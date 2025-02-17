10 Tools We Wish DeWalt Never Discontinued
DeWalt brand tools have been around long enough for almost every professional and DIYer to have a favorite story about them. Founded in 1924 by Raymond E. DeWalt — the ingenious mind behind the first radial arm saw — DeWalt has evolved into a great name in the world of power tools. With its signature yellow and black gear, the brand has long symbolized rugged durability and dependable performance, qualities that have been trusted on job sites and in-home workshops for nearly a century.
The company's breakthrough with the radial arm saw revolutionized woodworking and set the stage for a legacy of powerful, precise tools. Over the decades, DeWalt expanded its product range to include everything from impact wrenches to drill/driver kits, constantly pushing the envelope in tool design and functionality.
Yet, even a giant like DeWalt isn't immune to the market's relentless push for change. Despite their reputation, several standout products have been discontinued — much like the fate of DeWalt's 18V battery lines – leaving many enthusiasts wishing these high-performing models were still available. Because the brand manufactures an extensive range of tools, seeing some fall out of rotation seems inevitable. But if these 10 discontinued DeWalt tools were brought back, they would be a welcome addition to any tool chest.
Impact Wrench (DW059HB)
The DeWalt DW059HB 1/2" 18V Cordless Impact Wrench was designed to tackle heavy-duty fastening jobs with ease, boasting an impressive 300 ft-lbs of maximum torque. If you ever struggled with stubborn nuts or bolts, this tool might have been what you needed all along. It featured a Hog Ring Anvil, which made swapping out sockets super easy and quick. Plus, it was built tough with a durable magnesium gear case and an all-metal transmission, so you know it was made to last even if the job got rough.
This tool was what you needed for driving and removing fasteners in wood, metal, or even concrete, making it a versatile addition to any tool kit. It ran on an 18V lithium-ion battery (batteries and charger sold separately), offering the freedom of cordless operation while maintaining that classic DeWalt yellow and black look that's synonymous with quality.
Reviews on this tool are practically a chorus of users wishing they purchased it while it was still in production, due to the inflated cost associated with purchasing it now. And those who own it acknowledge that although it is difficult to change the socket, they would still buy it again. While not something you might use daily, this impact wrench has proven to be an indispensable addition when the occasion calls for it. It's a pity that DeWalt discontinued this gem because, for those who know quality, the DW059HB remains a top pick for getting the job done right.
Compact Drill/Driver Kit (DC720KA)
The DeWalt DC720KA 18V 1/2" Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit proves that great things can come in small, lightweight packages. Designed to fit into tight spaces while minimizing user fatigue, this drill/driver was perfect for those jobs where maneuverability is important. Despite its compact size, it didn't skimp on power thanks to a robust motor and a dual-speed range that helped tailor performance to the task at hand.
One of the highlights of this kit was its 1/2" chuck size, which offered versatility for a wide range of drill bits. It also featured variable speed settings with two distinct speed options, so you could get just the right amount of control whether you're drilling into wood, metal, or even plastic. An integrated LED light made it easier to see what you're working on in dimly lit spaces, ensuring you didn't miss a beat during your projects. This kind of thoughtful design is one of the many reasons why DeWalt's power tools are so highly regarded.
Most users gave this drill/driver a solid 4.9 rating, praising its performance and ease of use. However, some pointed out that the trigger feels a bit off and questioned the overall value of the product. It would be interesting if DeWalt brought this back with a few tweaks, perhaps a more responsive trigger and a better price point to make this compact tool even more appealing for both professionals and DIYers.
Compact Hammerdrill Kit (DC725KA)
If you've ever needed to drill into tough materials like metal or dense wood, this hammerdrill was ready-made for such a task. It was designed to be compact and lightweight, so it easily fit into tight spaces. Designed to reduce fatigue, it weighed in at just around 78 ounces and measured about 14.8 inches tall. It included two 18V batteries, a one-hour charger, and a robust kit box for storage.
The hammerdrill came with a powerful motor and dual speed settings, which meant you could adjust the performance based on what you were working on. The 1/2" chuck gave you the flexibility to use a wide range of drill bits, and the built-in LED light was a handy feature for working in darker areas. With a maximum drilling capacity of 13mm in metal and 26mm in wood, it proved itself as a versatile performer on various surfaces.
