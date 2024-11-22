6 Highly-Rated DeWalt Tools For Home Mechanics
If you're a home mechanic or a hardcore DIYer, you probably understand the value of quality tools and might even already have a solid collection yourself. However, you likely also know that tools can be pricey, especially those built by brand-name, pro-tier companies. Building your kit on a budget can be challenging, but we live in an era that allows us to buy almost anything on the internet. Most of today's major power tool brands are available through various online stores, and many of them offer products with surprisingly affordable price tags. 1
When it comes to today's most popular power tool brands, DeWalt ranks among the best. The black-and-yellow-themed company is perhaps most well-known for its cordless power tools but makes from basic hand tools to snow blowers and pressure washers. DeWalt has been around since 1924 and started out as an independent tool company. These days, DeWalt is owned by Stanley Black & Decker and builds tools around the world. If you're interested in buying U.S.-made tools specifically, DeWalt offers various products manufactured in the United States using global materials.
If you're a DIYer or home mechanic looking to expand your collection, DeWalt could be a solid option. We checked out the company's online inventory and found six tools that every home mechanic will love. We based our selection on user reviews, price, and application, but we'll dive deeper into our methodology later.
20V cordless ⅜ in. compact impact wrench
DeWalt has a pretty devoted following of enthusiasts who swear by the company's ½-inch drive cordless impact wrenches. The devices are exceptionally powerful, thanks to high-torque motors, and extremely versatile, due to the cordless, interchangeable battery system. In fact, DeWalt ½-inch drive cordless impacts are among the most powerful cordless impact wrenches on the market today. However, just because the company is known for its ½-inch drive impacts doesn't mean you should sleep on its ⅜-inch versions.
The DeWalt ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless ⅜ in. Impact Wrench packs quite a punch and could make a solid addition to any home mechanic's tool kit. The compact device measures just under five inches in length, making it highly versatile for getting into tight spaces and zipping off fasteners with ease. It's capable of producing up to 450 foot-pounds of breakaway torque and 300 foot-pounds of tightening power, allowing you to use the ⅜-inch drive tool for everything from spark plugs to lug nuts and strut bolts. The tool comes with four speed settings that let you control your work speed and torque levels, while a built-in LED light helps you see what you're doing, even in darker shops or cramped spaces. The ⅜-inch anvil features a hog ring to help keep your sockets secure while still allowing for quick changes, and a precision wrench control feature helps prevent overtightening. The tool is compatible with other DeWalt 20-volt products, but it does not include a battery or charger. It costs $219.00 and features 4.8 out of 5 stars based on nearly 500 customer reviews.
20V cordless ⅜ in. ratchet
Most people are familiar with ratchets. These ingenious and timeless devices allow us to install or remove fasteners with swift, fluid motions — unlike regular screwdrivers and wrenches, ratchets don't require us to spin the tool around and around to tighten or loosen things like nuts and bolts. That means that ratchets are great for working in tight spaces and conserving energy. However, standard, old-fashioned ratchets still require a bit of side-to-side movement, which can make them tricky to use for tight repair jobs and maintenance and is the reason why many modern mechanics are such fans of cordless ratchet wrenches.
Instead of cranking a standard ratchet back and forth one click at a time, you can opt for a DeWalt ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless ⅜ in. Ratchet and let a battery handle the work for you. With 70 foot-pounds of torque output, the cordless ratchet is prepared to handle various repair and maintenance jobs, and it could be especially handy for working in hard-to-reach places, like when performing an EGR valve replacement. The tool is engineered with a glass-filled nylon housing to stand up against harsh chemicals like brake fluid, while an integrated LED light will help illuminate your work. It features a variable speed trigger to control your work speed and a lock that prevents accidental activation when engaged. The tool works with all DeWalt 20-volt MAX batteries but does not include a battery or charger. It costs $199.00 and features an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars based on more than 300 user reviews.
¼ in. multi-bit and nut driver set
As great as modern power tools are, there will always be situations in which an old-fashioned hand tool works best. Things like standard screwdrivers, wrenches, and hammers will most likely never go out of style or become obsolete, and it's always a good idea to have a wide assortment of these devices in your kit. One type of hand tool that is particularly useful for automotive techs and home mechanics is a nut or bit driver. These devices typically have a ¼-inch hex drive, allowing you to insert different types of bits and drivers, from standard Phillips heads to Torx, inverted hex, star drives, and more.
If you're looking for a solid multi-use tool to flesh out your kit, the DeWalt ¼ in. Multi-Bit and Nut Driver Set could be a worthy addition. The 70-piece set includes a wide selection of bits, as well as a nut driver with a heavy-duty vinyl grip, a secure storage case, and a 9-foot tape measure. Included in the bit selection are 10 metric bits, 10 Torx bits, 13 flathead or slotted bits, 3 Phillips bits, and more than 30 various bits for different applications. The set also includes a socket adaptor, allowing you to further increase the nut driver's versatility. The DeWalt bit and nut driver set comes with an attractive $29.00 price tag and features 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 700 customer reviews.
