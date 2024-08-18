6 Of The Best Milwaukee Tools For Beginners

When you are starting out with power tools, it can be overwhelming to figure out what you should add to your collection. Milwaukee sells a vast array of tools with different motors. Additionally, there are three different battery systems — some of which have different battery types. It can be confusing which direction to go and what kind of tools you'll need to purchase that will be the most useful for you.

In this list, there is a mix of brushed and brushless tools. Brushed power tools tend to be a bit cheaper — however, you may find that you'll need to put more maintenance into the motor later down the line. Brushless tools are more expensive but are said to need little to no maintenance. Additionally, popular tools like drills come in both Milwaukee's M12 and M18 battery lines. More aggressive power tools that need extra power can be found in the MX FUEL line. In the end, it's up to you what kind of motor or battery system you purchase.

Based on thorough research of product page user ratings and reviews, professional tool reviews, and other information avenues, here are six of the best Milwaukee tools for beginners. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the bottom of the article.

