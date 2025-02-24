12 DeWALT Tools That Are No-Brainers At Their Price
When perusing tool catalogs online or the cavernous halls of a home improvement store, just about anyone will become distracted by the flashy gear that modern brands put out into the world. Plenty of great tools are released on a consistent basis, and brands like DeWalt are actually frequently updating their lineup with new improvements and additions (including some new tool options for 2025, like a right-angle drill or the Grabo lifter). DeWalt is a mainstay in the tool world, with DIYers and professionals alike selecting the black and yellow as their primary tool brand. It helps that DeWalt gear frequently goes on sale, allowing buyers to get the functionality they need at a great price.
Outlets everywhere routinely package great bundle deals together or offer rebates and price cuts on DeWalt power and hand tools. Even at full price, some of the brand's offerings are staggeringly valuable. These essential DeWalt tools are fantastic options when rounding out your collection of home improvement, carpentry, or garage equipment. To make things even more enticing, their price tags make them each a great bargain.
XR 20V Max Brushless Oscillating Multitool Kit
A multitool provides a solid starting point here. The XR 20V Max Brushless Oscillating Multitool Kit is available from both Lowe's and Walmart at particularly low prices ($99 and $130, respectively). Both feature batteries, but the Lowe's option appears to be more complete, adding in a charger and soft case (it's unclear whether these are part of the Walmart package).
The tool features a brushless motor to deliver better durability and a 57% increase in runtime over its brushed competitors. The multitool also features a Quick-Change accessory technology that gives users the ability to swap out dull blades or change accessories altogether without the need for additional wrenches or screwdrivers to tighten the retaining component. It features three speeds and an LED work light to give you maximum control over the cutting, sanding, or buffing job you're working on. Multitools are immensely powerful solutions to a huge variety of problems. They're some of the only tools on the market that provide a means to deliver a precision plunge cut, and so they're a favorite among renovators who work on sockets, trim work, and other minute details in the finish carpentry of a house. This tool fits right at home in the standard 20V DeWalt tool range.
Xtreme 12V Max Brushless Oscillating Multitool (with included starter kit)
An alternative to the full-sized multitool, DeWalt's Xtreme 12V Max Brushless Oscillating Multitool features a smaller body and a power system running off the brand's minimized battery packs. The assembled weight of the tool is just 1.85 pounds, making it extremely portable and wildly easy to handle throughout a day of precision cutting work. This multitool is available from Acme Tools at $129 with the addition of a DeWalt Promotional 12V Starter Kit (two batteries and a charger) for free — which itself is valued at $129.
The tool will run you a bit more than the cheapest price for the 20V multitool, but with the add-ins factored into the equation this alternative is more than a bargain. Moreover, smaller tools aren't just essential for their weight-saving capabilities; a compact cutter can fit into tighter spaces, and the weight shedding allows for even more control over the tool when it's in use. This is something that's particularly valuable among multitools since they have a tendency to vibrate as if trying to escape your grasp, even on the lowest speed setting.
20V Max Atomic Two Tool Combo (Impact Driver and Combi-Drill)
Every renovator needs the power to drill holes and fasten materials. This is a core competency in virtually every job you'll find yourself taking on around the house (or in a professional setting). In the modern marketplace of power tools, drilling and fastener driving have diverged into two distinct functions. No longer will you need to swap out bits multiple times to fasten new screws or bolts into place. With the help of a drill and an impact driver (DeWalt's impact drivers ranked second among all major brands in our review), you can deliver hole-cutting power and then secure fasteners in a smooth exchange of tools at the ready.
DeWalt's combo kit is a great source of power in both these realms. The 20V Max Atomic Two Tool Combo Kit features a combi-drill and an impact driver, alongside a bag, charger, and two batteries is available from Acme Tools for $229 (down from $299). That's $115 per tool, not including the contractor bag and battery accessories. The DeWalt Atomic range is a smaller 20V build that delivers almost the same power output in a reduced tool size for increased access to tight spots and more comfort throughout a day of work with the gear. The impact driver, for example, offers 1,700 in-lbs of torque, compared to the bulkier and longer XR model that achieves 1,825 in-lbs of max torque.
XR Compact ½-Inch Drill/Driver Kit
If only the largest power volume will do for your unique job requirements, the DeWalt XR Compact ½-Inch Drill/Driver Kit is your best bet. Available at a $50 discount from Northern Tool + Equipment, the kit (featuring a soft carrying bag, battery, and charger) is available for $169. This drill doesn't include a hammer action setting, so it may not be an ideal solution for drilling into masonry.
