7 Affordable DeWalt Tools That Belong In Every Homeowner's Toolbox
DeWalt is a top-tier tool brand that can be purchased in numerous places, such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Acme Tools, and more. Furthermore, even though it's not technically an official retailer, DeWalt can be purchased on Amazon as well, which makes shopping for the brand's signature yellow and black power tools that much easier. However, when you're not in the market for a specific tool, it can be challenging trying to figure out what you'll need for future projects.
There are several DeWalt tools that will have you rethinking your standard tool setup. Especially as a homeowner, accidents happen that need to be repaired in a timely manner and having the proper tools in your arsenal is the first step to ensuring it's done in a timely manner. Based on high ratings and positive comments from users, as well as hands-on reviews from professionals, here are seven affordable DeWalt tools that belong in every homeowner's toolbox. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of the article.
20V Cordless Dry Hand Vacuum
Home projects can get messy, which is where having a good vacuum can come in handy. The 20V Cordless Dry Hand Vacuum, though not as versatile as a dry/wet vacuum, has noteworthy features to make it a great choice for your toolbox. On Amazon, it retails for $179 — though, as of writing this article, the Black Friday deal was listing it for $99. Furthermore, it comes with a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 4,000 users and is listed as an item that customers usually keep.
This vacuum offers 46 CFM to be able to pick up smaller debris like dust, drywall, and smaller nails. This debris will run through a HEPA filter which traps smaller particles, such as dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria, in a fine mesh, so they won't go back out into the air. The vacuum also comes with six cleaning attachments to help tackle any type of job. These accessories include an extension tube, flexible hose, crevice nozzle, round brush, gulper brush, and a floor nozzle.
TopTenReviews did a hands-on assessment of the vacuum and called it perfect for the workshop. They were impressed with the powerful suction, which was unlike anything else they'd ever seen in a handheld vacuum. They also liked the easy-to-access dustbin. Something they mentioned was that a brush roll wasn't included, so the vacuum isn't the best on carpets or rugs. It's also fairly heavy at 3.3 pounds.
20V MAX XR 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit
There are many practical uses for an oscillating multi-tool. With a 4.8 score from 9,700 users, the DeWalt 20V MAX XR 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit is a great starter kit considering it comes with the oscillating tool, a 20V MAX battery, a charger, a wood cutting blade, a wood/metal blade, a universal accessory adaptor, and a storage bag for it all. Amazon lists this set at $219 — however, it's on sale during the holidays for $99.
The oscillating tool features a three-speed selector and offers variable speed with up to 20,000 OPM (oscillations per minute). It also has a quick-change accessory system, so you can change the blades without having to waste time using tools, while the included universal accessory adaptor allows the tool to be compatible with most oscillating tool accessories. This tool is part of DeWalt's XR line, which means it is brushless. Brushless motors in tools are ideal for less long-term maintenance, and according to DeWalt, they offer up to 57% more runtime compared to this tool's brushed version.
Including a 9.2 score, Pro Tool Reviews did a full review of this oscillating tool and found that the only con was requiring the universal adapter for some accessories. That said, they noted that it offered multiple grip options to comfortably hold the trigger. They also point out that even though DeWalt did not seem to install a specific vibration dampening system, it improved the vibration compared to earlier models.
8V MAX Gyroscopic Inline Screwdriver
DeWalt also has a smaller 8V line of tools that can come in handy for simple household projects. The 8V MAX Gyroscopic Inline Screwdriver is a fairly innovative motion activation variable speed design that allows you to control the screwing speed with just the twist of your wrist — it can go between 0-430 RPM. It also has an LED light to illuminate the small work area. It comes with a 4.4 out of five-star rating from over 5,500 consumers and is on sale for $89 — it retails for $99.
The forward and reverse motion activation feature seems a little gimmicky. However, Revu2u, a YouTube channel that does hands-on reviews are all types of tech and gadgets, clearly shows that it works. They set up a screw on a piece of wood and once the user twisted his wrist to the right, the tool started. The more he twisted his wrist, the faster it worked. They also showed how easy the quick release works when changing out bits.
However, some users on Amazon did point out that it doesn't have a lot of torque. One user had to manually use the screwdriver to get a tight screw out of its holding. There were also issues with how to use the tool. If the idea of turning your wrist to make it work doesn't appeal to you, or if you have weak wrists, then the DeWalt 8V MAX Screwdriver may be a better option for you.
Pocket Knife W/ Ball-Bearing Assist
No toolbox is complete with a pocketknife, especially one that is easy to open for quick cutting. The DeWalt Pocket Knife with Ball-Bearing Assist is one of several DeWalt knives. It costs $12 and comes with a 4.7 rating from over 550 users. The ball-bearing assist feature is the piece that allows the knife to be opened one-handed. It also comes with a stainless-steel blade and a tanto tip blade for easy cutting of many types of materials like top, plastic lining, cables, and more. The handle is made of aluminum and nylon.
