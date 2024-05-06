Who Makes Harbor Freight's Rotary Hammer Drills & How Much Do They Cost?

The Bauer 20V ½ in. SDS-PLUS Type Rotary Hammer is the cheapest Harbor Freight hammer drill. The tool costs $79.99, but it does not include a battery. Purchasing a battery and a charger will cost you nearly $100 more. The store stocks one additional battery-powered rotary hammer drill. It's also made by Bauer, has a 1-inch chuck, and costs $10 more than its ½-inch sibling.

Harbor Freight's remaining rotary hammer drill selection is corded, and one of the best values is the Bauer 8.5 Amp 1 in. SDS-PLUS Type Rotary Hammer. It costs $129.99 and has a solid 4.7 out of 5 stars based on customer reviews. Considering the price tags you can find on comparable products from higher-tier brands, the Bauer tool represents considerable savings.

The most expensive Harbor Freight hammer drill is the Hercules 14 Amp 1-⅞ in. SDS-MAX Rotary Hammer. The tool costs $449.99, which is substantially closer to the prices offered by more professional brands than the previous tools covered here. While the Hercules tool is still cheaper than most comparable products from more expensive brands, it may not be worth the investment for the average DIYer. Or, at that price, it might make more sense to spend slightly more for a name-brand product. That said, the Hercules tool is well-rated by Harbor Freight customers. If you're in the market for a rotary hammer drill, you should at least consider Harbor Freight before making your final decision — if you're a member of the store's Inside Track Club, you may even be able to get a discount on your Harbor Freight hammer drill.