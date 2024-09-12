6 Of The Last Remaining Corded Tools You Can Buy From Milwaukee
Milwaukee is one of the most popular power tool brands on the market today. The company is famous for building high-quality power tools for mechanics as well as devices for various other trades and hobbies. Milwaukee even produces an expansive selection of tools for beginners.
One thing about Milwaukee, though, is that in recent years, the company has become increasingly famous for its battery-powered cordless power tools. Those products are great. Cordless tools are convenient, easy to transport, and aren't limited by a short power cord. Milwaukee cordless power tools have developed a reputation as some of the best in the industry. However, battery-powered tools can also be more expensive than older corded ones, and they also may not be able to provide the same levels of power as their corded counterparts.
Fortunately, Milwaukee still sells a healthy selection of corded power tools. Whether you hate the idea of buying replacement batteries and chargers or simply don't need the added convenience and mobility that cordless devices offer, Milwaukee provides you with numerous options when it comes to traditional electric power tools.
We scoured the Milwaukee Tool site, as well as its authorized vendors, and selected six corded power tools for various jobs, hobbies, and applications. We based our selection on product features, utility, price, and customer reviews, but we'll cover our methodology in more detail later. For now, check out these six corded power tools you can still buy from Milwaukee.
8 Amp ½-Inch Hammer Drill Driver
Drills represent one of the most universally useful and essential tools. Most people recognize drills and understand the ways these devices allow us to do things like bore holes into solid objects and install or remove fasteners like screws. However, many people may not realize that drills have a lot of other uses, too. Depending on the attachment, you can use various accessories to turn your drill into a vehicle polisher, paint stirrer, grinder, and more. But standard drills can only do so much, due to the fact that their motors only provide rotational power.
If you're trying to bore a hole into extremely hard material like concrete, stone, or metal, you may need a bit more power. For those types of jobs, a hammer drill is usually the best choice. Hammer drills provide superior power thanks to an internal hammer or anvil mechanism. As the motor spins, a hammer also moves back and forth, providing striking power in addition to the rotational force created by the drill's motor. The combination of spinning and striking power allows hammer drills to punch through material significantly harder than basic wood or drywall.
The Milwaukee 8 Amp Corded ½-Inch Hammer Drill Driver would be a solid addition to any professional or DIY toolkit. Milwaukee claims the product is the most powerful single-speed hammer drill on the market, and the tool's motor is capable of producing up to 2,800 rpm and 48,000 beats per minute (bpm). It features a drill-only mode for when you're working with softer materials, while a locking side handle helps with control and comfort. The tool comes with a five-year warranty, costs $149, and features 4.6 out of 5 stars based on more than 200 customer reviews.
11 Amp 4 ½-Inch Small Angle Grinder
There are different types of power grinders on the market, and while many of them share a few uses, each serves its own dedicated purpose and application. Of the numerous types of power grinders, one of the most popular is the angle grinder. These devices are commonly used for things like cutting metal in fabrication shops, polishing car body panels, and removing rust from old parts. You can typically switch out the wheels based on the type of job you're tackling, meaning whether you need a soft polishing wheel or an abrasive sander, an angle grinder could be a solid choice for the job.
The Milwaukee 11 Amp Corded 4 ½-inch Small Angle Grinder with Lock-On Paddle Switch would be a solid buy for welders, mechanics, and construction workers, as well as for various other types of tradespeople and DIYers. The tool's 11-amp motor is capable of producing up to 11,000 rpm for efficient and robust work, while the 2-inch grip is designed to be comfortable to use, even for all-day jobs. The lock-on paddle switch helps prevent hand fatigue, while an electronic clutch helps prolong the product's life.
The grinder features a 100% tool-free design, meaning you can swap between various accessories quickly and easily without using an Allen wrench or any other tool. The 11-amp angle grinder comes with one contractor's bag, one grinding wheel, a side handle for stability, and a type-27 guard to protect yourself and your surroundings while using the tool. It costs $119 and features 4.6 out of 5 stars based on nearly 300 user reviews.
15 Amp 7 ¼-Inch Tilt-Lok Circular Saw
When it comes to cutting large pieces of lumber like plywood and two-by-fours, a circular saw is one of the best options. They're relatively easy to maneuver and operate, and they allow you to cut lumber and, depending on the blade type, other materials for various projects, jobs, and hobbies. Circular saws are some of the most popular and useful types of tools for woodworking, and they can be especially handy for anything from home improvement projects to even professional construction jobs.
The Milwaukee 15 Amp 7 ¼-Inch Tilt-Lok Circular Saw With Hard Case would be worth considering for DIYers, pros, homeowners, or anyone who tackles occasional woodworking projects. With what Milwaukee claims to be the best power-to-weight ratio in the industry, the saw is relatively lightweight and easy to maneuver. And thanks to the eight-position locking handle, you can use the 15-amp saw in a vast number of positions and for various cuts, making it a versatile choice for hobbyists or anyone who wants to avoid buying numerous other types of saws for different cuts.
