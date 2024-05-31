Milwaukee Vs DeWalt: Who Sells The Better Cordless Drill?

Whether you're a tool expert or are a newcomer to the DIY world, it's common knowledge that a power drill is one of the most essential tools you can possess. Few tools offer the kind of power and versatility of these items, with the ability to perform countless tasks from assembling furniture to hanging pictures or shelves and much more. A cordless drill is an even better investment for many, as these battery-powered devices offer extra convenience and safety by not needing to be plugged in while in use. Of the many fantastic brands out there such as Makita, Craftsman, and Ryobi, what we consider the two best are Milwaukee and DeWalt.

These brands share a plethora of similar traits that have made them valued by users of all experience levels. Both are readily available at major retailers, prove effective in a wide variety of tasks, and are considered fairly priced given their premium status. They work really well too, often blowing other brands out of the water in various tests and scenarios. But when these two giants are placed head-to-head against one another, which will come out on top? Everyone is sure to give you a different answer based on their specific needs and experience, but there are still a number of base factors we can use to compare Milwaukee and DeWalt cordless drills and determine which can be considered the best overall pick.