to go all-in on weight-per-torque, you'll be better off with a compact brushless impact driver. As for the full-size brushless, one common complain seems to be the lack of a belt clip and magnetic bit holder, but this tool is so affordable that costs had to be cut somewhere. In fact, it's less than $20 more expensive than the brushed version.
Of course, you might not need the most powerful brushless impact driver, especially if you're only going to use it as an electric screwdriver. If the users' claims about the variable speed trigger being iffy are to be believed, this particular unit might end up damaging a lot of your screws. That's why you might want to go with the less powerful Cordless Compact Brushless 1/4-Inch Impact Driver. It comes with 1,700 in-lb of torque, which is certainly less than the bigger brushless' 2,200 in-lb, but don't let that difference confuse you — both are extremely powerful.
Brushless Angle Drill
Now, if you don't often use your right-angle drill or have never felt the need to own one, then a brushless version of this tool is as good as a brushed one. After all, if you're not going to use them at all, they're both perfectly capable door stoppers. However, if you are looking for a brushless motor's strength in the most compact package, you'll find it difficult to do better than the Ryobi brushless right angle drill.
Ryobi's Cordless Brushless Angle Drill was extremely well received by the power tool comparison channel Project Farm, which ran tests on different brands' models and came away recommending the Ryobi. The same is true for the users, who especially love the form factor, arguably the most important aspect of this tool.
So how capable is this tool, size and brushless-ness apart? Of course, it's nowhere as powerful as a Ryobi brushless drill/driver. However, the brushless angle drill promises to be quite an improvement on the previous model, with the brand claiming to have doubled the amount of torque it's capable of. The newest model can go up to 350 in-lb of torque and has a versatile two-speed motor, with selectable maximum speeds of 450 and 1,700 RPM. That's almost as much as Ryobi's compact brushless 1/2-inch drill, but in a fraction of the space.
4-Mode 1/2 Inch Impact Wrench
If you're looking for an impact wrench from Ryobi, either 1/2-inch or 3/8-inch, you might want to prioritize the compact brushless version, which we took a look at before in this article. First, because they're about the same price as their brushed, non-compact equivalents. Second, because while the compact brushless tools are much lighter and smaller, they generate about the same torque. In the case of the 3/8-inch impact wrenches, the compact brushless tool even beats the full-size, brushed one.
However, Ryobi offers a wide range of impact wrenches, and the smaller, cheapest ones can't really compare to the big Brushless Cordless 4-Mode 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench. This tool is capable of an impressive 600 ft-lb of breakaway torque and 450 ft-lb of fastening torque. Since it's so powerful, it also has a four-mode speed control. What this means in practice is that there are three selectable fixed speeds and one auto mode, which is engineered for preventing over-tightening.
There's a reason this tool was highlighted in our list of major cordless impact wrench brands – and it's also what made Ryobi place at number three.
22 Inch Hedge Trimmer
A hedge trimmer is a tool that not many will have a use for, so it might be surprising seeing it on this list. Most of those who don't have a garden will probably prefer a solid pair of scissors for taking care of their apartment plants. However, the Brushless 22-Inch Battery Hedge Trimmer deserves the spotlight even if it is a niche tool.
As a hedge trimmer, it can really use some of the brushless motor's improved energy efficiency. The product page claims it can run for 25 uninterrupted minutes on one 18V/2Ah Ryobi battery. That's impressive, and lowers the price of a complete tool, battery, and charger kit to $185.40. In addition, Ryobi's Brushless 22-Inch Battery Hedge Trimmer runs at 3,200 strokes per minute, a significant improvement over the 2,600 SPMs of the brushed 18-inch hedge trimmer.
While it's a much more powerful and slightly bigger tool, the brushless version is still just 6.7 pounds — not much higher than the 3.1 of the older tool. Stats alone can't explain how useful a tool is. Thankfully, user reviews are just as encouraging. Those we found on Home Depot's online store were especially fond of the long blade and the low weight, both important aspects for a tool that you'll be holding in your hands for quite a few minutes at a time.