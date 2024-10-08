The Best Milwaukee Tool Sets For Home Mechanics, According To User Reviews
If you are a mechanic, either professionally or just an amateur at home who works on your own vehicle, you need a wide variety of tools at your disposal for whatever you might encounter. These tools range from power drivers to the smallest pair of needle nose pliers that you can imagine. To be a good mechanic, you need the ability to handle everything from clunky, rusted metal to electric wiring. That means the number of tools you need to get can be quite overwhelming. If you want to learn more about cars and become your own mechanic, you need to know where to start for filling up your tool chest with. Luckily, tool manufacturers have put together extensive sets designed specifically with mechanics in mind, including Milwaukee Tool.
Here at SlashGear, we consider Milwaukee Tool to be one of the top tool brand names on the market. From its cordless power tools that utilize the M12 portable productivity system to a simple socket wrench, Milwaukee Tool has demonstrated a consistency in its quality, and its mechanic tool sets are no exception. Look across the internet, and you will see incredibly positive customer ratings and reviews for these tool sets, whether they be intensely focused on one specific kind of tool or a broad swath of tools you can get with a single purchase. Here, we are going to spotlight five of the company's highest rated tool sets from The Home Depot (as they aren't sold at Lowe's) under $500 for mechanics by the customers that purchased them, as getting something like the Milwaukee Tool Mechanics Tool Set for over $1,000 isn't in everyone's budget.
Milwaukee Tool Drive SAE/Metric Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set
There is one mechanic tool that is arguably more important than any other: a ratchet with various sockets. There are so many nuts and bolts throughout a car that require loosening, tightening, and replacing that simply cannot be done without the aid of a ratchet and socket. However, none of these nuts and bolts are ever going to be the same size, meaning you need a wide variety of interchangeable sockets.
Also, the size of the ratchet makes a difference, depending on how much space you have to actually turn the tool. If you need a collection of sockets and ratchets that will satisfy just about any nut or bolt you come into contact with, you should get yourself the Milwaukee Tool 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch Drive SAE/Metric Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set, featuring a total of 106 pieces.
Out of every tool set for mechanics made by Milwaukee Tool, this set is one of the highest rated by customers from The Home Depot, earning an overall average of 4.9 out of five stars. Maybe even more remarkable than the average is the sheer amount of customers who have submitted ratings and reviews. Over 2,200 people rated this tool set, and for that amount of people to average out to 4.9 stars shows a good deal of strength for this product. You can pick up this tool set for $289. There are other ratchet and socket sets Milwaukee Tool sells that go above the $500 threshold, and while this set is enough, going for more is a wise splurge for a mechanic.
Milwaukee Tool Combination SAE and Metric Wrench Mechanics Tool Set
While ratchets and sockets can handle a tremendous amount of nuts and bolts, they aren't suitable for every single job. Sometimes you need to be a bit more dexterous with your tightening and loosening, and having a collection of standard wrenches at your disposal can be a major benefit as well. Plus, wrenches with an open-ended grip can come in handy outside of mechanic work as well, giving them versatility.
If you need a new wrench set, the Milwaukee Tool Combination SAE and Metric Wrench Mechanics Tool Set will do wonders for you. This is a tool set with 30 different wrenches. Half of them abide by imperial measurements, ranging from 1/4-inch to 1-inch pieces, and the other half utilize the metric system, for a range of 8 millimeters to 22 millimeters in size. Milwaukee Tool has also lovingly separated each measurement system into its own color-coated tray so that the two do not have to mix together and become disorganized.
Although this does not sport the same 2,200 customer reviews on The Home Depot, it does share the same 4.9 out of five star average rating as the ratchet and socket set from those who have purchased it. There are still nearly 400 customer reviews on the company's website, which is no small sample size at all. Since this is a smaller set in terms of the amount of pieces involved, this is a more reasonably priced set, retailing for $219.
Milwaukee Tool Pry Bar and Hook and Pick Mechanic Tool Set
Ratchets and wrenches may be familiar tools even for people who don't have a lot of experience working as a mechanic. There are some tools out there, though, that seem foreign to non-mechanics. One of these tools is a pry bar. When you are working with heavy metal objects, finding a way to get leverage to move that metal is immensely challenging, and a pry bar can be of great use. Luckily, Milwaukee Tool has a tool set featuring four different size pry bars, depending on how much leverage you need.
Not only that, but this particular tools set also comes with two other collections of tools to deal with the smaller stuff that the pry bars can't. One of these we know very well: screwdrivers. You receive six differently sized screwdrivers, half of which are flatheads and the other half Phillips-head. Sure, a power drill could do the work of a screwdriver faster, but while a Milwaukee power drill is powerful, you'll lose the precision and dexterity a manual screwdriver provides. Alongside those are four different hooks and picks to deal with the really small stuff as well.
The Home Depot customers are very pleased with this eclectic 14-piece tool set, to the tune of a 4.7 out of five-star average rating. This rating has come about from over 1,000 different reviews from people, showing quite the consensus opinion of its quality. You can purchase this Milwaukee Tool Set for $99.97.
Milwaukee Tool Pliers Kit with Screwdriver Set, Tape Measure, and FASTBACK Utility Knives Set
The last mechanic tool set from Milwaukee Tool is another one that features a bunch of disparate pieces that would be of a great help to any mechanic, whether professional or amateur. Like the tool set with the pry bars, this one features the same half-dozen screwdrivers, but aside from that, the remaining seven tools are ones you will not find in any other tool set mentioned on this list. Most notably, you are getting needle nose pliers, straight jaw pliers, and diagonal cutting pliers, giving you the full range of any job that requires a set. Alongside those, you are getting a wire cutter, one of the few tools on this entire list expressly made for electrical purposes. That goes a long way for a mechanic working with wires. For any other kind of cutting, the tool set comes with two different utility knives, and for good measure — if you pardon the pun — a tape measure is also included, measuring 25 feet. No handyman should be without a tape measure.
This particular tool set has the most customer reviews from The Home Depot than any other set on this list, approaching a total of 5,000 ratings. Even with all of these people, it has received near universal acclaim, averaging a 4.6 out of five-star rating from the public. Being able to satisfy the needs of that many customers, whether they be mechanics or not, can only be described as impressive.