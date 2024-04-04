Every Major Cordless Grinder Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Angle grinders are highly versatile tools used for cutting and grinding depending on the type of disk installed. While professionals predominantly use them, DIY enthusiasts and hobbyists often find them indispensable. However, choosing the best model can prove tricky as most carry similar features. Many brands are available on the market to suit different needs, from small, lightweight models for home use to heavy-duty models for industrial purposes.

Angle grinders can be powered by electricity, battery, or compressed air, depending on the model and the task at hand. We will focus on battery-powered models, which offer more portability and convenience, especially for outdoor work. There are several factors to consider when choosing the right angle grinder, such as the battery power, the disc size, the speed (RPM), the safety features, and the brand reputation. Some brands specialize in specific types of angle grinders, such as those for heavy-duty cutting, while others offer a wide range of options for various tasks and budgets.

To help you make an informed decision, we have researched and ranked some of the best angle grinder brands on the market based on their build quality, features, customer satisfaction, and overall value. Our list includes well-known brands, such as DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch, as well as some more budget-friendly options for those that don't need such a heavy-duty tool.

Whether you're a professional or a DIY enthusiast, a good angle grinder can save you valuable time and effort while helping you achieve pleasing results.