We found stories online with users being pretty happy with this tool over the years, often praising its durability. Some mentioned that aside from the eventual need to replace the battery, the tool itself has held up remarkably well. It's a tool that's clearly built to last, and it remains a go-to choice for those who need a reliable hammerdrill that can stand up to heavy-duty work. This is why we wish it was never discontinued.
Wet/Dry Portable Vac (DC515B)
Now, let's talk about a tool that's all about keeping your workspace clean and clear, the DeWalt 18V Cordless 1/2 Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vac. This small but mighty tool was designed to pick up just about everything on your job site, from drywall dust and sawdust to small screws, nails, water, and even wire shavings.
It came with a fuel gallon tank that's easy to empty, thanks to a heavy-duty latch. Plus, it's equipped with a Gore HEPA wet/dry filter that traps 99.97 percent of dust at 0.3 microns, ensuring you get a thorough clean every time. With dual cleanup modes, you can tackle debris using either the front utility nozzle or an extendable rubber hose. The heavy-duty rubber hose is built to last and move with you, while the large on/off switch is conveniently placed so you can control it with one hand.
This tool runs on an 18V Lithium Ion battery, though keep in mind that batteries and the charger are sold separately. Reviews point out that while users love its efficiency and durability, some have found the battery options to be a bit of a letdown, as they aren't interchangeable with other types; the lack of attachments leaves a bit to be desired. Despite these quirks, this vac remains a handy tool for any professional contractor or dedicated DIYer looking for a reliable cleanup solution. No wonder it has a 4.3 rating.
18V Cordless Brad Nailer (DC608K)
This tool offered two operating modes: 'sequential,' for those moments when you need precise nail placement, and 'bump,' for when you're in production mode and need to get the job done fast.
The brad nailer featured a straight magazine that accepts 18-gauge nails ranging from 5/8" to 2", giving you plenty of flexibility for various trim and molding projects. An easy-access nosepiece meant that if a nail jams, you could clear it out without needing extra tools like screwdrivers or wrenches. Safety was also a priority with this tool, thanks to the Trip Lock-Off that disables the trigger when not in use. With a 12-position dial, you could quickly adjust the nail depth without having to reconfigure the tool for each application.
The kit came complete with an 18V XRP battery, charger, a reversible belt hook for easy portability, and a sturdy kit box for storage. Reviewers praised its lightweight design and one-hand operation, noting that a slight trigger press brings the nailer to life and gets the job done beautifully and efficiently. In short, users loved how tasks could be finished with precision, speed, and ease — qualities that are also evident in new DeWalt tools for your project.
Cordless Jig Saw (DC330B)
The DeWalt DC330B Cordless Jig Saw was a tool designed to tackle everything from straight cuts in wood and plastic to more intricate curves in metal or nail-embedded wood. It came with a variable speed range of 0 to 3,000 strokes per minute. A great feature was its all-metal keyless lever-action blade clamp which meant you could change blades quickly and without extra tools required. The all-metal keyless shoe bevel was also cool, offering detents at 0, 15, 30, and 45 degrees for easy bevel cutting. It was a real game-changer if you needed precise angle cuts without spending time adjusting settings between tasks.
Customers consistently praised the DC330B for being well-built, dependable, and versatile enough for various jobs. It was a battery-operated tool with enough horsepower to handle most tasks. Overall, the Jig Saw proved that DeWalt knew how to combine performance and practicality in one compact package, making it surprising to find it on their discontinued product list.
The Jig Saw sports a top-handle design combined with an anti-slip comfort grip, making it easy to control even during extended use. An adjustable dust blower helps keep your work area clear of debris, so you can see exactly where you're cutting. Although this is a tool-only package (batteries and charger sold separately), it still packs a punch with a full one-inch blade stroke length and weighs in at a manageable 5.1 pounds.
Angled Finish Nailer Kit (DC618K)
The DeWalt DC618K Angled Finish Nailer was all about versatility, featuring a 20-degree angled magazine that could hold up to 120 nails. It accepted not only DeWalt nails but most other 20-degree angled finish nails as well. Its engine design allowed the tool to keep pace with your work, providing consistent nail penetration for everything from soft trim or tougher joints.
