11 High-Tech DeWalt Tools & Products You Didn't Realize Existed

Anyone in the DIY game, or working in a professional shop or trade environment (mechanics, carpenters and woodworkers, and metal fabricators, for instance) is likely to at least have considered picking up a DeWalt tool at some point. And no matter your preferred cordless system (like Makita or Milwaukee, for example), accessories from DeWalt are sure to creep into your toolbox. There's lots to get excited about in the DeWalt lineup, and with some of the industry's most trusted power tools rolling out to consumers in the company's telltale yellow and black color combination, plenty of knowledgeable users will be hip to much of the brand's overall catalog.

Advertisement

Even so, this company makes such a wide range of tools that it's unlikely anyone outside the company's own branding and R&D departments knows about everything it offers. Some of DeWalt's most impressive tools, accessories, and other products fall outside the purview of the average user. They feature incredible technical details and pack monumental functionality into surprisingly compact or seemingly basic packages.

Whether it's a new take on an old favorite or something completely novel that brings a high-tech edge to your workflow, these DeWalt tools feature some of the brand's most innovative technologies.