Milwaukee Vs DeWalt: Who Sells The Better Cordless Drill?
Whether you're a tool expert or are a newcomer to the DIY world, it's common knowledge that a power drill is one of the most essential tools you can possess. Few tools offer the kind of power and versatility of these items, with the ability to perform countless tasks from assembling furniture to hanging pictures or shelves and much more. A cordless drill is an even better investment for many, as these battery-powered devices offer extra convenience and safety by not needing to be plugged in while in use. Of the many fantastic brands out there such as Makita, Craftsman, and Ryobi, what we consider the two best are Milwaukee and DeWalt.
These brands share a plethora of similar traits that have made them valued by users of all experience levels. Both are readily available at major retailers, prove effective in a wide variety of tasks, and are considered fairly priced given their premium status. They work really well too, often blowing other brands out of the water in various tests and scenarios. But when these two giants are placed head-to-head against one another, which will come out on top? Everyone is sure to give you a different answer based on their specific needs and experience, but there are still a number of base factors we can use to compare Milwaukee and DeWalt cordless drills and determine which can be considered the best overall pick.
What to know about Milwaukee cordless drills
First, let's examine Milwaukee and see what it brings to the table. When looking at its cordless drill selection, you have the choice between the M12 and M18 varieties. The M18, which comes from either the regular M18 or M18 Fuel line, is heavier and provides more torque, with a test by Project Farm showing an M18 Fuel Brushless Motor drill delivering 468 lb-in of torque while driving down a 10-inch-long lag bolt, compared to the DeWalt which delivered 403 lb-in. As you can imagine, the M12 comes in a more compact package but is certainly no slouch in the torque department, with the M12 Fuel reportedly able to deliver up to 400 lb-in according to Pro Tool Reviews.
Whichever choice you go with, you can be rest assured that they will last. Not only are the drills themselves renowned for their capability towards a wide array of materials such as wood, metal, and drywall, but their battery life is often cited by reviewers and buyers alike as one of the brand's most exceptional qualities. Many of these drills also come with additional features such as LED lighting and AutoStop functions. Best of all, Milwaukee's tools commonly come with five year warranties, much longer than many of its competitors, offering you more solid security in the case of a malfunction.
However, be prepared to pay a pretty penny for that kind of power. An M12 Fuel sold without batteries or chargers at The Home Depot currently goes for $129, and it's not uncommon for these power tools to go well over the $200 mark.
What to know about DeWalt cordless drills
DeWalt offers a diverse array of cordless drills at relatively affordable prices. The 20V Cordless Drill is currently available on Amazon complete with a charger, battery, and storage bag for only $99. Thankfully, the more economical quality of DeWalt's lineup doesn't discredit its stellar reputation.
Even if not quite reaching the power of Milwaukee's offerings, these drills offer a lot in terms of speed. This is thanks to the compact build of many of its best models, with such varieties as the 20V Compact Hammer Drill coming in at a top speed of nearly 2,000 RPM when tested by Pro Tool Reviews, topping all other competitors in its category. The solid build and ergonomics of DeWalt's selection also makes them easier to handle and control, making them suitable if you need a tool that's easy on your hands for long-lasting jobs.
The power you get from a DeWalt 20V is going to depend on the kind of battery it's paired up with. An average 5.0 Ah battery should prove sufficient for most around-the-house jobs, but a FLEXVOLT battery 20V MAX 15.0 Ah will give you that extra boost for more high-profile tasks in most cases. The overall variety, speed, and convenience offered by DeWalt makes it a top-tier drill choice for many situations.
Which is the superior cordless drill?
At the end of the day, it's hard to go wrong with either a Milwaukee or DeWalt cordless drill. Both offer performance, speed, and durability that goes far beyond what most other brands can deliver while coming with their own unique features and surprises. Everyone's answer on which is better will be based on their specific experience, but is one truly better than the other in a general sense?
Milwaukee certainly has the edge in terms of pure power. In most tests from trusted industry platforms such as Tech Gear Lab and Pro Tool Reviews, the brand performed exceptionally well even while on lower speed settings, while also containing unmatched battery life and safety features. However, not everyone needs such a mean machine. DeWalt cordless drills prove effective for the average DIYer in performing tasks around the house or even moderately advanced tasks. Using one for bigger jobs is certainly not impossible, so long as you have the right tool and battery combo.
Ultimately, whichever one is best for you depends entirely on your job's needs. If you need something that's more heavy-duty and durable, then Milwaukee is probably your best bet. However, if you require a somewhat simpler drill that is still efficient and dependable, a DeWalt is sure to satisfy. Be sure to further research all of your options before making a purchase.