What Is Different About Milwaukee Power Tools Forge Batteries?

Whether you're just starting to explore the world of battery-powered cordless tools, looking to upgrade your collection, or already have a complete set of Milwaukee power tools in your garage, you've probably heard about Milwaukee's new line of Forge batteries. If not, you should know that Milwaukee's Red Lithium Forge batteries are redesigned with new battery cell technologies to deliver more power, faster charging, and longer life.

M18 Forge batteries are compatible with the entire M18 lineup, which includes all 250 M18 solutions offered by Milwaukee Tool. Milwaukee Tool engineers also designed a new MX Fuel Forge battery system to work with its larger MX Fuel power tools. Both Forge battery types offer improved performance compared to the standard battery offering.

Another benefit of the Forge battery system is the associated Super Charger, capable of recharging MX Fuel Forge batteries up to two times faster than the standard MX Fuel battery charger. The M18 Forge Dual Bay Simultaneous Super Charger is even more efficient, powering M18 Forge batteries up to six times faster than a standard M18 charger. In addition, both charging systems still work with all the battery types within their respective groups.