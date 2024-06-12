Can DeWalt Tools And Batteries Be Used If They Get Wet?

However, DeWalt does share one power tool line rated for exposure to water; tile saws. This is because with these tools water acts as a critical component in the cutting process, both cooling and lubricating the blade. That being said, it's limited to certain products, like the 10" Wet Tile Saw With Stand, 10" High Capacity Wet Tile Saw (pictured), and 10" Heavy Duty Wet Tile Saw.

However, it's worth noting that even if a power tool is marketed for wet use, it doesn't mean you should be leaving it outdoors during a storm, using a power washer to clean it, or exposing your tool's plug contact points to water. For example, the instructions for the DeWalt 10" (254 mm) High Capacity Wet Tile Saw state that while it can be wet for its intended use of cutting tiles, it should not be used in wet conditions. It even has special instructions to use drip loops and to disconnect the fuse after use, instead of simply unplugging a wet plug.

On other hand, if there are any issues with your battery, DeWalt cautions to avoid repairing or servicing it yourself. In doing so, it's possible that you may invalidate its warranty for replacement or repairs. Instead, it recommends sending it over to a DeWalt Service Center for evaluation.