However, the drill is quite compact, even for a non-Atomic option, measuring just 6.37 inches from the tip to the back of the drill head. A 3-mode LED work light addition makes it easier to find your way no matter what the conditions look like, too. A variable trigger and two gear settings add precision to your workflow, as does the clutch, which features 15 torque positions and a tapping setting. As far as drills go, this is a vastly dynamic option, and for a discounted price alongside the battery and charger, it's a true no-brainer for anyone needing to replace an aging drill. A brushless motor naturally features in the tool's build, giving users a durable power tool that's agile, robust, and powerful.
15-Amp Corded Jobsite Table Saw with Foldable Rolling Stand
Stocked at Lowe's for $549 (discounted by $100 through May 7) and what appears to be the same saw on Amazon for $511, the 15-amp Corded Jobsite Table Saw with Foldable Rolling Stand is a formidable cutting tool that just about any renovator should consider adding to their repertoire. A table saw expands what is possible when it comes to cutting lumber to the dimensions you need. Not only can an operator dial in mitered cuts (including angled incisions) that allow a table saw to act as a stand-in for its miter saw cousin, but ripping boards lengthwise is also possible. Long dimension cuts are the bread and butter of a table saw. This tool features a rip fence with a rack and pinion design as well as two connection points at the front and back edge to lock in precise measurements all the way through the cut.
As a corded tool, it won't feature as much mobility as a cordless jobsite alternative. However, many operators will be entirely content to set up their table saw in one location and leave it there to make repeated cuts throughout the project. Mobility is less important in a heavy, stable tool like this. Although the rolling stand does make for a much more fluid cutting device than one featuring a standard four-leg stand.
20V Max 16 Gauge Angled Cordless Finish Nailer Kit
Acme Tools is a source for all kinds of great bargains, and the tool retailer delivers again with a solid price drop on DeWalt's 20V Max 16 Gauge Angled Cordless Finish Nailer Kit. Down from $439, buyers can get the nailer for $379 with a battery, carrying bag, and charger. Finish nailers are an underrated component of the professional renovator's toolbox. DIYers may not realize how essential this tool really is. Finish nailers offer small fasteners that are perfect for securing delicate components in place without marring their surface or leaving behind a large, unseemly nail head that must be mashed down or covered over with lots of wood filler.
The tool is crucial when securing things like baseboards or crown molding, and it comes with exceptional efficiency when building things like cabinets or fitting new molding in a doorway. Rather than relying on a hammer and traditional nails, a finish nailer gets the job done in a fraction of the time and eliminates the potential to damage the workpiece's surface or smash your thumb in the process of hitting scaled-down nail heads yourself.
20V Max 6-½-Inch Circular Saw
The circular saw is yet another true staple in the collection of any renovator, carpenter, or general builder. Regardless of the tasks you frequently take on, a circular saw is one of the most important pieces of equipment you could own to support those needs. There are plenty of options when it comes to circular saw brands and even build types (it's worth remembering that safety is essential with these powerful and potentially dangerous cutting instruments). DeWalt is naturally an industry leader in this power tool category, too.
Fortunately for buyers seeking a new saw at a great bargain, Northern Tool + Equipment carries a 20V Max 6-½-Inch DeWalt Circular Saw that's priced at a true steal. Down from an already favorable $139, buyers can get the saw for just $99 from the outlet. This saw does not feature a brushless motor, but for the price, it remains a quality option for expanding a growing tool kit or launching a new one. While brushless motors are objectively the better option for efficiency and longevity, there's nothing wrong with their alternative, and they absolutely shouldn't be snubbed. This saw is a bare tool, so you'll also need a battery for it. It does come with a carbide-tipped blade for long-lasting sharpness and immense cutting capacity. The bevel extends up to 50 degrees, and the saw cuts through 2.25 inches of material at a 90-degree angle, which is plenty handy.
12V/20V DeWalt Charging Station
Walmart is a go-to outlet for all kinds of gear, both within the tool category and well beyond it. Walmart carries one particular DeWalt accessory that's sure to turn heads. The retailer carries a 12V/20V DeWalt Rapid Charger for $32, a standard 12V/20V DeWalt Charger for $24, and a variety of third-party chargers that are compatible with DeWalt branded batteries. The SUNBAT 12V/20V Dual Charger is one of the most intriguing options and is listed at $26, down from $39.
