Everything To Know About Milwaukee's Quik-Lok Attachment System
Multi-tools are useful instruments that can be found in most home garages and workshops. However, they have become more than a functional compact design with multiple tools statically placed within like a Leatherman. Now, there are multiple functions that allow you to use a single body and easily switch out of the head of the tool, so you don't have to change tools and batteries constantly. Techtronic Industries' Ryobi's 18V brushless oscillating tool is a prime example because you can switch the blades for a sander or a grout remover, making it an extremely versatile tool.
The same can be said for Milwaukee's Quik-Lok attachment system, which eliminates the need to own multiple types of tools. Milwaukee has created an interchangeable line of outdoor equipment with a cordless base that runs off of the M18 battery line. This line is one of three battery systems, which means if you invest in the Quik-Lok system, you'll also be opening yourself up to use many of Milwaukee's best-rated power tools.
What to know about Milwaukee Quik-Lok
Milwaukee's Quik-Lok system is an innovative design made up of landscaping power tools, all powered by a single cordless M18 Fuel power head. These M18 Fuel tools are built with brushless motors to allow for a longer lifespan and less maintenance — brushed motors require the replacement of brushes every two to seven years. Beyond the power head, there are several other attachments designed for various styles of outdoor work.
Switching the tool is easy as well. Before removing or installing a tool, though, make sure to remove the battery for your safety. To install the tool, line up the arrow on the attachment's pole to the arrow on the power head's shaft and push it in. You'll hear a click when the tool is in place, and then you'll secure it with the lock knob. To remove the tool, loosen the lock knob and push the release button.
To start using the Quik-Lok system, you'll need to purchase one of the starter kits. You have the option between the M18 Fuel String Trimmer with Quik-Lok for $229 at Home Depot or the M18 Fuel 10-inch Pole Saw with Quik-Lok for $299 at Home Depot. Both of these tools have exceptionally high ratings from thousands of reviewers. After purchasing the starter set, you can start adding the attachments.
Shopping for Milwaukee Quik-Lok attachments
There are numerous Milwaukee Quik-Lok attachments available. When it's time to trim your bushes or cut down some small tree limbs, Quik-Lok has the hedge trimmer and pole saw attachments. These two tools range between $170-$180. Another attachment that would come in handy when using these cutting tools is the three-foot extension attachment, which costs $70. Note that the side that attaches the tool works the same way as the attachment style on the power head.
To help keep your lawn tidy, there is a string trimmer, an edger, and a brush cutter. The price for these three lawn tools ranges from $120 to $150. When it's time to clear dirt and other lawn debris off various surfaces, you can use the rubber broom and the bristle brush. These two tools are the priciest of all the Quik-Lok tools coming in between $280-$300. Each of these attachments received at least a 4.6 out of five rating from thousands of buyers who have purchased and actively used the tools. There are a few new Quik-Lok attachments that were not mentioned in this article, so you may want to take a look at Milwaukee to see if another tool might work for you.
Milwaukee Quik-Lok disadvantages
However, there are always going to be disadvantages to such a versatile tool that can separate it from its main source of power. According to Pro Tool Reviews, though not too much of a big deal, whenever you're trying to insert an attachment, there may be times when it won't lock right away, and you're going to find yourself having to move it around until you hear that final click. The review site also mentions that there are no universal attachments available, so the only tools that can be used with the power head are the Quik-Lok attachments. This means that you have to invest in the system to reap the benefits of owning the power head.
Users have also complained about the poles getting stuck to the power head. One Reddit user stated that their heavier attachments, like the brushes, get stuck due to their weight, causing the tool to bend. He did find that if he laid it down on the ground and then pulled, the tool had less tension and came out easier. Other than that, though, there hasn't been much in the way of negative reviews.