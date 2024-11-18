What Does XR Mean On DeWalt Tools?
DeWalt is considered a high-end tool company, and its products are used by many professionals and specialists, as well as the average tool user. In fact, the products are placed in the same category as Milwaukee, and just like Milwaukee's battery classes, DeWalt also has its own classes of batteries and tools.
DeWalt is set up on a 20V system, which is technically 20V maximum and 18V nominal. This means that DeWalt's 20V system actually runs at the same voltage level as its 18V competition, including Makita and Ryobi. This 20V system comes with three different classes, some of which can be combined — MAX, XR, and ATOMIC.
20V MAX is the company's standard size, and by experience, tends to run a bit on the heavy side. However, 20V MAX can be combined with either XR or Atomic to help improve the line in different ways. Atomic simply means that the tools are more compact and easier to fit into tighter spots, like with the ATOMIC 20V MAX Compact 1/4-in Impact Driver. On the other hand, XR will have you rethinking your hand tool setup.
What does XR mean on your DeWalt batteries?
XR stands for eXtreme Runtime, which simply means it'll last longer. If you see XR on a 20V battery, that means that they are high-capacity lithium-ion and can run longer. It also has more power than DeWalt's non-XR versions and are higher amp hour — the lowest starting at 5 Ah.
They come in two forms — Powerpack or Powerstack. Powerpack 8 Ah looks like your traditional DeWalt battery, but it offers more power and a longer lifespan. Powerstack 5 Ah has a multi-layered pouch cell design which gives them a great conductive area. This design also allows them to be incredibly compact for a lightweight design. In terms of the cost difference between these two XR products, the Powerpack 8 Ah is a bit more expensive at $219, while the Powerstack 5 Ah is $199. Furthermore, though these powerful batteries can resist wear-and-tear, it is advised by DeWalt that you do not let your batteries or tools get wet.
What does XR mean on your DeWalt tools?
If you see XR on a DeWalt tool, this means that the tool contains a brushless motor. The MAX tools have brushed motors, which may require more maintenance than you're willing to put up with in the future, depending on how you use the tool. Having a brushless motor is ideal because not only does it have a higher performance rate than brushed motors due to its ability to control transferred energy more efficiently, but there is less future maintenance. They also tend to be lighter and quieter and are known to have more torque in drills and other tools.
The good news, though, is if you have an XR battery and MAX tools, they can be used together. In fact, all of DeWalt's 20V systems are compatible with each other, so you can easily build your way to a more powerful DeWalt system while using your older gear without a problem.