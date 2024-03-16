How Fast Are Milwaukee's Super Chargers & Which Batteries Do They Work With?
Techtronic Industries makes Milwaukee tools, alongside other well-known brands like Ryobi. The Milwaukee brand in particular is notable for innovations like the Milwaukee Packout additions that streamline tool organization. The brand is bringing the same perspective to managing tool batteries.
DIYers usually have a choice between corded and cordless power tools. A great aspect of corded power tools is that you can use the tool as long as you need. However, cordless power tools give you mobility, and you can use the same battery line for multiple types of tools. Currently, Milwaukee's M18 battery system includes over 150 tools. One major problem with handling battery-powered tools, though, is battery drain, especially when you're using the tool at max power throughout its battery life.
To address this issue, Milwaukee has created a line of Super Chargers for its battery systems. These Super Chargers are designed to work faster and more efficiently than standard tool chargers. The company's goal is to improve tool reliability for time-sensitive projects and extend overall battery use. That being said, what exactly are Milwaukee's Super Chargers, and are they reliable in real-world applications?
What to know about Milwaukee Super Chargers
To start, Milwaukee has three separate battery lines: M12, M18, and MX Fuel. Each battery line has a different voltage, starting from 12V and working up to 72V for the MX Fuel line. Within each battery is an amp-hour capacity (Ah) which, reasonably enough, is how many amps a battery can deliver within an hour. These batteries start at 1.5 Ah and go to 12. The higher the Ah, the more runtime the battery has. Higher Ah also means longer recharge times, which is where Super Chargers can help.
Milwaukee has three different styles of Super Chargers. The M18 & M12 Super Charger can charge a M18 and M12 battery at the same time, and the company claims those batteries will charge up to four times faster than normal. For example, a high-output M18 6.0 Ah battery usually takes 119 minutes to charge, but the Super Charger can recharge it to full in about 35 minutes.
The Milwaukee M18 Dual Bay Simultaneous Super Charger has slots for two M18 batteries and claims a sixfold increase in charging speed, powering an M18 6.0 Ah battery to 80% in just 15 minutes. Lastly, users of Milwaukee's MX Fuel Super Charger, built for the beastly battery line that powers heavy-duty tools like jackhammers and concrete saws, will get two times the charging speed.
What are users saying about Milwaukee Super Chargers?
Milwaukee can spew out numbers all day, but in the end, it's the reviews from users that help determine if the product is worth the buy. YouTube channel Shop Tool Reviews found that a Forge 6.0 Ah battery on a Super Charger could recharge in just 20 minutes. However, the standard M18 12 Ah, charging at the same time on the same Super Charger, will still take an hour. Another factor to consider is that, while it's possible to attach two batteries to a Super Charger, the machine will only supercharge one battery at a time on a first come first serve basis. Several other sites and user reviews noted similar charge times and agreed with the overall assessment.
In short, user consensus seems to be that Milwaukee largely delivers on Super Charger claims. The Super Chargers do best on powerful tools using higher Ah batteries. If you have more modest needs or are invested in a smaller voltage and battery line, like a M12 2.0 Ah battery, you'd be better off with a less expensive Rapid Charger instead.