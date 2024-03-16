How Fast Are Milwaukee's Super Chargers & Which Batteries Do They Work With?

Techtronic Industries makes Milwaukee tools, alongside other well-known brands like Ryobi. The Milwaukee brand in particular is notable for innovations like the Milwaukee Packout additions that streamline tool organization. The brand is bringing the same perspective to managing tool batteries.

DIYers usually have a choice between corded and cordless power tools. A great aspect of corded power tools is that you can use the tool as long as you need. However, cordless power tools give you mobility, and you can use the same battery line for multiple types of tools. Currently, Milwaukee's M18 battery system includes over 150 tools. One major problem with handling battery-powered tools, though, is battery drain, especially when you're using the tool at max power throughout its battery life.

To address this issue, Milwaukee has created a line of Super Chargers for its battery systems. These Super Chargers are designed to work faster and more efficiently than standard tool chargers. The company's goal is to improve tool reliability for time-sensitive projects and extend overall battery use. That being said, what exactly are Milwaukee's Super Chargers, and are they reliable in real-world applications?