5 New DeWalt Tools To Add To Your Collection In 2025
These days, DeWalt stands as one of the most trusted names in the power tool game. But if you're a fan of the brand, you know that's been true for a century at this point, with founder Raymond DeWalt founding his namesake company on the back of his groundbreaking radial arm saw in 1924. Over the next 100 years, the company has built out its hand tool and power tool lineup to include a range of devices fit to handle virtually any job on the home front or the work site.
Of course, if you are a DIY enthusiast, a regular presence on construction sites, or even a gearhead who spends their spare time tinkering away in a garage on your prized ride, you're probably already aware of DeWalt devices and what they bring to a project. You might even have a few of their Made in America with Global Materials tools tucked away in your garage or work shed. And if you're already a fan of DeWalt products, you'll almost certainly look for that black and gold livery when you're looking to add new toys to your arsenal of tools.
There are a lot of devices available from DeWalt through online retailers like Amazon, and just as many lining the shelves of any number of brick-and-mortar stores, including The Home Depot and Lowe's. But depending on your needs, these five devices may be well worth adding to your tool collection in 2025.
DeWalt 20V Max Right-Angle Drill/Driver Kit
Anyone who even dabbles in heavy construction or other smaller home improvement projects almost certainly already has a powerful drill of some kind in their tool arsenal, and it's a safe enough bet that said device is one that gets used with great frequency. But it's just as likely that the tool has proven problematic, if not outright unusable, when you're working in tight spaces because, well, your average power drill isn't really designed for use in those circumstances.
There are, of course, plenty of handheld drills and drivers on the market these days that are far better suited for use in even the tightest of workspaces, and yes, DeWalt currently has a few in its own power tool lineup. Relatively new to the brand's growing 20V Max arsenal is the 3/8" Right-Angle Drill and Driver. As the name clearly denotes, this little device is indeed configured to fit the drill or driver bit at a 90-degree angle from the slim, multi-grip handle and trigger, allowing for easier access to some of those hard-to-reach areas you might encounter on a job.
With a front-to-back length of just four inches and a top-to-bottom length of four and a half inches, you should be able to use the 3/8" Right-Angle drill just about anywhere you can fathom. The handheld device also boasts two variable speed ranges from 0 to 650 RPM and 0 to 2000 RPM, meaning it should be viable for use in any number of tasks — though some users have reported durability issues that prospective buyers may need to be wary of.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Reciprocating Saw
It's a safe bet that many worksite regulars and DIYers also already have some sort of powered hand saw in their tool kit. Just like those right-angle power drills, there are various styles of saws designed for different types of cutting out there. One style that is sure to come in handy is a reciprocating saw, as they are known for their versatility and can be used for everything from demolition work to pruning hedges.
It should be noted, however, that reciprocating saws generally deliver a rough cut to whatever materials they encounter, so if you're in need of precision, you'll want to look elsewhere. But if rough cuts are all you need, DeWalt's 20V MAX XR Brushless Compact Reciprocating Saw could make for a mighty addition to your arsenal of powered cutters. That's particularly true if you often find yourself needing to cut between the studs on a worksite or on a home improvement job, as the device's 14.5" length makes it easier than most to use in those tight spaces.
At a weight of just five pounds, this reciprocating saw should be easy enough to use for extended periods as well, which is good as DeWalt is claiming the device's brushless motor allows it to run as much as 2.5 times longer than previous models. Like the right-angle drill, the reciprocating saw is compatible with all of DeWalt's 20V batteries, and it also offers variable speeds, topping out at 2,900 SPM (Strokes Per Minute). With a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, users are largely impressed by its functionality, too, though some reported heavy vibration as an issue.
DeWalt 20V Grabo Lifter
Most of the devices on this list would likely be considered essential by folks who often deal in the realm of power tools. But it can be fun to splurge on a super cool, or even a seriously strange Dewalt device that you may not use on a day-to-day basis, so far be it for us to limit your choices to the essential. If, however, you're interested in a less-than-essential device that you may turn to more than you think, allow us to introduce you to DeWalt's 20V Max Grabo Lifter.
Why should you consider dropping upwards of $249 on a handheld, battery-powered lifting device? Well, there's typically a lot of heavy lifting involved with even the smaller construction projects you undertake at home or a worksite, and that's a task that many might appreciate a little help with. Such help can be found in the guise of a handy little powerlifter, with Dewalt's electric vacuum pump suction device offering lifting power of up to 265 pounds. That may seem limiting in terms of pure lifting power, but the Grabo Lifter will reportedly work with everything from glass windows and mirrors to more coarse items like some lighter steel and wood beams, which could be useful in multiple different worksite scenarios.
More than just lifting power, the device offers increased maneuverability of those items that need lifting, making it easier to set glass in frames or beams in precise locations without too much help. With a 4.7 stars out of 5 user rating, it would seem this is also one DeWalt device you buy with utmost confidence.
DeWalt 20V Max XR 3/4-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench
On the subject of DeWalt devices that boast near 5-star user ratings, the 4.7-star rated 3/4 inch High Torque Impact Wrench is also a fixture on that list. In fact, the reviews listed on DeWalt's product page are beyond glowing for this industrial-strength product, with some claiming it not only met their expectations in the field but greatly exceeded them.
That is high praise indeed, with the only naysayer among those users lamenting largely that this High Torque Impact Wrench is, perhaps, a little limited in its use. That might be true for some, as the 3/4 inch Hog Ring Retention Pin Anvil does not appear to be interchangeable with other heads. Nonetheless, if you're regularly working with 3/4 bolts that need to be flush and tight, others claim there may not be many better high-torque impact wrenches out there.
Powered by a brushless motor, the device more than lives up to its name, too, delivering max torque of 700 lb-ft and up to 1200 lb-ft of breakaway torque. At just 8-13/16" in length, this torquey impact wrench is also fit for use in many tight-knit spaces. Like many other DeWalt brushless devices, the High Torque Impact Wrench offers multiple speed settings, ranging from 0 to 1200 RPM, making it useful for a range of different jobs. While some found the device's uses limited, several reviewers noted that the High Torque Impact Wrench was a game changer in their automotive game, with other mechanics chiming in to agree. So, the gearheads of the world may want to consider adding it to their collection ASAP.
Max XR Brushless 7 1/4-Inch Circular Saw
With the 20V Reciprocating Saw primed to produce some demo-ready rough cutting, DeWalt does indeed make a Top 5 rated line of circular saws better suited to deliver a little precision, including the 7 1/4 inch Circular Saw. Yes, this device is also a member of DeWalt's extensive 20V cordless lineup, meaning that if you've already got a couple of those tools on hand, their batteries can indeed be used to power this saw. Per DeWalt's claims, the saw's Lithium Ion, 5AH battery is capable of providing enough juice for up to 330 crosscuts on a pine 2x4, though that output might change depending on the raw materials you're working with.
Whatever you're cutting, the brushless motor delivers up to 5500 RPM under load, with the saw's 57-degree bevel capacity making it adaptable to any number of job site scenarios, up to and including the ripping of sheet goods. On paper, this DeWalt circular saw would appear to be worthy of inclusion in any woodworker's tool collection, and there are plenty such users who've found it just so, with the device earning a 4.5 stars out of 5 rating from owners.
It should be noted, however, that among the saw's 101 user reviews, several noted the device burned through battery power quicker than advertised. Perhaps more concerning to some woodworkers is that several others note the shoe plate is not square with the blade out of the box and may not be adjustable after the fact, even with shims. So, it might be worth doing a little more research on this device before you add this saw to your arsenal.