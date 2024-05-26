An Auto Hammer Is A Tool You'll Wish You Had Sooner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A hammer isn't a tool that seems like it needs to be improved, as it has existed in various forms for a long time. It's one of those tools that's so durable that when something goes wrong — a bent nail or hurt finger, for instance — we generally know it's our fault, not the tool. But, when doing plenty of hammering in different types of spaces, it soon becomes clear there are few areas where some rapid, automatic assistance from a top power tool manufacturer might be appreciated. Enter the auto hammer, which is exactly what it sounds like.

An auto hammer is simply an electric hammer that can deliver significant striking force to nails using a rapidly firing piston (not to be confused with pneumatic nailers, electric chisels, or rotary hammers). They're typically battery-powered, feature rotating heads for different hammering angles, and offer precise nail driving with a piston firing thousands of times per minute. While an auto hammer can be used for regular hammering if you simply don't feel like doing it manually, many of them are actually intended for dimly lit spots, hard-to-reach areas above, and confined spaces with angles where it's otherwise difficult to swing forcefully. But this doesn't mean your regular hammer has to worry about heading to the garage sale anytime soon.