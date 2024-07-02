Milwaukee CP Vs. XC Vs. HD Batteries: What's The Difference?

Several power tool brands use letters to indicate the technologies used in their products. One example is Makita's XGT, LXT, and CXT battery systems, which indicates the power level of the batteries. Milwaukee has their own classification to distinguish battery types, split into three categories: CP, XC, and HD. But what's the difference between each battery type?

Broadly, the CP, XC, and HD classification system does relate to the power level of each battery; however, due to recent developments and new Milwaukee technologies, the battery range can no longer strictly be defined by their power output. Due to the changes, it's more appropriate to categorize the battery types by their size and weight.

Each battery class can be used with Milwaukee's M18 tools system, an interchangeable battery system that allows a single battery type to be used among countless 18V power tools. Some of the battery classes also cater to Milwaukee's M12 cordless lineup, similar to the M18 system but designed for 12V tools.

Like Makita's battery system, each battery is sized according to the tools they power. CP is the smallest battery class, followed by XC, and finally HD for heavy-duty applications. However, there are some important exceptions to be aware of. If you're curious to learn the differences between each battery and their potential uses, read on to learn more.