In 'sequential' mode, you got that extra level of precision for delicate projects, while 'bump' mode ramped up your production speed when you needed to get the job done quickly. The six-position dial was another neat feature that let you easily switch between applications without having to readjust your depth settings every time. And if a nail jammed, the design offered easy access to the nosepiece so you could clear it without reaching for any extra tools. This kit included an 18V XRP battery, a reversible belt hook for portability, a no-mar tip, and even a pair of DeWalt safety glasses. Plus, you'd find a kit box and a one-hour charger in the package, making it ready for work.
Users have mixed reviews on this nailer, with many longtime users praising its durability and reliable performance over the years. Some noted a bit of frustration that DeWalt has moved away from supporting the 18V lineup. Despite a few hiccups, the DC618K was a solid choice for those who value precision, speed, and a bit of nostalgia in their work.
Metal Cutting Circular Saw (DCS372B)
The DeWalt DCS372B 18V Metal Cutting Circular Saw was an industrial-grade tool powered by a robust 400 MWO, 3,700 rpm motor, delivering the kind of power and speed you needed for even the most demanding cuts. You could use it for a wide range of tasks, from working on metal plates and conduits to cold rolled pipe or HVAC sheet metal. This saw was designed to slice through them quickly and cleanly with a 5-1/2" 30T carbide-tipped blade, and exemplified the quality that DeWalt tools are known for.
The high-strength steel shoe not only offered durability but also helped resist chip buildup, keeping the tool in top shape over time. With a disc diameter of 5-1/2 inches and a cordless design powered by a Lithium Ion battery (batteries are sold separately), this saw combined mobility with heavy-duty performance, all wrapped up in that classic DeWalt yellow for instant recognition.
The DCS372B was a tool built for professionals who demanded precision and speed on the job. Its compact design ensured it could be easily maneuvered in various work environments. Customers rave about this saw, expressing genuine awe at its performance and efficiency in tackling their jobs. It was one of those tools that turns a tough job into a task you can breeze through. Among DeWalt's discontinued tools, this customer-favorite product remains sorely missed. Its absence continues to resonate with professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike, who still praise its innovative design and durability.
Compact Worksite Radio (DCR018)
This a tool that brought a bit of fun and functionality to even the toughest job sites. This DeWalt DCR018 Compact Worksite Radio was built to handle the rough conditions of the worksite while also playing your favorite songs. With a heavy-duty roll cage design, it was tough enough to withstand dust, impacts, and other job site hazards, keeping your digital audio devices safe in its built-in storage box.
Unlike many DeWalt products, this radio could be powered by a variety of DeWalt battery packs — 18V, 20V MAX, or even 12V MAX — or you could simply plug it in with an AC power cord. That meant you were never left without a beat, no matter your setup. Another bonus was the USB power port, so while you enjoyed your music, you could also charge your phone or any other USB-compatible device. Plus, there was a 3.5 mm aux input that let you connect additional audio sources. All of these qualities combined are exactly why we wish DeWalt never discontinued it.
Despite the Worksite Radio's rugged design, user reviews have been a bit of a mixed bag. Some folks love how it added a dose of entertainment to the job site, while others noted that its sound quality and radio reception sometimes fell short of expectations. Still, if DeWalt ironed out these issues and brought this product back, it would be a must-have tool for any contractor who values both performance and a little musical relief on long workdays.
Cordless Cut Out Tool (DC550B)
The DeWalt DC550B 18V Cordless Cut Out Tool was what you needed when you wanted to make precise holes quickly. This tool was all about efficiency and featured a tool-free bit change system that let you swap out bits in a flash without reaching for a wrench. Its cordless design ramped up its portability, making it perfect for moving around the job site without being tied down.
Powered by a motor that delivered up to 26,000 rpm, the DC550B effortlessly cut through materials like drywall, plywood, acoustical ceiling tiles, and even light-gauge or non-ferrous metals. The inclusion of a dust-sealed switch was a smart touch that not only boosted durability but also extended the switch's life, even when the tool was used in dustier environments. Ideal for those jobs where you need to cut holes for recessed lighting, electrical boxes, or outlets in drywall, as well as for opening up plywood or cabinets during installation, the DC550B was equally handy for cutting holes in acoustical ceiling tiles for sprinkler systems.
While some reviewers pointed out concerns regarding its durability and battery life, the majority praised the DC550B for its powerful performance and ease of use, earning it a solid 4.3 rating. It's a great example of why many DeWalt tools are highly rated by home mechanics. If DeWalt could fine-tune those minor issues to be able to sell it again, this tool would be an even more compelling asset on any job site.