Every Major Framing Nailer Brand Ranked Worst To Best

A framing nailer can be a tough sell for folks on a budget, but the tool is absolutely crucial in saving time and effort in construction. Replacing the timeless hammer-and-nail system by using technology that evolved from WWII machine guns, framing nailers allow for structures to be framed in days rather than weeks. Fencing, building a deck, and installing sub-flooring are all jobs made easier with a framing nailer, along with any other projects that require lots of fasteners.

In this list, we aim to give a little guidance to folks looking into which brand of framing nailer is the best. We'll also highlight a nailer that we feel represents what the brand is about, whether that's value, performance, or some blend of the two. Online reviews, direct consultation with pros, and my own experience were all considered in this ranking.

As always, with this type of list it's important to mention that even the "worst" nailer is still pretty good — after all, we're listing 10 brands out of dozens. It's also vital to know what kind of features are important to you, and the job at hand, before just buying the nailer in the top spot. Differences to look for in a nail gun include offset, power sources, and nail type, and it's important to know the differences between a framing nailer and a brad nailer or a finishing nailer. Knowing how those features affect the performance of the tool should help lead you to a good purchase that helps get the job done.

