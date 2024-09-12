6 Of The Last Remaining Corded Tools You Can Buy From Milwaukee

Milwaukee is one of the most popular power tool brands on the market today. The company is famous for building high-quality power tools for mechanics as well as devices for various other trades and hobbies. Milwaukee even produces an expansive selection of tools for beginners.

One thing about Milwaukee, though, is that in recent years, the company has become increasingly famous for its battery-powered cordless power tools. Those products are great. Cordless tools are convenient, easy to transport, and aren't limited by a short power cord. Milwaukee cordless power tools have developed a reputation as some of the best in the industry. However, battery-powered tools can also be more expensive than older corded ones, and they also may not be able to provide the same levels of power as their corded counterparts.

Fortunately, Milwaukee still sells a healthy selection of corded power tools. Whether you hate the idea of buying replacement batteries and chargers or simply don't need the added convenience and mobility that cordless devices offer, Milwaukee provides you with numerous options when it comes to traditional electric power tools.

We scoured the Milwaukee Tool site, as well as its authorized vendors, and selected six corded power tools for various jobs, hobbies, and applications. We based our selection on product features, utility, price, and customer reviews, but we'll cover our methodology in more detail later. For now, check out these six corded power tools you can still buy from Milwaukee.