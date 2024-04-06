4 Cheap Accessories That Will Turn Your Cordless Drill Into A Vehicle Polisher
Good things don't necessarily last a long time. The showroom shine on your car's paintwork, for one, fades along with its protective clearcoat due to UV radiation exposure from parking your car outdoors. It happens even for those blessed with closed garages, thanks to the millions of micro-scratches that accumulate over time.
Professional car detailing is the easiest way to restore your car to the showroom finish, but it is prohibitively expensive. Taking the DIY route to polishing and waxing, on the other hand, is a relatively cheaper alternative. However, the specialized tools required are often too costly for one-off jobs, such as headlight restoration and removing scratches on a single panel.
But there is hope — a car polisher is fundamentally a cordless drill with some accessories. Fortunately, we aren't the only ones to have figured this out, and there's a world of off-the-shelf attachments available to turn your humble cordless drill into a veritable car detailing gadget.
Here are some of the cheapest cordless drill accessories to restore your car's factory shine without breaking the bank.
Caveat emptor: Don't expect the world!
Let's get this clear right at the outset—forcing your cordless drill to cosplay as a polishing tool only makes sense if your primary concern is basic paintwork correction. You're barking up the wrong tree if you seek to detail your car with any degree of precision or comfort. Converting a drill for small polishing jobs is one thing, but waxing an entire car with this makeshift arrangement is a rather physically taxing and unpleasant affair.
There's a good reason why the rotating mass of a dedicated car polisher is located as close as possible to the tool grip. Doing so reduces wobble and makes the tool easier to control. However, a polishing attachment slapped onto a cordless drill protrudes several additional inches in comparison. This causes the tool to vibrate, often violently, which makes the car detailing process painful and harder to control.
It's not all about comfort and ergonomics, either. Cheap tools are ironically harder on inexperienced detailers. On the contrary, pricey dual-action (DA) polishing machines are beginner-friendly because they reduce the chances of inadvertently burning the vehicle's clearcoat. Their tendency to harmlessly oscillate in place upon using excessive pressure also makes them practically idiotproof.
However, the rotary motion of the cheaper polishing attachments combined with the inexperience of the operator significantly increases the risk of damaging paintwork with a drill. To put this into perspective, it takes an experienced detailer to use a dedicated rotary polisher safely. A cordless drill polishing attachment is even less beginner-friendly.
Cheap and cheerful drill attachment kits
Considering the aforementioned limitations of drill polisher attachments, you are better off choosing a manageable 3-inch polishing attachment for your cordless drill over the larger 6-inch variety. Smaller diameter polishing wheels may take longer to get the job done, but they also tend to vibrate less than their 6-inch counterparts while also handling headlights and smaller panels well. This is the happy middle ground we recommend to first-timers.
Each inexpensive buffing and polishing kit comes with a hook-and-loop backed polishing wheel, an arbor attachment that secures the wheel to your drill chuck, and an assortment of polishing pads as well as buffing disks that can be slapped onto the wheel. We recommend buying a spare polishing wheel for large jobs because the hook-and-loop system isn't durable. Over time, there's a risk of buffing discs flying off and exposing your paintwork to the abrasive backing on the wheel.
Technically, you can buy the polishing wheel and the M14 arbor attachment and pair them with higher-quality polishing pads and buffing discs, but you won't get the same value as a decent polishing kit. Furthermore, spending more on quality pads and discs isn't ideal because it brings the total cost dangerously close to a corded Black+Decker polishing tool. A dedicated polisher is honestly a better alternative at that point.
Spend wisely, and don't forget that this is supposed to be a cheap attachment for a spare cordless drill.
Dual-action polishing on a budget
Remember how we had explained the irony of rotary action polishers being cheap but hostile for beginners, whereas the expensive dual action counterparts are practically idiot-proof? Well, Meguiar's dual-action polisher combines the best of both worlds by borrowing the ease of a dual-action polisher with the cost-effectiveness of a drill attachment.
Although it's as expensive as the cheapest rotary polishers at $39, this drill attachment eliminates the steep learning curve associated with cheaper polishing attachments.
The dual-action nature of Meguiar's polishing solution makes it easy to achieve a cleaner surface finish by reducing the risk of hologramming, buffer trails, swirl marks, and other detailing defects. We don't recommend springing for this drill attachment if all you wish to do is buff out scratches or restore headlights. However, this is well worth the extra cash if you plan on undertaking larger polishing and buffing tasks.
Unlike cheaper polishing attachments, Meguiar's dual-action polisher cannot be paired with any old cordless drill. That's because the mechanism responsible for generating the multi-axis rotary movement typical of dual-action systems does so with the help of internal gears. This, however, comes at the cost of transmission losses. Although Meguiar's recommends corded drills, you can still use it with a fairly powerful and efficient cordless drill, preferably those sporting brushless motors. Anything less, and you're sacrificing polishing power.
Precision polishing attachments
This part of the list is relevant to even those with a dedicated dual-action polisher. Professional auto detailers use multiple rotary polishers, some of which are dedicated micro polishers sporting tiny 1.25-inch to 2-inch polishing pads. These specialized tools are designed to reach in and around badges, trim pieces, sharp corners, and other nooks and crannies. However, buying an additional dedicated polisher for this application doesn't make sense for DIY detailing enthusiasts – even for those with deep pockets.
Fortunately, you can turn a spare cordless drill into a micro rotary polisher. And there are two ways you can go about this task. The first route involves the cheapest route of buying a micro buffing and polishing kit, which includes half as well as one-inch hook-and-loop rotary discs to go along with a healthy supply of consumable pads in matching sizes.
This setup is fine for quick detailing jobs in tight spots, but the extra cash spent on a DeWalt FlexTorq flexible drill shaft provides far better polishing control and ergonomics for longer and more complicated jobs. This might seem expensive compared to $8 alternatives from China, but the bearings in cheap flex shafts tend to break down in a few sessions. Spend more now to avoid wasting even more money on multiple cheap alternatives that break in a few hours.
3M Ultra headlight restoration kit
Polycarbonate is used to make all sorts of optics ranging from spectacle lenses to car headlights. It's lighter and more durable than glass, but it tends to turn yellow over time upon exposure to the ultraviolet radiation component of sunlight. Not surprisingly, yellowed and hazy headlights are an inevitable part of driving an old car. However, all it takes is a power drill, some polishing discs, buffing pads, various abrasive compounds, masking tape, and a whole lot of other accessories to get the job done.
If that sounded both tedious and daunting (not to mention expensive) to figure out on your own, 3M has you covered. The 3M Ultra Headlight Restoration Kit is designed to work with any cordless drill, and it comes with all the correct grades of high-quality polishing discs required to gently and progressively ease out the hazing and discoloration from your headlights and restore their original light output. At just a bit over $15, this kit provides an unbeatable blend of quality tools and consumables at a great price.
Methodology
We have chosen these diverse types of cordless drill polishing accessories based on the unique requirements that vary from one user to another. For example, we have recommended generic brand polishing accessories for one-off use cases, such as scratch removal, where price is more important than durability or features. User reviews for relevant Amazon listings have been considered to gauge the suitability of such accessories, while also borrowing from the author's practical experience with such tools.
We have also insisted on recommending reputed brands for complicated detailing applications where performance, reliability, and features matter. This includes a combination of products tested by the author himself, alongside well-reviewed products that find favor with both professional and user reviews. Each recommendation in this list balances price, performance, and features depending on the nature of the detailing application.