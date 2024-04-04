Every Major Cordless Grinder Brand Ranked Worst To Best
Angle grinders are highly versatile tools used for cutting and grinding depending on the type of disk installed. While professionals predominantly use them, DIY enthusiasts and hobbyists often find them indispensable. However, choosing the best model can prove tricky as most carry similar features. Many brands are available on the market to suit different needs, from small, lightweight models for home use to heavy-duty models for industrial purposes.
Angle grinders can be powered by electricity, battery, or compressed air, depending on the model and the task at hand. We will focus on battery-powered models, which offer more portability and convenience, especially for outdoor work. There are several factors to consider when choosing the right angle grinder, such as the battery power, the disc size, the speed (RPM), the safety features, and the brand reputation. Some brands specialize in specific types of angle grinders, such as those for heavy-duty cutting, while others offer a wide range of options for various tasks and budgets.
To help you make an informed decision, we have researched and ranked some of the best angle grinder brands on the market based on their build quality, features, customer satisfaction, and overall value. Our list includes well-known brands, such as DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch, as well as some more budget-friendly options for those that don't need such a heavy-duty tool.
Whether you're a professional or a DIY enthusiast, a good angle grinder can save you valuable time and effort while helping you achieve pleasing results.
Porter Cable
Porter Cable is a well-known brand that has been producing quality tools since 1906. In 2004, Stanley Black and Decker purchased it. Like its other power tools, Porter Cable's cordless angle grinders are somewhat basic, making them more suited to occasional home use rather than daily professional use.
Porter Cable offers two cordless angle grinder models with different features and specifications. Both are powered by 20-volt lithium-ion batteries, which provide long-lasting power. The smaller model is compact and lightweight, making it easier to use in tight spaces. On the other hand, the larger model features a molded hand guard and a three-position side handle.
Porter Cable's cordless angle grinders also feature a range of safety features, including a lock-off switch to prevent accidental starts and an adjustable guard to protect users from flying debris. If you're looking for a reliable cordless angle grinder, Porter Cable is a brand to consider. Their tools offer great value for money. However, the lack of battery options and limited model variety prevents them from ranking higher here. Moreover, it's worth noting that the batteries and chargers are usually sold separately.
Ridgid
Almost a century ago, the American tool company Ridgid invented the pipe wrench, and ever since, it has been providing reliable tools to its customers. The brand's cordless angle grinders are some of the most popular on the market and are well known for their durability yet modest price range.
Ridgid currently produces two cordless angle grinders: a 4.5-inch and a seven-inch model. The seven-inch angle grinder has a unique grip design that allows it to be rotated at the push of a button. It can also be powered by one or two batteries, providing a longer run time than most similar tools. One of the standout features of Ridgid's cordless angle grinders is their battery technology. The brand's high-capacity lithium-ion batteries provide long-lasting power, and are interchangeable with other Ridgid cordless power tools. This makes it easy for users to switch between tools and keep working without interruption.
Overall, Ridgid's cordless angle grinders are suitable for anyone looking for a reliable power tool for medium to heavy-duty tasks. The grinders' sturdy construction makes them ideal for a wide range of professional and DIY home improvement projects.
Metabo
Metabo is a well-known brand in the power tools industry, with its headquarters in Germany. The company has been producing quality tools for over 90 years, and is known for offering budget-friendly power tools that are readily available at most major retail outlets such as Target and Lowe's.
Metabo offers a wide range of cordless angle grinders of up to nine inches. These grinders suit various tasks, from cutting steel to grinding concrete. All their angle grinders use a 12-volt or 18-volt battery system, and their larger models operate at 10,000 RPM. The company provides a comprehensive range of accessories, including dust extractors, removable side handles, cutting discs, grinding discs, and sanding pads, to make your work more comfortable and efficient.
One of the standout features of Metabo's cordless angle grinders is that the batteries can be rotated and inserted into the tool from the front or the back, making it easier to work in tight spaces. The tools come equipped with various safety features, including overload protection, restart protection, and electronic soft start, to help prevent accidents from occurring. Metabo's cordless angle grinders are ideal for home DIYers looking for a reliable and powerful tool.
Ryobi
Ryobi is a Japanese company that has been manufacturing power tools since 1943. Their tools are typically mid-ranged in price and can be found in most hardware stores. While Ryobi has a limited number of models, the company's most popular cordless angle grinder is powered by a brushless motor capable of delivering up to 10,400 RPM. These grinders are ideal for most tasks and have various safety features, including an anti-kickback brake system and a spindle lock that makes it easy to change accessories.
One of the most significant advantages of Ryobi Cordless Angle Grinders is that they are part of Ryobi's ONE+ system, which means they are compatible with all of Ryobi's ONE+ batteries. This makes it easy to switch between tools without investing in a new battery for each one.
Ryobi cordless angle grinders are lower on our list as they are only available in the compact 4.5-inch size. This may not be suitable for more strenuous tasks or professionals looking for a heavy-duty tool. Overall, Ryobi tools are affordable for anyone looking for a versatile power tool that can handle a range of DIY applications.
Skil
Skil was founded in 1921 and is well-known for inventing the world's first electric circular saw, the SkillSaw. Despite being owned by Chevron today, Skil still produces high-quality and affordable tools. While the company only offers one model of cordless angle grinder, it is a great choice for those seeking a top-quality tool at a competitive price.
One critical advantage of Skil's angle grinder is its ergonomic design. It is lightweight and compact, making it easy to handle and control. The grinder has a brushless motor, a 20-volt 4.0Ah battery, and a maximum speed of 8,500 RPM, which should be powerful enough for most home DIY tasks.
