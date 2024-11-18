What Does XR Mean On DeWalt Tools?

DeWalt is considered a high-end tool company, and its products are used by many professionals and specialists, as well as the average tool user. In fact, the products are placed in the same category as Milwaukee, and just like Milwaukee's battery classes, DeWalt also has its own classes of batteries and tools.

DeWalt is set up on a 20V system, which is technically 20V maximum and 18V nominal. This means that DeWalt's 20V system actually runs at the same voltage level as its 18V competition, including Makita and Ryobi. This 20V system comes with three different classes, some of which can be combined — MAX, XR, and ATOMIC.

20V MAX is the company's standard size, and by experience, tends to run a bit on the heavy side. However, 20V MAX can be combined with either XR or Atomic to help improve the line in different ways. Atomic simply means that the tools are more compact and easier to fit into tighter spots, like with the ATOMIC 20V MAX Compact 1/4-in Impact Driver. On the other hand, XR will have you rethinking your hand tool setup.

