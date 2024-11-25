7 Affordable DeWalt Tools That Belong In Every Homeowner's Toolbox

Home projects can get messy, which is where having a good vacuum can come in handy. The 20V Cordless Dry Hand Vacuum, though not as versatile as a dry/wet vacuum, has noteworthy features to make it a great choice for your toolbox. On Amazon, it retails for $179 — though, as of writing this article, the Black Friday deal was listing it for $99. Furthermore, it comes with a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 4,000 users and is listed as an item that customers usually keep.

This vacuum offers 46 CFM to be able to pick up smaller debris like dust, drywall, and smaller nails. This debris will run through a HEPA filter which traps smaller particles, such as dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria, in a fine mesh, so they won't go back out into the air. The vacuum also comes with six cleaning attachments to help tackle any type of job. These accessories include an extension tube, flexible hose, crevice nozzle, round brush, gulper brush, and a floor nozzle.

TopTenReviews did a hands-on assessment of the vacuum and called it perfect for the workshop. They were impressed with the powerful suction, which was unlike anything else they'd ever seen in a handheld vacuum. They also liked the easy-to-access dustbin. Something they mentioned was that a brush roll wasn't included, so the vacuum isn't the best on carpets or rugs. It's also fairly heavy at 3.3 pounds.

