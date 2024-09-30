Building A Mechanic's Tool Kit? Here's Where To Splurge And Where To Skimp

If you're planning to embark on a career as an automotive repair technician, you'll be using hand tools daily. But using the same tools every day comes with a cost: namely, the deterioration and failure of those tools over time. Some types of tools, like wrenches, screwdrivers, and Torx bits, are particularly prone to wearing out with age. Wrenches can widen and bend over time, screwdriver heads can become rounded, and Torx bits are highly susceptible to fractures with heavy-duty use. All of that is especially true in the case of cheap, budget-oriented tool sets.

There are numerous places that sell affordably priced auto repair tools — for example, Harbor Freight is known to supply mechanics' hand tools for extremely competitive rates. Many of those products are even of relatively high quality. However, even the best budget tool will usually fail long before a higher-end professional product. Companies like Snap-On, Matco, and Cornwell are known for extremely high prices, but while many people claim that all you're really paying for is the brand name, those who have worked in the industry and used tools built by both high-end and budget brands understand the difference.

The fact is, hand tools built by these professional-tier manufacturers almost always outlast those built by cheaper names. Furthermore, professional brands like Snap-On and Matco provide hassle-free lifetime warranties on most of their products. When you're a professional mechanic who spends hours and hours each day turning a ratchet, you want the highest-quality and most reliable tool you can get, and you'll also want to know that if that tool breaks, you can get a quality replacement without a time-consuming visit to the store and without spending extra cash.

