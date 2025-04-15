5 Underrated Tools You Can Find From DeWalt
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the global race for power tool world domination, DeWalt has long been a contender at the top. With roots in the United States, DeWalt remains a bastion of American innovation. While it does source many of its components from other parts of the world, it shares that some of its tools are still proudly made locally. Whether you're looking for affordable tools or high-tech ones that can impress visitors to your personal garage or professional workshop, DeWalt has consistently produced great quality products that belong in almost everyone's tool box.
Given how popular DeWalt is as a tool brand, there are definitely thousands of reviews for many of its products. And while it has discontinued a lot of beloved tools in the past, DeWalt continues to add new ones to its line up. With such a big portfolio, it can be easy for fans of the manufacturer to miss on some interesting or potentially useful finds.
These days, DeWalt hasn't slowed down with producing tools, whether it is in terms of performance or unique features, that some people seem to be gatekeeping. So, we've decided to round up some highly-rated options that have sort of flown under the radar, which you can consider adding to your collection. To learn more about how they've made it to the list, you can scroll over to the end of the article. But, if you're ready to start being the early adopters, here are some to consider.
DeWalt Professional Tool Belt Organizer
What better way to show your support for your favorite tool brand than to wear it? And no, we're not talking about just a t-shirt, but a functional tool belt organizer. On average, around a thousand Amazon users have given the DeWalt Professional Tool Belt Organizer and its accompanying add-on pouches an average of 4.6 stars. Priced at $114, the Tool Rig with Suspenders come in the iconic black and yellow DeWalt colors to match the rest of your arsenal. Weighing only about 3 pounds, it has a 5.5-inch width belt and suspenders for added support. In addition, DeWalt lets you purchase additional ones separately. For $34, DeWalt's Single Pouch, which is Made in the USA, adds another dozen pockets for just another 1.6 pounds of weight.
For people who use impact drivers a lot, the DeWalt Impact Holster goes for $22.52, but you can shave off a few bucks if you decide to get it in a pack of two or four. On the other hand, if you love a good drill, the DeWalt Drill Holster sells for $18. But if you think the whole rig is a little overkill for your needs, you do have the option to just get the DeWalt Belt with Tool Pouch instead, which you can get for a little under $40. With 13 pockets designed to hold nails, screws, and other little items, it's great for people who just don't want to fumble around for these things.
DeWalt 20V MAX SDS Plus Rotary Hammer Drill
For people who have already invested in one of DeWalt's battery systems, like the 20V Max, the DeWalt 20V Max SDS Plus Rotary Hammer Drill might be something that you should consider. With a little over 900 reviews on Amazon, most people think it was worth the just under $200 price tag and gave it around 4.6 stars on average. Apart from being cordless and brushless, this 5/8-inch DeWalt tool gives you the option to use it as either a drill or hammer drill, and it does both functions splendidly due to a couple of reasons.
With up to 1.4 Joules of impact, this DeWalt hammer drill can easily work with concrete. Additionally, it has vibration reduction features that make it more comfortable for long periods of use. With a maximum rotational speed of 1,100 RPM, it has a drilling capacity of around 0.5-inch for metal and 1-inch for wood. Plus, it only weighs 4.6 pounds, so it's not insanely heavy to carry around on your belt when not in use.
If you do decide to get this and care about things like OSHA compliance, DeWalt mentions that it is also compatible with other products in its line up that can help. Designed to work specifically with this, the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Dust Extractor has a HEPA filter that can manage the dust. In addition, you'll want to get the DeWalt Dust Shroud Attachment, which retails for $22.99, to attach them.
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Ratchet
Out of 700 reviews, the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Ratchet has acquired a pretty good average rating of 4.7 stars. In fact, 88% of reviewers have even given it five stars, which goes to show that most people think it does a pretty good job. Retailing for $199, it has the capability to go from 3/8 to 1/2-inches square drives with ease. It also has a forward and reverse switch and variable trigger. Boasting a no-load RPM of up to 300, this cordless ratchet will have no problem fixing your tight bolts. Designed to be durable with its sealed head, you also don't need to worry about bringing it too close to oils in your garage.