20V MAX XR cordless angle grinder kit
Power grinders come in various shapes and sizes, and they can be useful for a vast amount of different applications, projects, and hobbies. When it comes to automotive repairs and maintenance, angle grinders and die grinders are particularly useful. While angle grinders can be used for cutting, polishing, and sanding, die grinders are more useful for buffing, sanding, and polishing. If you only have one grinder in your kit, you should consider making it a quality angle grinder, thanks to the versatility they typically provide.
If you're in the market for a solid angle grinder, you should check out the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Angle Grinder Starter Kit. The 4-½-inch grinder features a powerful brushless motor capable of up to 850 watts of power output. It comes with a kickback feature, which helps detect snags and binds while cutting and automatically engages a motor brake to prevent damage and accidents. The cutting wheel is designed to stop in 2 seconds or less for safety and efficiency, while a power loss reset function helps preserve battery life by preventing accidental restarts. Customers can choose to purchase the tool by itself or along with various battery and charger options. The kit we're describing here includes the grinder, one 20-volt battery charger, one 6.0 Ah battery, and one 4.0 Ah battery. Normally, the set costs $399, but it's on sale at the time of this writing for $199.00. The 20-volt angle grinder is well-rated by customers and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on over 2,000 user reviews.
½ in. drive torque wrench tire change kit
Virtually every fastener installed on your car has a specified torque rating. That means that nearly every single nut, bolt, screw, and various other threaded parts, must be tightened to within a certain range. Automakers do this because over- or under-tightening a fastener or component can have disastrous consequences. For example, over-tighten your lug nuts, and you're liable to warp your brake rotors while under-tightening them could lead to a wheel falling off while driving. Fortunately, it's relatively easy to check any given fastener's torque — we simply have to use a tool called a torque wrench. Torque wrenches work by preventing us from spinning the fastener once we reach a specified level of tightness, and they're absolutely essential tools for mechanics.
If you're a home mechanic looking for a solid entry-level torque wrench that comes with a few extras, the DeWalt ½ in. Drive Torque Wrench Tire Change Kit could be a worthwhile investment. Featuring a ½-inch drive torque wrench with a tightening range of 50 to 250 foot-pounds, the kit is designed to appeal to home mechanics and DIYers. It includes five ½-inch drive metric sockets in the most common lug nut sizes, allowing you to perform brake and tire work on everything from tiny Hondas to beefy Chevrolet pickup trucks. Also included in the set is a breaker bar for removing stubborn nuts and bolts, as well as a pen-style flashlight to help you see what you're doing. The kit costs $149.00, comes with a full lifetime warranty, and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on nearly 200 customer reviews.
⅜ in. drive metric impact socket set
If you're into cars or DIY projects, you're probably familiar with sockets. These devices allow us to remove and install things like nuts and bolts by attaching to the fasteners' six or 12-point heads. We use them in conjunction with tools like ratchet wrenches or impact wrenches, and out of all the tools in a standard mechanic's kit, sockets are among those that see the most use. However, not all sockets are created equal. When most people think of sockets, they imagine the standard chrome devices that come in most mechanic's tool sets. Many people may not know that another common type of socket exists: impact sockets. As the name implies, impact sockets are designed for use with power tools like impact wrenches and ratchets. Pneumatic and battery-powered impact tools can destroy regular chrome sockets over time, making impact sockets essential items for mechanics, DIYers, and others who use these types of power tools regularly.
If you're in the market for a set of impact sockets to use with your cordless power tools, the DeWalt ⅜ in. Drive Impact Socket Set should be on your radar. The set is available in either metric or SAE sizes and features 42 pieces in total. Included in the kit are 20 deep six-point sockets, 20 shallow six-point sockets, one 3-inch extension, and one universal joint. Each socket features laser-etched markings for clear visibility. The entire kit pairs well with either of the DeWalt ⅜-inch drive devices covered above. The DeWalt ⅜-inch drive impact socket set costs $117.99 and features an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars based on over 100 user reviews.
Why did we choose these tools?
We selected the tools for this list based on a handful of criteria: price, product features, and, of course, user reviews. First, we looked for devices that come with attractive price tags. Nothing on this list costs more than $400, and many of these tools are far below that number, while others are currently on sale for discounted rates. Next, we wanted to showcase a varied selection of tools that provide real value to home mechanics and DIYers. While each device on this list offers many uses for various applications, these tools are especially handy for those working in the automotive industry or in other trades. Last but certainly not least, we checked out the user reviews, and we selected tools with a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 stars. We also paid special attention to products users described as versatile, powerful, and of high quality.
All that said, remember that buying tools can be a subjective experience. You should understand your own wants and needs when it comes to tools before rushing out and spending money on a new collection. Research the types of devices you need for your personal hobbies and projects before buying. Then, you can get the right tools for you without unnecessary trials, errors, and headaches.