All of these charging stations deliver reliable power to keep your DeWalt tools operational throughout your job's demanding schedule. Every cordless tool owner will need a battery charger, and investing in a second charging station or a rapid charger to speed up the juicing process makes your work more efficient. Additional batteries help stave off the frustration of running out of power right when you need it the most. Added charging station capacity keeps your entire arsenal of power packs working in your favor, ensuring a steady power supply.
108-Piece Mechanics Tool Kit and Socket Set (¼-inch and ⅜-inch drive)
Down from $109 on Amazon, the 108-Piece Mechanics Tool Kit is just $68. Tool sets that support the work of a mechanic are a significant value addition to any home or professional garage collection. Whether you frequently work on cars or not, these hand tools are mighty important when tackling all sorts of jobs. The kit features a sturdy carrying case as well as a wealth of sockets in both standard and deep configurations (with SAE measurements).
With the kit, you'll also get two ratchet handles, a ⅜-inch drive and a ¼-inch drive tool, and they are built in large and small sizes in the kit. This means that you can handle heavier turning operations when necessary and reach into tighter gaps to tackle more delicate fastening needs as well. The kit also includes Allen keys, a screwdriver handle with accessory bits, and plenty more features in the kit, delivering a widely versatile set of gear that's multifunctional and well-able to manage whatever job you may have on your plate.
20V Max XR Brushless Jigsaw
The 20V Max XR Brushless Jigsaw is a classic power tool. Featuring an angular take on the traditional D-handle design (built to introduce an improved ergonomic dimension that's more comfortable and controllable), this jigsaw does everything you'd want in a tool of this category. Jigsaws feature the ability to make arcing cuts, as well as angled edges, and the DeWalt XR model excels in both, with a bevel that extends out to 45-degree angles on either side — eliminating the necessity to always cut bevels from one particular side of the tool. Positive stops at 45 degrees and additional bevel stops at 0, 15, and 30-degree marks give the jigsaw a premium feel that really throws its weight around.
Perhaps the best part of the deal with this quality cutting solution is its price, however. Down 51% on Amazon, buyers can get the DeWalt jigsaw delivered for just $117 (rather than its list price of $239). This is a bare tool featuring no batteries or chargers, but for such a deep price cut, that shouldn't matter to anyone looking to add a zippy cutting tool to their collection.
20V Max Reciprocating Saw
A reciprocating saw is one of the most useful tools you'll find when tackling all manner of DIY projects. These saws are purpose-built to shear through almost anything. Rather than having to be careful to protect the blade on your circular saw or jigsaw, a reciprocating saw cuts through wood, plastic, metal, and other materials in one fell swoop. This makes it the perfect cutting tool for demolition tasks. You may not know where all the nails or screws lie in an old deck or garage wall, so cutting through it with a reciprocating saw allows you a unique peace of mind that other tools simply can't match.
The 20V Max Reciprocating Saw from DeWalt is available at Acme Tools for $99 (down from $139). It's selling as a bare tool at this price, so you'll want to add a battery to your purchase or intend on adding the saw to an existing collection of DeWalt 20V tools in your garage. The reciprocating saw fits right at home in any DIY or pro tool collection, and it's a workhorse that delivers unmatched capability in its niche area. Builders often use reciprocating saws to cut channels in joists and dense lumber for plumbing or structural modifications. Like a jigsaw, it delivers straight cutting power to a range of surfaces and angles, but this saw does so with far more oomph.
7-Tool Brushless Kit with Soft Case
Finally, it's hard to beat a tool bundle for value. The DeWalt 20V Max 7-Tool Brushless Kit features a soft case, two batteries, a charger, and seven crucially important power tools. All this ships from Lowe's for $599, making it a serious bargain for buyers needing a well-rounded set of tools in a hurry. The brushless motors found in each tool make them durable and lively, adding another feather to their caps. The carrying case is a nice touch, too, adding a toolbox-sized feature that you might stack the collection up in or repurpose for on-the-go needs (perhaps as a mobile toolkit for your car's trunk).
The set features an orbital sander, impact driver, combi-drill, circular saw, oscillating multitool, and a cut-off tool (a sort of 'right angle' angle grinder) and reciprocating saw. The collection is robust and more than capable of tackling virtually any task. From supporting DIY renovations to expanding a professional toolkit to teach a friend or family member the trade, a DeWalt set up with all these important tools is a great way to hit the ground running and get the job done with style and ease.