A relatively compact item, it measures 1.25 feet in length and weighs similar to a 15-inch MacBook Air at 3.1 pounds. Despite its size, this DeWalt tool can generate torque that goes up to 75 ft-lbs. Plus, it has an LED light that can add brightness to your workspace. Lastly, it has the trigger lock safety feature, which gives you some added peace of mind. But take note, you'll need to buy the 20V Max XR battery system separately. Priced at $149, the 20V MAX XR Lithium-Ion Batteries and Fast Charger Starter Kit also has a lot of fans with an 4.7 star average rating across 2,400 plus reviews. Apart from the 6 Ah and 4 Ah batteries, it comes with the charger and a bag for storage.
DeWalt ATOMIC Compact Series 20V Max Pin Nailer
One of the more expensive options on this list, the DeWalt Brushless and Cordless Pin Nailer, retails for $220. Holding an average rating of 4.6 stars from a little under 600 Amazon users, DeWalt shares that it can drive two thousand nails on a single charge of its 2.0 Ah DeWalt 20V Max battery. Designed to work with 23 Ga. pin nails, you have the option to use a slew of fasteners from 5/8-inches to 1-½-inches with no problems.
Measuring 8.3 by 9.2-inches and weighing 4.56 pounds, or around the weight of two quart juice cartons, this DeWalt pin nailer is a reasonably compact tool that is great for those long days of securing things. Although for its price, it's not bad to expect more features, and DeWalt does deliver in a couple of ways. First, it has an LED warning indicator to tell you if it's running out of nails, so you have time to reload. Second, it has a built-in jam release feature. Third, it lets you adjust the depth without needing to fumble around your toolbox.
If you don't already own one yet, you should also account for the added cost of the DeWalt 20V MAX Battery. On Amazon, you can get a pair of the 2.0 Ah battery, which has a 4.6-star rating from more than 9,400 people, for only $58.70. Or, you can get the DeWalt 20V 2.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Pack with Charger for only $57.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Drill/Driver Kit
Priced at $249, the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Drill/Driver Kit boasts an average 4.8-star rating from more than 700 Amazon reviewers. With two speed settings, including one that can go as fast as 2,000 RPM, it also has a variable trigger. According to DeWalt, it has a 300 watt maximum power, plus half inch metal drilling capacity and chuck size. With a 6.37-inch width, its small head can be a godsend and won't keep you from drilling in those tight spaces.
Among its other ergonomic benefits, it also has a 70 Lumen LED light with multiple settings and an auto-shut off feature. Because of this, it can be a good companion if you find yourself working in the dark frequently. With over 90% of buyers giving it five stars, it's generally praised for being built well, having a long working time, and the ability to dim the light to your preference.
And the great thing? Apart from the cordless drill/driver, this kit already includes two batteries, the charger, and a belt hook, so you have everything you already need to get started. While it doesn't affect performance, DeWalt also mentions that it is also compatible with the Tool ConnectSite Manager app, which is ideal for people looking to buy it for professional use. That said, you will need to get the DeWalt Tool Connect Chip separately.
Why we think these DeWalt tools are underrated
To select these tools, we looked at DeWalt product offers with at least 600 to around a thousand reviews on Amazon. While these aren't exactly considered unknown products, they are relatively less popular than many of the existing DeWalt portfolio, which can have reviews in the dozens of thousands. In addition, these offer enough feedback to have a good view of the product's consistency in their manufacturing quality. In the same vein, this quantity provided enough details on what customers loved or didn't like about the specific tool.
Although, just because they're relatively less popular, it doesn't mean they fall short in terms of performance. In this list, we made sure to only include products that have an average rating of at least 4.5 stars. We also avoided any products that may have been tagged as frequently returned. While it did not affect their placement, we also included possible add-ons and compatible tools that can make some of these products more convenient to use. Lastly, we mentioned when the prices meant the tools could be used on their own or if you need to invest in DeWalt batteries to make them functional.