A Mini Review Of Harbor Freight's Comically Small Table Saw

Put simply, the Mighty Mite is what many refer to as a hobby table saw — it wasn't made to rip through two-by-fours or plywood, and attempting to do so will result in the blade coming to a complete standstill while the machine hums away, entirely incapable of putting its 1/12th of a single horsepower motor to good use. Rather, this miniature table saw was designed for projects that sit on the crafting end of the spectrum.

My motivation for buying Harbor Freight's miniature table saw boiled down to the need for something that can cut acrylic sheets and trim small, thin bits of wood combined with my complete unwillingness to spend $450 on the Proxxon Table Saw FET – not to mention that the Mighty Mite somehow manages to be substantially smaller than that already small alternative. When you live in an apartment, that's a big deal.

At the time of writing, Harbor Freight doesn't sell the Mighty Mite through its online website; it's an in-store-only offering, but most stores don't carry it, either (not that they'll tell you that). The first two Harbor Freight shops I visited didn't have the table saw in stock, and I ended up driving to a location 20 minutes away to grab one of the three units it had available. You may be pleased to know that Harbor Freight places the Mighty Mite in the same area as the regular table saws (Aisle 1), and it's all the more comical when you see it displayed on the rack amid its regular-sized brethren.