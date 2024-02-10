Everything To Know About Milwaukee's Quik-Lok Attachment System

Milwaukee's Quik-Lok system is an innovative design made up of landscaping power tools, all powered by a single cordless M18 Fuel power head. These M18 Fuel tools are built with brushless motors to allow for a longer lifespan and less maintenance — brushed motors require the replacement of brushes every two to seven years. Beyond the power head, there are several other attachments designed for various styles of outdoor work.

Switching the tool is easy as well. Before removing or installing a tool, though, make sure to remove the battery for your safety. To install the tool, line up the arrow on the attachment's pole to the arrow on the power head's shaft and push it in. You'll hear a click when the tool is in place, and then you'll secure it with the lock knob. To remove the tool, loosen the lock knob and push the release button.

To start using the Quik-Lok system, you'll need to purchase one of the starter kits. You have the option between the M18 Fuel String Trimmer with Quik-Lok for $229 at Home Depot or the M18 Fuel 10-inch Pole Saw with Quik-Lok for $299 at Home Depot. Both of these tools have exceptionally high ratings from thousands of reviewers. After purchasing the starter set, you can start adding the attachments.