DeWalt 20V Max Vs. 20V Max XR Batteries: What's The Difference?
More than 100 years have passed since Raymond DeWalt founded the tool manufacturing outfit that bears his surname. While that company has operated with backing from the Stanley Black & Decker shingle since the 1960s, in the years since DeWalt patented his iconic radial arm saw — then the world's first — tools decked in the brand's distinctive black and gold livery have become some of the most trusted among worksite pros and DIYers alike.
The lineup of tools donned in the DeWalt black and gold has grown dramatically since the company's early days and has come to include a handful of legitimately high-tech devices, as well as a few models that are just downright weird. As the company has continued the push for innovation in its various power tool offerings, it's continued to do so with the batteries that power them as well.
A case could be made that DeWalt branded power packs are currently as strong and reliable as any manufactured in the company's vaunted history. There are, however, also more options than ever available to power your DeWalt device, with the brand's cordless 20V lineup proving a popular choice among consumers. Even among the Lithium Ion batteries made to power DeWalt's cordless 20V tools, you've got a couple of options to choose from, with the 20V Max and 20V XR batteries built to run different levels of powered devices at varying runtimes. Here's a brief look at what sets these DeWalt battery packs apart from each other.
DeWalt 20V Max batteries
We'll start with DeWalt's 20V Max Lithium Ion batteries, if only because the rechargeable power packs are the first step up from the brand's now discontinued lineup of 18V tools. At this point in time, the 20V lineup is primed to grow every bit as vast, and just like the 18V tools, their batteries are largely interchangeable between devices. Per DeWalt, the 20V Max batteries power devices use a brushed motor and are available in 3ah, 4ah, and 5ah models, which theoretically run for 3 hours, 4 hours and 5 hours at a stretch, respectively.
As noted, those batteries should power any DeWalt tool or charger that is branded with the 20V Max label, so it's really up to you when it comes to which of the power packs best suit your needs. As for the 3ah and 4ah models, while their runtimes might differ, DeWalt claims that each of the battery ranges can be fully charged in the space of about 60 minutes, giving you a better than solid turnaround time when you're tackling this job or that.
Regarding the 5ah DeWalt 20V Max batteries, they do indeed offer what might appear to be a considerable upgrade in the runtime department. But that upgrade does come with a caveat, in that they take a little longer to charge than the 3ah and 4ah models. DeWalt claims 5ah batteries take about 90 minutes to reach a full recharge. Even still, that delivers about 30 minutes of extra work time when you're on the job, which could be a dealbreaker for some.
DeWalt 20V Max XR batteries
If you're looking to up your power tool game, DeWalt is happy to meet your needs with its 20V Max XR cordless devices. Per DeWalt, the major difference between its 20V Max and 20V Max XR branded devices is that the latter group upgrades to a brushless motor – which are generally believed to be quieter, more durable, and more efficient than those powered by brushed power sources.
To be clear, the Max XR tools generally do cost a little more than the 20V Max tools, which is well worth considering if you're buying on a budget. The good news is that, if you already have 20V Max batteries, they should power 20V Max XR devices. However, you may not get the same level of performance from those devices as you would utilizing the batteries DeWalt specifically pairs with 20V Max XR tools. Tabbed as the most innovative batteries DeWalt has produced, runtime in particular should increase with its 20V Max XR power packs, as they are only available in 5ah (5 hour) and 8ah (8 hour) models.
As DeWalt claims, the cylindrical 8ah XR Powerpack batteries are unique in that they pass energy through multiple tabs, exceeding the standard cylindrical design in efficiency. Meanwhile, the 5ah Powerstack takes a flat battery, multilayer approach, which reportedly creates a greater conductive area than cylindrical power packs. Per DeWalt, the Max XR batteries are smaller in size, making them ideal for close quarters work. They're reportedly also engineered to minimize heat build up, all of which makes them ideal for use on almost any job you can throw at them.