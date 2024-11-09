These DeWalt Power Tools Will Have You Rethinking Your Hand Tool Setup

The invention of power tools to replace traditional non-electric versions was a boon to craftspeople and DIYers alike. Most often, early power tools used electric or pneumatic energy in place of good old-fashioned elbow grease. While those vintage power tools are still popular among collectors, cordless power tools, such as the ones listed below from DeWalt, will have you rethinking your hand tool setup.

Advertisement

Raymond DeWalt started the DeWalt Products Company in 1924. In 1960 the company was brought under the Black & Decker umbrella. As a Black & Decker brand, DeWalt began making portable power tools in 1992, and today they are highly regarded as being among the best-value brands on the market.

The most popular cordless DeWalt power tools utilize batteries with voltages ranging from 12 to 60 volts. DeWalt 12V power tools include items such as oscillating tools, impact drivers, and circular saws. The more powerful 60V power tool lineup is geared toward commercial job sites. However, it's DeWalt's 20V power system that occupies the sweet spot of performance, weight, and affordability and offers the largest portion of the company's hand-held cordless power tools.

Advertisement