The 15-amp motor is good for a robust 3.25 horsepower, while the 9-foot-long power cord allows for a respectable range of movement. The kit comes with a five-year warranty and includes the saw, a solid carrying case, one blade wrench, and one blade. It costs $149 and is backed up by an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars based on nearly 500 customer reviews.
12 Amp ¾-Inch Stroke SAWZALL Reciprocating Saw
The unfortunate thing about a lot of jobs and hobbies is that you can have a decent collection of tools, and you still may end up having to buy or borrow a new one to ultimately get the job done. That often applies to cutting tools in particular, as there are numerous tasks that require you to cut something at awkward angles or in tight spots that standard tools like circular saws just can't reach. In those cases, a reciprocating saw can provide a lot of extra utility.
The Milwaukee 12 Amp ¾-Inch Stroke SAWZALL Reciprocating Saw with Hard Case would be a solid buy for home mechanics, professional tradespeople, DIYers, and casual hobbyists. The 12-amp motor is capable of delivering up to 3,000 strokes per minute, while the ¾-inch stroke supplies ample cutting control for numerous applications.
A quik-lok blade clamping mechanism enables rapid and tool-free blade replacements, while internal counterweights help balance the tool and make it easier to use. The saw's grip features an ergonomic handle for enhanced comfort, and the entire tool is backed up by Milwaukee's five-year warranty. The kit includes the saw itself and a protective carrying case. It costs $119 and features 4.9 out of 5 stars based on nearly 100 user reviews.
Variable Temperature Heat Gun
Heat guns are less popular and less recognizable than standard tools like drills, saws, and hammers. That doesn't make them any less useful or important, though. In reality, heat guns are extremely practical tools, and it's common to see them in industries like automotive repair, auto body repair, vinyl work, and more. Their looks and functions are similar to a hair dryer; however, heat guns produce temperatures substantially hotter than a normal hair dryer, and they're used for things like softening rubber and plastic for molding, or stripping old layers of paint.
The Milwaukee Variable Temperature Heat Gun with LED Digital Display would be a worthy addition to any pro or DIY toolkit. Capable of producing temperatures between 90- and 1,050-degrees Fahrenheit, the Milwaukee heat gun is ideal for a wide range of jobs and tasks. Use it to soften and remove old gasket material or strip old layers of paint before a restoration.
The variable trigger allows you to maintain precise control of your work, while an LED digital display helps you keep track of the temperature for accurate heating. The heating mechanism is encased in ceramic for long-lasting performance, and a light-weight design ensures that the device is easy to use, even during extended sessions. The gun features an easy-grip handle for enhanced comfort, while a 5-foot power cord provides a respectable range of movement. It comes with a five-year warranty, costs $199, and has 4.5 out of 5 stars based on dozens of customer reviews.
½-Inch Impact Wrench with Rocker Switch
When it comes to power tools, impact wrenches are some of the most versatile and useful devices you can own. They're similar to hammer drills in that they use a combination of rotational force and linear hammer movements to produce large amounts of torque for tightening or removing fasteners. However, in contrast to drills and drill drivers, impact wrenches have a square drive where you can attach sockets. Common drive sizes include ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch. Impact wrenches are an incredibly common sight in automotive industries, with ½-inch drive guns frequently used to remove wheel lug nuts, while smaller ⅜- and ¼-inch drive devices are ideal for various other repair and maintenance jobs.
The Milwaukee ½-Inch Impact Wrench with Rocker Switch and Detent Pin Socket Retention would be an excellent buy for home mechanics or DIYers. The ½-inch drive impact wrench produces up to 300 lb-ft of torque, making it powerful enough to handle everything from lug nut removal to heavy-duty suspension work. The 7-amp motor is capable of spinning at up to 1,800 rpm and producing 2,600 impacts per minute (ipm) for robust and quick work.
A rocker switch allows you to switch between forward and reverse quickly, while a detent pin helps keep your sockets secure and safe while you work. The ergonomic handle contributes to fatigue-free use and the 8-foot power cord helps increase mobility. The impact wrench costs $199, comes with a five-year manufacturer's warranty, and features 4.6 out of 5 stars based on nearly 200 user reviews.
Why did we choose these Milwaukee corded tools?
We chose to include these corded Milwaukee products based on a few criteria: price, product features, and user reviews. First, we searched for tools that come with relatively affordable price tags. While Milwaukee power tools aren't the cheapest products on the market, it's still possible to find solid deals, and for this list, we chose to search for products below $200. Each item covered here falls below that price point, and a couple of the tools we discussed are closer to the $100-mark than our budget cutoff-number.
Next, we looked for corded devices that provide real-world utility for users of various backgrounds and interests. Each tool on this list is useful in various ways, and every item covered here can be extremely handy in numerous trades, projects, and applications. Finally, we wanted to showcase tools that real users describe as being high quality and powerful. Each product covered here has at least 4.5 out of 5 stars based on numerous reviews, and we gave priority to items customers describe as robust and of great value.
That said, remember that your experience may not be the same — buying and using tools is subjective, and different people have distinct preferences. Remember to do your own research to determine your needs before buying tools, and don't forget to consider whether corded or battery-powered devices will work best for you. Taking a few minutes to think about those things can help you get the tool you need the first time and avoid unnecessary returns and hassles.