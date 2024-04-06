4 Cheap Accessories That Will Turn Your Cordless Drill Into A Vehicle Polisher

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Good things don't necessarily last a long time. The showroom shine on your car's paintwork, for one, fades along with its protective clearcoat due to UV radiation exposure from parking your car outdoors. It happens even for those blessed with closed garages, thanks to the millions of micro-scratches that accumulate over time.

Professional car detailing is the easiest way to restore your car to the showroom finish, but it is prohibitively expensive. Taking the DIY route to polishing and waxing, on the other hand, is a relatively cheaper alternative. However, the specialized tools required are often too costly for one-off jobs, such as headlight restoration and removing scratches on a single panel.

But there is hope — a car polisher is fundamentally a cordless drill with some accessories. Fortunately, we aren't the only ones to have figured this out, and there's a world of off-the-shelf attachments available to turn your humble cordless drill into a veritable car detailing gadget.

Here are some of the cheapest cordless drill accessories to restore your car's factory shine without breaking the bank.