5 New DeWalt Tools To Add To Your Collection In 2025

These days, DeWalt stands as one of the most trusted names in the power tool game. But if you're a fan of the brand, you know that's been true for a century at this point, with founder Raymond DeWalt founding his namesake company on the back of his groundbreaking radial arm saw in 1924. Over the next 100 years, the company has built out its hand tool and power tool lineup to include a range of devices fit to handle virtually any job on the home front or the work site.

Of course, if you are a DIY enthusiast, a regular presence on construction sites, or even a gearhead who spends their spare time tinkering away in a garage on your prized ride, you're probably already aware of DeWalt devices and what they bring to a project. You might even have a few of their Made in America with Global Materials tools tucked away in your garage or work shed. And if you're already a fan of DeWalt products, you'll almost certainly look for that black and gold livery when you're looking to add new toys to your arsenal of tools.

There are a lot of devices available from DeWalt through online retailers like Amazon, and just as many lining the shelves of any number of brick-and-mortar stores, including The Home Depot and Lowe's. But depending on your needs, these five devices may be well worth adding to your tool collection in 2025.

