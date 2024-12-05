DeWalt XR Vs Atomic: What's The Difference?

DeWalt is one of the most well-known and trustworthy tool companies on the market, along with Milwaukee, Makita, and a few others. Though known as a top-performing tool company that makes trade-specific tools, DeWalt also offers many affordable tools that belong in every homeowner's toolbox. However, within DeWalt's 20V system, you may have noticed that there are a few categories into which these tools and batteries are placed.

Milwaukee 20V cordless power tools include the MAX, XR, and ATOMIC lines. The term MAX means that it can reach the maximum voltage of 20V — additionally, the battery is lithium-ion, and the tool is brushed. However, DeWalt has two upgraded lines attached to the MAX name, the ATOMIC, and XR, which stands for eXtreme Runtime. The two lines contain brushless motors, which require less long-term maintenance than brushed motor tools and also offer a bit more.

For example, XR has high-capacity lithium-ion batteries with extended runtime. That said, it's good to know the difference between DeWalt XR and ATOMIC so you can know for sure that you're getting the best DeWalt tool for your next project.

