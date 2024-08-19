What Tools Are Included In The Milwaukee Mechanic Tool Set?
Whether you work in a body shop or are a DIY mechanic, if you want to take auto repair seriously you're going to need a tool set that is not only comprehensive and high quality, but also easy to access and well-organized. Milwaukee Tool, which manufactures must-have power tools for mechanics, understands this and is coming out with a new 366-piece Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set that comes equipped with its own drawers and dolly. This all-in-one tool collection is set to be one of the most expensive product ever sold by Milwaukee, but also one of its most comprehensive.
That's because in addition to offering hundreds of useful items the Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set is also part of Milwaukee's Packout modular storage system. The set consists of three separate stacks on a wheeled dolly that allows you to move it around your vehicle and workspace with ease. Each stack consists of four drawers, for a total of 12 drawers of hand tools in one convenient, rollable case. The product is similar to the already available Milwaukee Packout 3-Drawer Tool Box — which is already one of the Milwaukee tool boxes with the most available storage — except it also comes a full set of well-made durable hand tools.
Each drawer includes a durable reinforced tray made with high-contrast EVA foam and a molded base layer designed to fit each individual tool. The stacks come pre-organized for your convenience, with each type of hand tool grouped together for easy access. Here is a breakdown of the various hand tools included with the Milwaukee 366-piece Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set with Packout Drawers and Dolly.
Sockets and ratchets
The top stack of the Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set includes sockets, ratchets, and related accessories that any mechanic will need for their work. Conveniently, it includes both metric and SAE fitted tools (including ¼-inch, ½-inch, and ⅜-inch), so that you'll be able to work on nearly any type of vehicle using the set. These are the same high-quality ratchets and sockets that the brand sells individually and are just some of the Milwaukee tools you'll want for working on your project car. With so many different-sized sockets, the upper stack of the Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set has the most components of the three — 241 pieces.
The top two drawers of the upper stack contain dozens of metric and SAE sockets, which — like all Milwaukee sockets — have a wrench-ready design with four flat sides each to prevent them from rolling around and getting lost on you. Each socket is stamped with its easy-to-read size and constructed of durable, long-lasting chrome vanadium steel. The third drawer in the stack holds bit sockets and impact driver bits made by one of the best impact driver brands on the market.
The bottom drawer of the top stack includes the ratchets and extensions that pair with the sockets, including ¼-inch, ½-inch, and ⅜-inch tools. Just as with Milwaukee's sockets, the brand's ratchets are solidly built from chrome vanadium steel. Plus, they have slim profiles that make them easier to store, hold, and use in tight spaces. Also useful for tight spaces is the four-degree swing arc of the ratchets, which employ a 90-tooth design.
Combination wrenches
The middle stack of the kit is dedicated to Milwaukee's combination wrenches and contains 60 items total. As with the ratchet and socket set, the tools include metric and SAE sizes and are organized accordingly, with 15 wrenches ordered by size in each drawer. The combination wrenches include both ratcheting and non-ratcheting options, which allows you to choose the precise tool needed for the job.
The first two drawers include the non-ratcheting wrenches and the bottom two drawers of the middle stack include the ratcheting tools. While ratcheting tools can be easier and less tedious to use, making them useful for quicker work, you may prefer traditional non-ratcheting wrenches or have applications where the ratcheting ends won't quite fit. Plus, with no moving parts, non-ratcheting wrenches are typically more durable and longer-lasting than their ratcheting counterparts.
However, that doesn't mean Milwaukee's ratcheting tools will fall apart on you. You can expect the same high-quality design and construction from them as you would the brand's non-ratcheting wrenches and other hand tools, including a durable chrome vanadium steel composition. Milwaukee says they're capable of exceptional torque and the company's proprietary Max Bite open-end grip geometry and engineering gives the wrenches a strong grip that reduces stripping to nuts and bolts. Each wrench also has an I-Beam handle for a more comfortable and controlled grip. On each handle is an ink-filled label for you to quickly and easily identify its size.
Pliers, screwdrivers, and much more
A variety of other hand tools can be found in the four drawers of the Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set's bottom stack. The top drawer includes an assortment of knives, wire strippers, and five different pairs of pliers. With these tools, you'll be able to better work on electrical issues and similar tasks concerning your vehicle. Under this drawer are several different types of screwdrivers, which you can use with your engine block as well as other parts of your vehicle's interior and exterior, as well as for all sorts of applications outside of the garage.
For the sake of gravity, the heaviest tools included with the Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set are kept in the two bottom drawers of the kit. The third drawer of the third stack includes larger locking pliers and adjustable wrenches, while the bottommost drawer contains hammers and mallets. This fourth and final drawer also includes some random — but useful — items that don't really belong in any of the other drawers, such as a 16-foot tape measure, hex keys, snapping pliers, and even a black marker for labeling and other applications. You can almost think of it as the junk drawer in your kitchen, except much better organized and with higher-quality items.
You can add even more tools and storage to the set using Milwaukee's Packout system
Milwaukee's Packout system allows you to customize exactly how you'd like to organize your tools with its modular apparatus of portable stacks, as well as a more stationary wall plate builder. It includes both storage items, such as tool boxes and totes, as well as compatible add-ons like power supplies, wet/dry vacuums, work lights, a radio, and more. Using Milwaukee Packout additions that keep your workspace tidy also make it easier to work with everything you need within arm's reach.
Since the Milwaukee 366-piece Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set is Packout compatible, you can enhance its utility by adding even more storage solutions to the three stacks. Bins can magnetically adhere to the top, for example, and you can attach other side-mount accessories and tools magnetically as well, such as a Milwaukee 36-inch pry bar. By linking up the Master Mechanics Set with more tools, accessories, and storage options, you can turn an already comprehensive toolkit into the individualized loadout of your dreams.
On top of all that, when you purchase the Milwaukee 366-piece Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set with Packout Drawers and Dolly, all of the included tools come already preloaded and stored in their designated positions within each tray and drawer. That means you won't have to painstakingly add each tool by hand, one by one, when you first set the toolkit up in your garage.
How much will the 366-piece Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set cost and when will it become available?
Milwaukee is constantly adding new and useful tools to its product line, including new Milwaukee tools for your garage and yard. The brand announced its 366-piece Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set months in advance, so you'll have to wait until January 2025 for it to start shipping. The company hasn't yet finalized pricing for the hand tool set — which has product code 48-22-9495 – but it's set to be one of the most expensive product the brand has ever sold. You should expect to pay around $4,000 for the entire unit, which includes all the tools.
Not only is the Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set versatile in the way it's built, but it's just as versatile in the way you can purchase its components. Each stack will also be available to buy individually, so if you already have a set of ratchets and sockets but still want the rest of the loadout, you don't have to buy the whole kit and caboodle. Instead, you can mix and match what you need using Milwaukee's Packout system.
Just as with the Master Set, the prices for each individual stack haven't been locked in yet. However, it's likely that the top stack of sockets and ratchets, which has the most pieces, will be the most expensive of the three and cost between $1,500 to $2,000. The 60-piece middle stack of combination wrenches will likely cost $1,000-$1,500. You can sign up with Milwaukee's email list to find out when the 366-piece Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set with Packout Drawers and Dolly is officially made available.