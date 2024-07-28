Cut-Off Tool Vs. Angle Grinder: What's The Difference And Can One Replace The Other?

The world of power tools is vast and has become even more so as different brands have entered the marketplace and more places to buy and sell vintage power tools have arisen. Not only is it important to decide which power tool brand is best for you, but it's also necessary to determine the specific tools you need. After all, many tools aren't cheap and odds are you only have so much storage space, so it's smart to shop wisely. For instance, if you're in a career field or embrace a hobby that entails precision cutting of wood, ceramic, or metal, you will want to know which tool does the job best.

There are several power tools out there that can create clean, specific cuts in the aforementioned materials and more, but a couple stand out as being well-equipped to handle such jobs: the angle grinder and the cut-off tool. Both are relatively compact, handheld tools comprised of handles, safety guards, and discs that spin at high speeds to make cuts. You can find both in corded and battery-powered form, and they're available from most major power tool brands.

Angle grinders and cut-off tools might seem like the same tool, but there are some notable differences that set them apart from one another.