Who Makes Harbor Freight's Rotary Hammer Drills & How Much Do They Cost?
Harbor Freight is one of America's most popular destinations for gearheads and gadget lovers. That's for good reason, too, as the store stocks a vast inventory of budget-friendly tools for various hobbies, trades, and DIY projects. Whether you're a professional tradesperson or a casual DIYer, Harbor Freight offers quality tools at low prices, including high-level items like rotary hammer drills. These versatile devices are popular tools for professionals and hobbyists alike, and they're designed for drilling, chiseling, screwing, and hammering things like concrete, stone, and ceramic tiles.
Harbor Freight stocks eight different rotary hammer drills, with price tags ranging from $80 to $450. Most of these items are produced by Bauer, one of Harbor Freight's many in-house brands. The remaining Harbor Freight hammer drills come from Hercules, another one of the budget store's solid tool lines. Each product is highly rated by Harbor Freight customers, and many have been featured in YouTube tool review videos. While the most expensive rotary hammer drill sold by Harbor Freight may not be worth it when compared to more popular power tool brands like DeWalt and Milwaukee, the remaining items come with much lower price tags and could be solid options for entry-level pros and DIYers.
How much does a Harbor Freight rotary hammer drill cost?
The Bauer 20V ½ in. SDS-PLUS Type Rotary Hammer is the cheapest Harbor Freight hammer drill. The tool costs $79.99, but it does not include a battery. Purchasing a battery and a charger will cost you nearly $100 more. The store stocks one additional battery-powered rotary hammer drill. It's also made by Bauer, has a 1-inch chuck, and costs $10 more than its ½-inch sibling.
Harbor Freight's remaining rotary hammer drill selection is corded, and one of the best values is the Bauer 8.5 Amp 1 in. SDS-PLUS Type Rotary Hammer. It costs $129.99 and has a solid 4.7 out of 5 stars based on customer reviews. Considering the price tags you can find on comparable products from higher-tier brands, the Bauer tool represents considerable savings.
The most expensive Harbor Freight hammer drill is the Hercules 14 Amp 1-⅞ in. SDS-MAX Rotary Hammer. The tool costs $449.99, which is substantially closer to the prices offered by more professional brands than the previous tools covered here. While the Hercules tool is still cheaper than most comparable products from more expensive brands, it may not be worth the investment for the average DIYer. Or, at that price, it might make more sense to spend slightly more for a name-brand product. That said, the Hercules tool is well-rated by Harbor Freight customers. If you're in the market for a rotary hammer drill, you should at least consider Harbor Freight before making your final decision — if you're a member of the store's Inside Track Club, you may even be able to get a discount on your Harbor Freight hammer drill.