Skil angle grinders are also known for their versatile features. They come with adjustable guards that allow you to work at various angles and depths and variable speed control to help you achieve the desired level of precision for your task. To sum up, Skil angle grinders are reliable, with impressive performance and features that provide flexibility and convenience. However, the lack of different models leaves them as a midfielder in our ranking
Hilti
Hilti is a well-known brand in the construction industry, specializing in manufacturing high-quality, durable, and reliable power tools. Among its impressive range of products, Hilti cordless angle grinders stand out for their performance and versatility. They are designed with the latest technology, making them suitable for various applications. The brand's 22V Nuron battery system is compatible with other Hilti tools, allowing you to easily switch batteries and ensure you always have a charged battery ready when needed.
The cordless angle grinders are easy to use and offer high mobility, making them ideal for use in tight spaces. They are also lightweight and are highly rated for their reliability and performance. They have several safety features, including electronic brake systems and safety switches that prevent accidental start-ups. The brand's angle grinders are also engineered for low vibration and feature 3D Active Torque Control (ATC), which prevents the tool from kickbacks at high speeds.
Hilti cordless angle grinders are a good investment for professionals seeking a versatile, reliable, easy-to-use power tool. With their innovative safety features and quality construction, these grinders stand out as some of the best on the market today. However, their somewhat hefty price tag prevents them from positioning higher on our list.
Milwaukee
Milwaukee is a well-established name in the power tool industry. The company has been producing high-quality power tools for over 90 years. Among its many offerings, Milwaukee's cordless angle grinders are highly regarded for their performance, durability, and reliability. They come in various sizes, from 4.5 inches to 9 inches. They are equipped with powerful brushless motors that deliver long-lasting durability.
One of the standout features of Milwaukee's cordless angle grinders is their safety mechanisms. These tools are designed with the user's safety in mind, featuring safety locks, anti-vibration systems, and overload protection. Milwaukee cordless angle grinders are also equipped with tool-free guard adjustment, making it easy to change the position during use. Additionally, the company's M18 and M12 battery systems are powered by Milwaukee's cordless angle grinders, known for their long run times and fast charging capabilities.
Overall, Milwaukee's cordless angle grinders are a top choice for professionals and DIY enthusiasts who demand the best performance, durability, and safety. While they are certainly not the cheapest brand we considered, with Milwaukee's reputation for excellence, you can trust that these tools will do the job with minimal fuss.
DeWalt
DeWalt is a well-known brand that operates as a subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker, and its power tools are easily recognizable due to their bright yellow color. DeWalt offers a broad range of cordless angle grinders to choose from, including compact models that are perfect for tight spaces and larger models that are ideal for heavy-duty tasks. Most of their cordless grinders are powered by a 20-volt battery system, which provides long-lasting power. Alternatively, the 60-volt MAX is a heavy-duty option offering 2,300 watts of power, comparable to a corded model.
One of the most significant advantages of DeWalt's cordless angle grinders is their ease of use. They are designed to be lightweight and ergonomic, making them comfortable to use even for extended periods. They also come with features like adjustable guards, tool-free adjustments, and safety switches, making them safe to use.
DeWalt's cordless angle grinders are also known for their durability and reliability. They are built to withstand rugged job site conditions and are backed by DeWalt's industry-leading warranty.
Makita
Makita has been providing quality tools since 1915. The cordless angle grinder is a favorite among professionals and DIY enthusiasts. Makita cordless grinders are designed to offer the performance of a corded tool with the convenience of a battery-operated one. They come in various sizes and power levels to suit different applications and are powered by Makita's proprietary battery technology, which delivers long runtimes and fast charging times.
One of the standout features of Makita cordless grinders is their brushless motors, which provide efficient power delivery, longer motor life, and lower maintenance than brushed motors. The grinders also feature ergonomic designs with comfortable grips and easy-to-use controls, making them easy to handle for extended periods.
In addition, all Makita cordless angle grinders are equipped with safety features such as anti-restart protection, which prevents accidental start-up, and an electronic current limiter, which protects the motor from overload. While several 18-volt models are available, the XGT range features 40-volt Lithium-Ion batteries and comes in sizes from 4.5 to 9 inches. With a reputation for durability and performance, Makita is highly ranked as a brand that continues to innovate and impress.
Bosch
Bosch is a renowned brand in the power tool industry, with well over a century of experience. Its range of battery-powered angle grinders is highly regarded for their quality and reliability, catering to professionals and home users. These grinders are lightweight, compact, and easy to use, making them perfect for cutting, grinding, and polishing tasks. The battery-powered models come equipped with a range of features, including electronic cell protection, overload protection, and an intelligent brake system that stops the tool as soon as you release the button, preventing accidental injury.
Bosch offers several battery options, with the 12 and 18-volt models being the most popular. Furthermore, their new range of GBA Professional batteries lasts up to 50% longer than standard batteries, allowing extended work periods without frequent recharging. Additionally, the quick and easy battery change system will enable you to switch batteries and continue working without downtime.
Whether you're a professional contractor or a DIY enthusiast, Bosch's battery-powered angle grinders cement their position at the top of our list. They offer the freedom and flexibility to work in any location without the hassle of cords and the power of a corded tool, making them a good investment for those looking for a reliable and efficient tool under $200.
Our Ranking Methodology
SlashGear used data from trusted reviewers, including Tool Box Buzz and Angle Grinder 101, to compile this ranking.
While high RPM and long battery life are the primary factors customers require, SlashGear also looked closely at each brand's product line, considering their safety features, benefits, and reliability to arrive at our decisions. However, please note that certain products may have notable qualities that make them better suited to specific tasks.