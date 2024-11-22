6 Highly-Rated DeWalt Tools For Home Mechanics

If you're a home mechanic or a hardcore DIYer, you probably understand the value of quality tools and might even already have a solid collection yourself. However, you likely also know that tools can be pricey, especially those built by brand-name, pro-tier companies. Building your kit on a budget can be challenging, but we live in an era that allows us to buy almost anything on the internet. Most of today's major power tool brands are available through various online stores, and many of them offer products with surprisingly affordable price tags. 1

When it comes to today's most popular power tool brands, DeWalt ranks among the best. The black-and-yellow-themed company is perhaps most well-known for its cordless power tools but makes from basic hand tools to snow blowers and pressure washers. DeWalt has been around since 1924 and started out as an independent tool company. These days, DeWalt is owned by Stanley Black & Decker and builds tools around the world. If you're interested in buying U.S.-made tools specifically, DeWalt offers various products manufactured in the United States using global materials.

If you're a DIYer or home mechanic looking to expand your collection, DeWalt could be a solid option. We checked out the company's online inventory and found six tools that every home mechanic will love. We based our selection on user reviews, price, and application, but we'll dive deeper into our methodology later.

