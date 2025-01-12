DeWalt 20V Max Vs. 20V Max XR Batteries: What's The Difference?

More than 100 years have passed since Raymond DeWalt founded the tool manufacturing outfit that bears his surname. While that company has operated with backing from the Stanley Black & Decker shingle since the 1960s, in the years since DeWalt patented his iconic radial arm saw — then the world's first — tools decked in the brand's distinctive black and gold livery have become some of the most trusted among worksite pros and DIYers alike.

The lineup of tools donned in the DeWalt black and gold has grown dramatically since the company's early days and has come to include a handful of legitimately high-tech devices, as well as a few models that are just downright weird. As the company has continued the push for innovation in its various power tool offerings, it's continued to do so with the batteries that power them as well.

A case could be made that DeWalt branded power packs are currently as strong and reliable as any manufactured in the company's vaunted history. There are, however, also more options than ever available to power your DeWalt device, with the brand's cordless 20V lineup proving a popular choice among consumers. Even among the Lithium Ion batteries made to power DeWalt's cordless 20V tools, you've got a couple of options to choose from, with the 20V Max and 20V XR batteries built to run different levels of powered devices at varying runtimes. Here's a brief look at what sets these DeWalt battery packs apart from each other.