Many users reviewed this knife with positive written comments. They like its durability and how sharp the blade is. Of course, over time the blade will dull due to use, but a quick and proper sharpening can fix that. One person pointed out that it was bigger than they expected — according to Amazon, it folds out to 9.3 inches. However, unlike many of DeWalt's other tools, this knife comes with a limited lifetime warranty, so if anything breaks due to manufacturer defects, DeWalt will repair or replace the tool.
20V MAX 3/8-in. Right Angle Drill/Driver
A standard drill is a tool for every home garage — however, sometimes they can be too bulky for a tight-spaced project. A right-angle drill, on the other hand, can come in handy in those types of situations. DeWalt's 20V MAX 3/8-in. Right Angle Drill/Driver is a great option that comes with a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 2,600 customers. Amazon has the list price at $160, but at the time of writing this article, it is on sale for $142.
Being compact is this drill's purpose, and from front to back, it is only four inches. That size can fit into many hard-to-reach spaces that a full-size drill can't. However, the right angle of the tool does not take away from the power behind it. It has dual speed ranges of 0-650 and 0-2000 RPM. It also comes with a multi-grip trigger, so you can choose how you need to hold it to get the job done without being uncomfortable.
Pro Tool Reviews rated this tool at a nine out of ten for performance and an eight out of ten for value. They were impressed with the keyless 3/8-inch chuck and how the back of it has a deep 1/4-inch hex pocket. It can hold a two-inch hex bit almost all the way, which helps the tool to keep its compact integrity. Their biggest complaint was the lack of a battery indicator.
ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless 1/2-in. Ratchet
To some, an electric ratchet may seem like a waste of money, but you may find yourself in the middle of a project with many nuts and bolts where one could help in both time and hand cramping. The ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless 1/2-in. Ratchet is available on Amazon for $135 — though the typical price is listed at $149. It also comes with a 4.6 out of five-star rating from over 1,000 users and over 400 have been bought in the past month.
DeWalt's ATOMIC line indicates that its tools are brushless, lightweight, and more compact than its XR counterpart, and this ratchet very much falls into that description. According to Pro Tool Reviews, it weighs 2.4 pounds bare and 3.1 pounds with a 2.0 battery attached. It is also only 15 inches in length. Though not a review of the tool, the publication also commented on the ratchet's speed, which was 250 RPM max.
The anvil size is a permanent 3/8 inch, which is a very common SAE socket size. It also has a max torque of 840 in. lbs. However, some users have noted that when the tool reaches its maximum torque without the bolt loosening, it will keep spinning and possibly take your hand with it. This is why it's important to have proper safety equipment when using power tools.
ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless 1/4-in. Impact Driver
Another ATOMIC tool is DeWalt's line is the ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless 1/4-in. Impact Driver. It's important to note that there is a difference between impact drivers and drills. This DeWalt impact driver comes with a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 2,500 consumers and is on sale for the holidays at $79 — the listed price is $119.
It can deliver up to 1700 in. lbs. of torque. It also has a variable speed trigger to allow the tool to have control and precision, no matter the project. However, impact drivers are typically fairly compact, but this one is even more compressed at only 5.1 inches in length. That said, compared to full-sized impact drivers, it can be a little lackluster, at least according to a Tech Gear Lab review of the tool.
The review mentioned it has the shortest front-to-back length of any other impact driver they've tested, and it provides ample light for those hard-to-see areas. Additionally, the tool's torque did well in their tests. They tightened a nut to 300 ft. lbs., and the tool was able to break it free with no problems. Their biggest complaint, though, was the battery life. It lasted a little over half the time as other impact drivers they've tested — although, they did not indicate the battery amp hours. User comments on Amazon, though, raved about the battery life and the power behind it.
Our methodology
Whether you're gearing up for your next DIY project or simply want to build out your toolbox, DeWalt has many tools that can be found at a decent price on Amazon. Our selection of tools mentioned above were chosen based on a few different factors. First, due to affordability, we made sure each item was relatively inexpensive for power tools. The lowest retail price was $219 — although, at the time of writing this article, it was on sale for $99.
We also looked at user ratings — each of these DeWalt tools has at least a 4.4 out of five-star rating from numerous users. We also reviewed both positive and negative comments to ensure there was nothing egregiously wrong with the tool. Many negative comments were based more on the experience of receiving the tool than the tool itself. However, those negative reviews are few and far between, and if there was a negative aspect we felt the reader should be aware of, we placed it in this article.
Lastly, if available, we looked at hands-on experience and professional reviews from reputable publications in the industry. This helped ensure that we were presenting tools that have been tested in an environment that users like yourself would more than likely find themselves in while using the tool.