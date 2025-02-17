10 Tools We Wish DeWalt Never Discontinued

DeWalt brand tools have been around long enough for almost every professional and DIYer to have a favorite story about them. Founded in 1924 by Raymond E. DeWalt — the ingenious mind behind the first radial arm saw — DeWalt has evolved into a great name in the world of power tools. With its signature yellow and black gear, the brand has long symbolized rugged durability and dependable performance, qualities that have been trusted on job sites and in-home workshops for nearly a century.

The company's breakthrough with the radial arm saw revolutionized woodworking and set the stage for a legacy of powerful, precise tools. Over the decades, DeWalt expanded its product range to include everything from impact wrenches to drill/driver kits, constantly pushing the envelope in tool design and functionality.

Yet, even a giant like DeWalt isn't immune to the market's relentless push for change. Despite their reputation, several standout products have been discontinued — much like the fate of DeWalt's 18V battery lines – leaving many enthusiasts wishing these high-performing models were still available. Because the brand manufactures an extensive range of tools, seeing some fall out of rotation seems inevitable. But if these 10 discontinued DeWalt tools were brought back, they would be a welcome addition to any tool chest.

