What Tools Are Included In The Milwaukee Mechanic Tool Set?

Whether you work in a body shop or are a DIY mechanic, if you want to take auto repair seriously you're going to need a tool set that is not only comprehensive and high quality, but also easy to access and well-organized. Milwaukee Tool, which manufactures must-have power tools for mechanics, understands this and is coming out with a new 366-piece Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set that comes equipped with its own drawers and dolly. This all-in-one tool collection is set to be one of the most expensive product ever sold by Milwaukee, but also one of its most comprehensive.

That's because in addition to offering hundreds of useful items the Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set is also part of Milwaukee's Packout modular storage system. The set consists of three separate stacks on a wheeled dolly that allows you to move it around your vehicle and workspace with ease. Each stack consists of four drawers, for a total of 12 drawers of hand tools in one convenient, rollable case. The product is similar to the already available Milwaukee Packout 3-Drawer Tool Box — which is already one of the Milwaukee tool boxes with the most available storage — except it also comes a full set of well-made durable hand tools.

Each drawer includes a durable reinforced tray made with high-contrast EVA foam and a molded base layer designed to fit each individual tool. The stacks come pre-organized for your convenience, with each type of hand tool grouped together for easy access. Here is a breakdown of the various hand tools included with the Milwaukee 366-piece Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set with Packout Drawers and Dolly.

